Sec. Paul Pate joins Woodbury Co. Auditor to test voting machines ahead of Election Day
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Woodbury County continued its election preparations Friday morning, with a public test of the voting machines that will be used in the upcoming election. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill were present for the testing of the machines. Each machine being sent to a precinct will be tested to ensure the machine is counting correctly, rejecting invalid ballots and recording write-in votes.
Governor Kim Reynolds stopped in Sioux City for campaign
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds brought her re-election campaign to Sioux City this evening. Reynolds came to the Stoney Creek Inn as part of her bus tour called, "Here in Iowa, America Still Works." Reynolds is seeking a second full term in office. She's facing off against Democrat Deidre DeJear and Libertarian Rick Stewart.
Gov. Ricketts presents state tourism awards at South Sioux conference
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — The State of Nebraska celebrated tourism this week with its annual conference in South Sioux City highlighting everything the Cornhusker State has to offer. The conference is held in a new community each year. Governor Pete Ricketts helped hand out the annual awards to...
Rain Is Here
Nebraska and South Dakota are catching rain today as temperatures rise into the upper 50s. This Thursday morning showers line up between Norfolk and Yankton, allowing for a few small areas to collect a quarter inch, while the majority who do see rain will only collect around one tenth of an inch or less.
RSV hits Siouxland kids, pediatrician talks infant health, virus treatment
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — As the weather gets colder, illnesses start appearing including RSV. It's a common illness among infants and the elderly but for some can be very serious and require hospitalization. The frustrating thing about RSV and a lot of these respiratory viruses is there's no effective...
