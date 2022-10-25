Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kanye Gets Escorted Out Sketchers HeadquartersTruflix NetworkLos Angeles, CA
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Ye's antisemitic comments spark outrage, fear | Kanye WestBLOCK WORK MEDIALos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Yankees beat writer predicts SF Giants will sign Judge, Turner, and Rizzo
Yankees beat writer Randy Miller predicted the SF Giants will sign Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, and Anthony Rizzo in an appearance on KNBR.
Report: 1 NL team vows to spend whatever it takes to sign Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge is heading to free agency this offseason, and he will be one of the biggest free agents in recent memory. Will Judge re-sign with the New York Yankees, the only team for whom he has played? Or will he look elsewhere?. If he genuinely explores the market, there...
Yardbarker
The Astros Were Not Shy About A Yankees Request
The ALCS is over, and the Houston Astros have emerged victorious. It was yet another matchup between them and the New York Yankees, who have been longing for revenge after news broke about the Astros sign-stealing scandal in 2017. However, revenge will have to wait. Prior to the series, Yankees...
Yardbarker
The Yankees may have struck gold with heavily criticized trade acquisition
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman whiffed on a number of moves before and during the 2022 season. However, he set the team’s outfield up perfectly for 2023 (given they retain Aaron Judge). Aside from the Yankees calling up rookie Oswaldo Cabrera, who excelled defensively and offered some...
RUMOR: Yankees’ Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone decisions won’t please New York fans
The New York Yankees’ most recent postseason loss to the Houston Astros is the one that might sting the most. Aaron Judge’s historic season is over and he is now a free agent. Fans are furious with general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone. According to Andy...
A fan predicted the next 10 World Series winners in 2019. He might go 3-for-3
One sports fan made a series of predictions in 2019 that have some wondering if he has Marty McFly’s contact information. Read more on Audacy Sports.
Yardbarker
Yankees legend Mariano Rivera disagrees with decision to retain Aaron Boone
New York Yankees legend and all-time great closer Mariano Rivera has made it clear he wouldn't bring Aaron Boone back as manager if he were running the storied franchise. "If I'm the owner, Aaron Boone wouldn't stay," Rivera said while speaking at the Sports Forum of the Panamanian Association of Business Executives, per comments translated by Alex Smith of SNY. "When things don't come out the way we want them to all of the fault goes on the manager and somebody has to pay the price and we won't put that on the players..."
dodgerblue.com
Freddie Freeman, Justin Turner, Mookie Betts & Will Smith Among Dodgers Named 2022 Silver Slugger Award Finalists
The Los Angeles Dodgers had Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, Chris Taylor, Justin Turner and Trea Turner named among the 2022 Silver Slugger Award finalists. The Silver Slugger Award annually recognizes the best offensive performer at each position in both leagues, with this year’s inclusion featuring a utility player as well. The designated hitter is included for both the American League and National League, which has eliminated the pitcher position from consideration.
Bruce Bochy Ready to Meet 'Deep' Rangers Minor League System
The new Texas Rangers manager did his homework before his interview, so he knows what's in the pipeline.
Yardbarker
Braves Free Agent Kenley Jansen Open To Dodgers Reunion
Kenley Jansen was a key member of the Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen for over a decade, but that changed this year when the right-hander signed with the Atlanta Braves as a free agent. Jansen reportedly sought a three-year contract but didn’t have many suitors. He eventually settled for a one-year...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet San Diego Padres Josh Hader’s Wife, Maria Hader
SpouseJosh Hader (2019-present) ChildrenLucas Hader (June 15, 2022) ParentsNorma Aguilar Macias (Mother) San Diego Padres acquired baseball pitcher Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers in 2022. After some struggle, Hader is now back to playing like his old self. Similarly, the Padres see a bright future for him. The pitcher also has a thriving personal life, and Josh Hader’s wife, Maria Hader, is also connected to the sports industry. And she recently brought her newborn baby to the games to support her husband. This has caught the attention of his followers, and now they want to know more about her. So we reveal more about Josh Hader’s wife in this Maria Hader wiki.
Yardbarker
One Brian Cashman trade that will ‘haunt’ the team for years to come
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman took a big gamble trading with the Minnesota Twins before the 2022 season began. Walking the wire with a $50 million Josh Donaldson over two years was always a tremendous risk and one that looks like a huge stain on the season and in the future.
Yardbarker
MLB Free Agency: Kaplan Speaks on Cubs' Interest in deGrom, Judge, Turner
It’s no secret that the Cubs are reportedly interested in signing a “star” shortstop this offseason. Former Los Angeles Dodger Trea Turner would certainly fit that billing. With his speed and offensive production at the top of the lineup, Turner would be a huge boost for the...
MLB
The first Black pitcher to win a World Series game
NEW YORK -- When people think about players who made their mark with the Brooklyn Dodgers, Joe Black is not the first name that comes up. Obviously, Jackie Robinson and Pee Wee Reese are legends and they should be recognized as such. But Black had a season to remember for...
dodgerblue.com
Trea Turner Reflects On 2022 Season & Thanks Los Angeles Dodgers Fans
Trea Turner became the latest member of the Los Angeles Dodgers to reflect on the 2022 season and thank the fanbase for their support throughout a year that ended well short of the organization’s World Series aspirations. The 29-year-old took to Instagram to reflect on the Dodgers’ “special year,”...
Yardbarker
Padres Players Believed Dodgers Took 2022 NLDS For Granted
The Los Angeles Dodgers won 14 of 19 matchups against the San Diego Padres during the 2022 regular season, but the script was flipped in their National League Division Series meeting. The Dodgers went up 1-0, only to lose each of the next three games and get eliminated. Prior to...
What's next for the Padres' roster after their improbable postseason run?
The Padres made it to the NLCS for the first time since 1998, but their season came to a close yesterday when they were knocked off by the Phillies in five games. San Diego now turns its attention to the offseason, where they’ll face a decent amount of possible roster turnover around a star-studded core.
MLB
New automated ball-strike system a hit in the AFL
SCOTTSDALE -- There are different lines of thought in baseball, both among fans and those in the industry, about the future of calling balls and strikes. Those who might be “old school” want human umpires, and humans only, to continue being arbiters of what’s a strike and what’s not.
Detroit Tigers continue front office shakeup, parting ways with David Chadd
David Chadd, an assistant general manager with the Detroit Tigers who helped the team acquire such noteworthy contributors as James
earnthenecklace.com
Meet San Diego Padres Drew Pomeranz’s Wife, Carolyn Pomeranz
Drew Pomeranz, a baseball pitcher for the San Diego Padres, lost most of the 2022 season due to an injury in his left elbow. However, he is expected to return to the field in top form. In all the ups and downs, one person was always by his side. And that is Drew Pomeranz’s wife, Carolyn Pomeranz. The MLB WAG is his greatest supporter and a source of encouragement. She always tries to attend all his matches and cheer for him. Get to know more about Drew Pomeranz’s wife, Carolyn Pomeranz, in this wiki.
