Free Pumpkin Party To Go Before Halloween In Lufkin, Texas
There were many events planned for Friday, October 28, 2022 that didn't happen because of the high chance of rain and high winds. It just wouldn't be an enjoyable time to be outside. The inaugural Boo Bash in Downtown Lufkin that was to replace the downtown trick or treat was...
PHOTOS: Pumpkins Decorated by Kids in Woden, Texas Are Stunning!
I have been in the radio business since 1979. Through the past 40+ years, I have been invited to judge a number of competitions. I've judged pageants and BBQ cook-offs. I have digested and scored quite a few hushpuppies at the Texas Forest Festival as well as given marks to floats and entries at numerous parades.
Ellen Trout Zoo – Zoo Boo Costume Contest Winners In Lufkin, Texas
The Ellen Trout Zoo - Zoo Boo was one for the ages this past Friday and Saturday night. I was there for all the candy, the costumes, and of course all the animals after dark. There were many more people in attendance Saturday, and I saw just as many parents in costume as I did children. Everyone seemed to have a great time test-driving their costumes before the big day on October 31st, 2022.
Friday Downpours Could Bring Up to 3 Inches of Rain to East Texas
Almost every county in Deep East Texas is under a burn ban (San Augustine is the only exception). If the current weather forecast holds true, some of those burn bans may be dropped before too long. A slow-moving system is expected to dump some needed precipitation across the Pineywoods throughout...
Rapper B.o.B Was To Perform In Nacogdoches, Texas Friday At SFA
This concert, the drone show, pep rally has now been canceled due to bad weather expected on Friday. https://scontent-dfw5-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t39.30808-6/313174149_499954488841910_6764413987100051004_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_p960x960&_nc_cat=101&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=730e14&_nc_ohc=PUZ5gdSwV68AX-IB21K&_nc_ht=scontent-dfw5-1.xx&oh=00_AfDznD-Xf97_QHezsSywwJf52ayxveUYtRsRE7Nia8ASAA&oe=635E495F. Here you can read about what was going to happen, but it's all been canceled. Though there won't be a bonfire for homecoming this week at Stephen F. Austin State University...
Tracy Byrd, Eli Young Band Coming to Nacogdoches, Texas This Week
Banita Creek Hall in Nacogdoches is the place to be this week for some great country music. Wednesday, October 26, country music superstar and southeast Texas native Tracy Byrd will be performing at a benefit concert at Banita Creek Hall. 100% of the proceeds from this show will benefit the Nacogdoches Area Cancer Coalition.
Lufkin, Texas Residents Relieved After Suspected Murderer Located In Beaumont
Residents of Lufkin and more specifically the Fuller Springs area can now rest easy. A murder suspect from Beaumont has been caught after almost 20 days on the run. Beaumont Police Department officers arrested Channin Keon Ardoin for the October 7, 2022 homicide of Jason West. They got a murder warrant for him last week, and he was taken into custody at Lucas Drive and Eastex Freeway in Beaumont.
Ellen Trout Zoo Boo Is On In Lufkin, Texas
Night one of the Ellen Trout Zoo Boo was a big success, and there is another night of fun awaiting at the Zoo tonight. Night two is usually an even bigger night, since everyone is out at various area high school football games on Friday. If you weren't able to...
Lufkin Police Give Update on Manhunt, Capture of Assault Suspect
A massive, multi-agency manhunt took place Friday night in Garrison, Texas, as law enforcement officials were trying to locate a man suspected of an aggravated assault that had occurred just before lunchtime Friday at the Cash Now located at 107 S. Timberland Drive at gunpoint. The suspect, described as a...
Lufkin’s Woodland Heights Hosting Spooky Event With Bike Giveaway
Woodland Heights Medical Center will host Spooky Safety Saturday (a FREE safety fair event) on Saturday, October 22 from 10am to 2pm at the Woodland Heights parking lot (loop side of the hospital). “The start of school and the beginning of the hectic holiday season is a good time to...
Get This Swag To Wear To The Lighting of Rudolph In Lufkin, Texas
Visit Lufkin has now set a date for the lighting of Rudolph The Red Nose Pumping Unit. The City of Lufkin is making a full day of festivities leading up to the big moment. Vendors will be lining the downtown streets for the event that starts at 2 pm on December 3, 2022. It's being billed as a shopping extravaganza, and they have also made plans for all your favorite local area food trucks to attend.
Heritage Festival: Art And Culture Collide In Downtown Lufkin, Texas
All kinds of local East Texas performers and Native dancers will be filling downtown Lufkin at the Heritage Festival on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Join the festival from 2 pm to 8 pm. There will be many regional food trucks to pick from at the festival featuring food from all...
Remember When Restaurant Impossible Tried To Save This Lufkin, Texas BBQ Joint?
Back in 2013 Lufkin had a brush with fame as the show Restaurant Impossible came to town to makeover a long-standing BBQ place. Bryan's Smokehouse had gone through some tough times and the Food Network show came with the mission to improve things. The restaurant was located at 609 South...
Power of Pink! Banquet is Thursday, October 20 in Lufkin, Texas
October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, marked by pink ribbons and a community of caregivers and survivors taking a stand in the fight against breast cancer. In 1993, the inaugural Power of Pink! event was held in Lufkin and has been going strong ever since. The background of the Power...
Lufkin High School Graduate Honored for Exceptional Naval Service
A Lufkin High School graduate has been recognized by the United States Navy for the remarkable performance of his duties. Chief Fire Controlman Robert B. Massingill who has served as a Leading Chief Petty Officer, Lead Onboarder for Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio since 2019, earned a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and Navy Recruiting Service Ribbon for his dedicated service. Massingill was recognized and pinned by NTAG San Antonio Commanding Officer, CDR. Stephanie Simoni with the assistance of the Executive Officer, CDR Stacey O’Neal, and Command Master Chief, DMDCM Samuel Bernal.
There’s a Texas Cemetery That Supposedly Has a Buried Space Alien
A number of people, myself included, have an interesting fascination with looking at grave markers in cemeteries. I'm especially captivated by headstones that mark the final resting place of someone who lived and passed away well over 100 years ago. I don't consider it some sort of obsession with the...
Don’t Miss the Sassafras Festival Saturday in San Augustine, TX
The 32nd Annual Sassafras Festival takes place this Saturday, October 22 in downtown San Augustine. The event features numerous fun family events and activities. I'll get to a rundown of the events in just a moment, but first... Where Did The Name Sassafras Come From?. Sassafras is just one of...
Brookshire Brothers Announces Closing of Lufkin Grocery Store
A long-time fixture on North Timberland Drive in Lufkin will soon be closing. Management at Brookshire Brothers corporate offices, based in Lufkin, made the announcement on Monday, October 17, that their grocery store location at 816 North Timberland will be closing effective October 29. According to a press release, officials...
What Could The Kroger-Albertsons Merger Mean For Nacogdoches, Texas?
For a town the size of Nacogdoches, there are many places to get groceries. We have two Krogers, three Brookshire Brothers, La Michoacana, a Walmart Supercenter, and the little Walmart. Those are just the major players and it doesn't even take into account all of the dollar stores, small meat...
Celebrate Fall At The Farmers Market Pumpkin Fest In Lufkin, Texas
We are officially deep into the pumpkin-spiciest part of fall in Deep East Texas. If your family is looking to get an amazing pumpkin the Angelina County Farmers Market has some big things happening. They did this event on October 7th, 2022 and it was so well received that they...
