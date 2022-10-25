My name is John Dunn and I have lived in Chelsea since 1964, my wife Anna and I have raised four great kids in this town with our youngest graduating this past June (2022). We just finished 30 consecutive years with at least one child in the Chelsea school system. In addition, me, my wife, all four of my children, four siblings, three nephews, and even my grandfather in 1914 have all graduated from CHS! I say this with a humble, grateful heart that NO family has benefitted more from our experience in the Chelsea School District than my family. Culminating last fall with our son and his awesome teammates and coaches winning the Division 4 State Football Championship at Ford Field in historic fashion!! They showed our town, our state (and beyond) what a team of strong individual young men can accomplish when they selflessly come together as a TEAM with a common goal and never give up!

CHELSEA, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO