Related
Families Against Violence opens new facility in Springfield
October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, and on Friday night community group, 'Families Against Violence,' opened the doors at their new location in Springfield to support people impacted by violence.
spectrumnews1.com
Southbridge elementary school receives state grant to expand after school programming
SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. - A $210,000 grant will allow Southbridge Public Schools to expand their after school programming. Eastford Road Elementary School will use the grant from the state's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for their out of school time programming. Forty students are able to participate in the free...
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester holds groundbreaking for development at former Table Talk Pies site
WORCESTER, Mass. - City and state leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday at the former site of the Table Talk Pies factory in Worcester. Developers are planning to build a mixed-use development at the 120 Washington Street property. The project is led by Boston Capital Development. They plan to add 83 units of affordable housing as part of phase one of the project.
Family Health Center of Worcester admits ‘unforced errors’ contributed to layoffs, closures
A series of unforced errors contributed to the layoffs and site closures at Family Health Center of Worcester, according to Dr. Philip Bolduc. Bolduc identified himself as someone who works at the center during a Worcester City Council Public Health & Human Services subcommittee meeting Thursday.
businesswest.com
YPS at 15
Group Created to Stem the Brain Drain Remains Loyal to Its Roots. The Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. That’s not a big number, but for a ‘young’ organization, in every sense of that word, it is a significant milestone. What is being celebrated is ongoing work to carry out a mission to bring young people together, to get them involved, to help shape them into leaders, and, while they’re at it, motivate them to stay in the 413. Much has changed over those 15 years, but that important mission hasn’t.
ABC6.com
Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash old mattresses or box springs
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts residents looking to get rid of their old mattress or box spring can no longer put it in their trash starting Nov. 1. The Commonwealth is implementing new waste ban disposal regulations that require mattresses and box spring boxes to be recycled or donated.
whdh.com
Baker Administration pushes back on Wu’s public request for help with Mass and Cass
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Baker administration is pushing back against a public request from Boston Mayor Michelle Wu regarding conditions at Mass. and Cass, as issues of homelessness and substance addiction continue in the area. Last week, Wu told reporters that the city needed additional partnerships and resources from the...
spectrumnews1.com
Burncoat High School sweethearts excited for 50th reunion
WORCESTER, Mass. — This weekend old friendships and stories will come back to life as dozens of former Burncoat High School classmates reconnect for their 50th reunion. Ahead of Saturday’s event, Spectrum News 1 spoke with former high school sweethearts Sandy and Bob Ackerman, Class of ‘71, at Burncoat about their memories together.
‘Speechless:’ 7-year-old child brings gun to Boston school
Police and school officials in Boston are trying to figure out how a 7-year-old child managed to bring a loaded gun to a city school.
Specialty breed dogs going up for adoption in Massachusetts
SALEM - Some in-demand breeds of dogs are going up for adoption in Massachusetts.The MSPCA 's Cape Cod location in Centerville and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem have received 33 specialty breed dogs, including French Bulldogs, doodles, shihtzus, shiba inus, cairn terriers and a pomeranian. They were rescued from puppy mills in the Midwest and flown to Connecticut Thursday afternoon.Even though most of the dogs are less than a year old, the MSPCA says they were likely considered too old to be sold at the commercial breeding facilities."Our relocation and animal care programs allow us to immediately meet the needs of animals that are in institutional systems that exploit them while our advocacy department works on long term strategies to protect animals in these systems," MSPCA's adoption director Mike Keiley said in a statement.The adoption process is expected to be competitive. Anyone who is interested in adopting a dog can visit https://neas.org/adopt.
How you recycle mattresses is changing in November
When it comes to getting rid of your mattress and clothes, how you recycle them is about change in the state.
French bulldogs, Shiba Inus, Shih Tzus from ‘puppy mills’ up for adoption in New England
More than 60 dogs and puppies, including French bulldogs, Shiba Inus, Shih Tzus, have been relocated to adoption centers in New England after being surrendered from Midwestern commercial breeding facilities — commonly called “puppy mills.”. Groups such as the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem and the Dakin Humane...
Family of West Springfield homicide victim brings awareness to domestic violence
22News talked to the family of Amber Carpenter, who was killed by her ex-boyfriend in her apartment in West Springfield last week.
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts recover loaded firearm from 7-year-old while attending school
Officials expressed their concern after it was discovered that a young child in Massachusetts was in possession of a loaded gun while at school. Just after 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Officers from District 11 in Boston responded to a radio call to 85 Olney St., the Up Academy Holland School, for a report of a student with a firearm.
Boston Police locate missing boy with autism
BOSTON — 5:05 p.m. UPDATE: Joseph Ernstoff has returned home safely. The Boston Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing boy who has autism. Police said 14-year-old Joseph Ernstoff was last seen shortly after 10:10 a.m. Saturday in the area of 3 Frederick St. in South Boston.
whdh.com
As RSV cases climb, local hospitals reaching capacity
BOSTON (WHDH) - As cases of RSV climb nationwide and especially in New England, pediatric emergency rooms are filling up. Some hospitals in Connecticut and Rhode Island are hitting capacity, but in Massachusetts, health officials said they’re keeping lines of communication open with other health care facilities to handle an increase of cases.
Framingham School Reports $6,000 Fraudulent Check
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Summit Montessori School for a $6,000 “fraudulent check,” said the police spokesperson. The incident was reported to Police yesterday, October 27 at 9:28 a.m. “This was a fraudulent check for $6,000 against the schools account,” said Framingham Police. Police...
BREAKING: St. Bridget Church Closed; No Masses This Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Saint Bridget Church announced this afternoon, October 26, there will be no masses this weekend, and the church will be closed. “Due to Parish staff contracting COVID, and under an abundance of caution, the church will remain closed and reopen on Wednesday, November 2,” said the announcement.
iheart.com
Mass. Fuel Assistance Program Looking To Help Residents Pay High Heat Bills
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Heating bills here in The Commonwealth will likely be going up this winter, but the Massachusetts Fuel Assistance Program is looking to help shoulder some of that burden. The program, formally known as the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, helps people under a certain...
Local woman living culinary dream after trading in old job to become her own boss
WORCESTER, Mass. — We’ve all heard the saying, variety is the spice of life. One local woman is trying to make that spice—a little healthier. “This is my personal favorite,” said Alicia Haddad, of Alicia’s Spice Co. Ever since Alicia Haddad was a young girl,...
