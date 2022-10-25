Read full article on original website
siouxlandnews.com
Sec. Paul Pate joins Woodbury Co. Auditor to test voting machines ahead of Election Day
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Woodbury County continued its election preparations Friday morning, with a public test of the voting machines that will be used in the upcoming election. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill were present for the testing of the machines. Each machine being sent to a precinct will be tested to ensure the machine is counting correctly, rejecting invalid ballots and recording write-in votes.
siouxlandnews.com
South Dakota House of Representatives District 17 candidates share campaign priorities
VERMILION, S.D. — Most South Dakota residents will be voting in new districts this election, due to a new redrawing of districts in the state. The new map moves residents living on the southwest side of Union County into District 17. Some Clay county residents are now in Yankton...
siouxlandnews.com
Governor Kim Reynolds stopped in Sioux City for campaign
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds brought her re-election campaign to Sioux City this evening. Reynolds came to the Stoney Creek Inn as part of her bus tour called, "Here in Iowa, America Still Works." Reynolds is seeking a second full term in office. She's facing off against Democrat Deidre DeJear and Libertarian Rick Stewart.
siouxlandnews.com
RSV hits Siouxland kids, pediatrician talks infant health, virus treatment
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — As the weather gets colder, illnesses start appearing including RSV. It's a common illness among infants and the elderly but for some can be very serious and require hospitalization. The frustrating thing about RSV and a lot of these respiratory viruses is there's no effective...
siouxlandnews.com
Rain Is Here
Nebraska and South Dakota are catching rain today as temperatures rise into the upper 50s. This Thursday morning showers line up between Norfolk and Yankton, allowing for a few small areas to collect a quarter inch, while the majority who do see rain will only collect around one tenth of an inch or less.
siouxlandnews.com
Foster Closet helps kids and teens in Siouxland moved into foster care
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Getting moved into foster care can be a terrifying time for kids and teens, which is where one Siouxland organization comes in to help make that transition a little easier. Foster Closet provides free clothing and necessities for youth who are in need of "seasonally...
