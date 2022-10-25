ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

The Astros Were Not Shy About A Yankees Request

The ALCS is over, and the Houston Astros have emerged victorious. It was yet another matchup between them and the New York Yankees, who have been longing for revenge after news broke about the Astros sign-stealing scandal in 2017. However, revenge will have to wait. Prior to the series, Yankees...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Yankees legend Mariano Rivera disagrees with decision to retain Aaron Boone

New York Yankees legend and all-time great closer Mariano Rivera has made it clear he wouldn't bring Aaron Boone back as manager if he were running the storied franchise. "If I'm the owner, Aaron Boone wouldn't stay," Rivera said while speaking at the Sports Forum of the Panamanian Association of Business Executives, per comments translated by Alex Smith of SNY. "When things don't come out the way we want them to all of the fault goes on the manager and somebody has to pay the price and we won't put that on the players..."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dodgerblue.com

Freddie Freeman, Justin Turner, Mookie Betts & Will Smith Among Dodgers Named 2022 Silver Slugger Award Finalists

The Los Angeles Dodgers had Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, Chris Taylor, Justin Turner and Trea Turner named among the 2022 Silver Slugger Award finalists. The Silver Slugger Award annually recognizes the best offensive performer at each position in both leagues, with this year’s inclusion featuring a utility player as well. The designated hitter is included for both the American League and National League, which has eliminated the pitcher position from consideration.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Braves Free Agent Kenley Jansen Open To Dodgers Reunion

Kenley Jansen was a key member of the Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen for over a decade, but that changed this year when the right-hander signed with the Atlanta Braves as a free agent. Jansen reportedly sought a three-year contract but didn’t have many suitors. He eventually settled for a one-year...
LOS ANGELES, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet San Diego Padres Josh Hader’s Wife, Maria Hader

SpouseJosh Hader (2019-present) ChildrenLucas Hader (June 15, 2022) ParentsNorma Aguilar Macias (Mother) San Diego Padres acquired baseball pitcher Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers in 2022. After some struggle, Hader is now back to playing like his old self. Similarly, the Padres see a bright future for him. The pitcher also has a thriving personal life, and Josh Hader’s wife, Maria Hader, is also connected to the sports industry. And she recently brought her newborn baby to the games to support her husband. This has caught the attention of his followers, and now they want to know more about her. So we reveal more about Josh Hader’s wife in this Maria Hader wiki.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

The first Black pitcher to win a World Series game

NEW YORK -- When people think about players who made their mark with the Brooklyn Dodgers, Joe Black is not the first name that comes up. Obviously, Jackie Robinson and Pee Wee Reese are legends and they should be recognized as such. But Black had a season to remember for...
BROOKLYN, NY
dodgerblue.com

Trea Turner Reflects On 2022 Season & Thanks Los Angeles Dodgers Fans

Trea Turner became the latest member of the Los Angeles Dodgers to reflect on the 2022 season and thank the fanbase for their support throughout a year that ended well short of the organization’s World Series aspirations. The 29-year-old took to Instagram to reflect on the Dodgers’ “special year,”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Padres Players Believed Dodgers Took 2022 NLDS For Granted

The Los Angeles Dodgers won 14 of 19 matchups against the San Diego Padres during the 2022 regular season, but the script was flipped in their National League Division Series meeting. The Dodgers went up 1-0, only to lose each of the next three games and get eliminated. Prior to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

New automated ball-strike system a hit in the AFL

SCOTTSDALE -- There are different lines of thought in baseball, both among fans and those in the industry, about the future of calling balls and strikes. Those who might be “old school” want human umpires, and humans only, to continue being arbiters of what’s a strike and what’s not.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet San Diego Padres Drew Pomeranz’s Wife, Carolyn Pomeranz

Drew Pomeranz, a baseball pitcher for the San Diego Padres, lost most of the 2022 season due to an injury in his left elbow. However, he is expected to return to the field in top form. In all the ups and downs, one person was always by his side. And that is Drew Pomeranz’s wife, Carolyn Pomeranz. The MLB WAG is his greatest supporter and a source of encouragement. She always tries to attend all his matches and cheer for him. Get to know more about Drew Pomeranz’s wife, Carolyn Pomeranz, in this wiki.
SAN DIEGO, CA

