San Jose, CA

3-alarm fire consumes San Jose home, 1 woman dead

By Jennifer Hodges
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ase7v_0im34sTe00

SAN JOSE (KCBS RADIO) – A woman was found dead early Tuesday morning after a three-alarm fire engulfed her two-story home in North San Jose .

Crews received multiple 911 calls just after 3:30 a.m. about a house fire at 3009 Montez Drive. By the time firefighters arrived on the scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

"They initiated fire attack with hose lines and the truck company extended ladders to that second floor and initiated vent, enter, search which is a procedure of searching for a victim and possible trapped victims," San Jose Fire Captain Jesse Allread told KCBS Radio. "Unfortunately there was a victim found deceased on the second floor, it was an adult female. There are a total of five occupants that lived in the house."

The victim, 65, has not been identified.

Two of the remaining residents have minor injuries while the other two were unharmed. In addition, one firefighter was also injured after a fall battling the blaze.

Initial reports suggest that no smoke alarm went off. The fire was extinguished by 3:55 a.m.

"These older homes, usually unsprinklered, where once the fire gets started it spreads very quickly," Allread said.

Fire investigators will remain on the scene all day to try to determine what caused the blaze.

