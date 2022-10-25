Many market watchers have been yelling over recession storm clouds that are seemingly closing in. Undoubtedly, the last thing anybody wants is a rapid tumble as consumer sentiment continues to fade at the hands of the Federal Reserve's rapid-fire interest rate hikes. Undoubtedly, the Fed has few tools to put inflation away without doing harm to the consumer or employment. At this juncture, it seems like a questionable time to get started investing with your first $10,000, but it may not be a bad idea.

19 HOURS AGO