Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
thesuntimesnews.com
Candidate Q&A: Zach Michels, Mayor of Dexter
Note to readers: The Sun Times News has made its media outlet available to candidates running for public office. Articles published do not reflect an endorsement by the STN. Submissions are from candidates who responded within our guidelines. In order to be as fair and equitable as possible, candidates can submit their responses to four basic questions.
thesuntimesnews.com
Candidate Q&A: Sue Shink, State Senate, District 14
Note to readers: The Sun Times News has made its media outlet available to candidates running for public office. Articles published do not reflect an endorsement by the STN. Submissions are from candidates who responded within our guidelines. In order to be as fair and equitable as possible, candidates can submit their responses to four basic questions.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter: Public Hearing 11-28-22
Notice is hereby given that the City of Dexter City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, November 28, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The public hearing will be conducted at 3515 Broad Street, Dexter, MI, 48130. The purpose of the hearing is to receive public comment regarding the following...
thesuntimesnews.com
Reaction to recent Letter to the Editor
This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Sun Times News management or staff. In response to the recent Letter to the Editor, submitted by John Dunn - a well respected community member….. I believe Mr. Dunn's letter stood out above...
thesuntimesnews.com
Letter to the Editor
My name is John Dunn and I have lived in Chelsea since 1964, my wife Anna and I have raised four great kids in this town with our youngest graduating this past June (2022). We just finished 30 consecutive years with at least one child in the Chelsea school system. In addition, me, my wife, all four of my children, four siblings, three nephews, and even my grandfather in 1914 have all graduated from CHS! I say this with a humble, grateful heart that NO family has benefitted more from our experience in the Chelsea School District than my family. Culminating last fall with our son and his awesome teammates and coaches winning the Division 4 State Football Championship at Ford Field in historic fashion!! They showed our town, our state (and beyond) what a team of strong individual young men can accomplish when they selflessly come together as a TEAM with a common goal and never give up!
thesuntimesnews.com
The Power of Empathy
This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Sun Times News management or staff. “I believe empathy is the most essential quality of civilization.”. – Roger Ebert. If you are feeling like the School Board Election is tapping into existential questions about...
thecomeback.com
Michigan announces major Donovan Edwards decision
Michigan Wolverines sophomore running back Donovan Edwards created headlines Wednesday when he shared a shockingly antisemitic tweet that sent the college football world into an uproar. “Jewish people will literally tell you that they want to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed,”...
thesuntimesnews.com
Creekside students in Dexter enjoy Activity Night
One word comes to mind when thinking about Activity Night at Creekside Intermediate School, and that’s "fun." After time off over the past couple years because of COVID, this Dexter school for fifth- and sixth-graders saw the fun event re-introduced last spring. Now it’s back this school year and there are plans for two more, just like they would do when the event was first created at the school around five years ago.
Comments / 2