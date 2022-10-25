ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republic, MO

Tigers Vanquish Vikings to Advance in Playoffs

Republic scored early and often, and just about everyone got in on the act in a 52-8 thrashing of Springfield Parkview to open the 2022 playoffs. Seven different players scored touchdowns in the win, as Republic improved to 7-3. This is the first time Republic has won seven games in a season since the 2007 team finished 8-2.
REPUBLIC, MO
By the Numbers – October 28, 2022

The unofficial number of saves made by Republic soccer goalkeeper Xavier Ulshafer through the Tigers’ game against Webb City earlier this week. Though Republic has struggled offensively this season, Ulshafer and the Republic defense in front of him have played well, allowing just 2.2 goals per game through midweek.
REPUBLIC, MO
New Record Highlights District Performances as 3 Qualify for State

Three Republic cross country runners earned a berth in the state championship at Columbia next week. Gracie Troester, Kristin Probst, and Brady Purcell are all state-bound based on their performances at the Class 5 District 2 race in Nixa Saturday. Troester finished second in the girls race, and she shattered...
REPUBLIC, MO
Two Options for Live Football Coverage

Because MSHSAA requires us to use its video platform and charge a fee for all live video coverage in the playoffs, Republic Tiger Sports will offer two ways to follow along with the Republic/Parkview district quarterfinal football game tonight. You can listen to the game here for FREE:. If you...

