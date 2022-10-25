ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

News Talk 860 KSFA

Ellen Trout Zoo – Zoo Boo Costume Contest Winners In Lufkin, Texas

The Ellen Trout Zoo - Zoo Boo was one for the ages this past Friday and Saturday night. I was there for all the candy, the costumes, and of course all the animals after dark. There were many more people in attendance Saturday, and I saw just as many parents in costume as I did children. Everyone seemed to have a great time test-driving their costumes before the big day on October 31st, 2022.
LUFKIN, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Rapper B.o.B Was To Perform In Nacogdoches, Texas Friday At SFA

This concert, the drone show, pep rally has now been canceled due to bad weather expected on Friday. https://scontent-dfw5-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t39.30808-6/313174149_499954488841910_6764413987100051004_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_p960x960&_nc_cat=101&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=730e14&_nc_ohc=PUZ5gdSwV68AX-IB21K&_nc_ht=scontent-dfw5-1.xx&oh=00_AfDznD-Xf97_QHezsSywwJf52ayxveUYtRsRE7Nia8ASAA&oe=635E495F. Here you can read about what was going to happen, but it's all been canceled. Though there won't be a bonfire for homecoming this week at Stephen F. Austin State University...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Lufkin, Texas Residents Relieved After Suspected Murderer Located In Beaumont

Residents of Lufkin and more specifically the Fuller Springs area can now rest easy. A murder suspect from Beaumont has been caught after almost 20 days on the run. Beaumont Police Department officers arrested Channin Keon Ardoin for the October 7, 2022 homicide of Jason West. They got a murder warrant for him last week, and he was taken into custody at Lucas Drive and Eastex Freeway in Beaumont.
LUFKIN, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Ellen Trout Zoo Boo Is On In Lufkin, Texas

Night one of the Ellen Trout Zoo Boo was a big success, and there is another night of fun awaiting at the Zoo tonight. Night two is usually an even bigger night, since everyone is out at various area high school football games on Friday. If you weren't able to...
LUFKIN, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Get This Swag To Wear To The Lighting of Rudolph In Lufkin, Texas

Visit Lufkin has now set a date for the lighting of Rudolph The Red Nose Pumping Unit. The City of Lufkin is making a full day of festivities leading up to the big moment. Vendors will be lining the downtown streets for the event that starts at 2 pm on December 3, 2022. It's being billed as a shopping extravaganza, and they have also made plans for all your favorite local area food trucks to attend.
LUFKIN, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Lufkin High School Graduate Honored for Exceptional Naval Service

A Lufkin High School graduate has been recognized by the United States Navy for the remarkable performance of his duties. Chief Fire Controlman Robert B. Massingill who has served as a Leading Chief Petty Officer, Lead Onboarder for Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio since 2019, earned a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and Navy Recruiting Service Ribbon for his dedicated service. Massingill was recognized and pinned by NTAG San Antonio Commanding Officer, CDR. Stephanie Simoni with the assistance of the Executive Officer, CDR Stacey O’Neal, and Command Master Chief, DMDCM Samuel Bernal.
LUFKIN, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Brookshire Brothers Announces Closing of Lufkin Grocery Store

A long-time fixture on North Timberland Drive in Lufkin will soon be closing. Management at Brookshire Brothers corporate offices, based in Lufkin, made the announcement on Monday, October 17, that their grocery store location at 816 North Timberland will be closing effective October 29. According to a press release, officials...
LUFKIN, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

News Talk 860 KSFA

Lufkin, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA has the best news coverage for Lufkin, Texas.

