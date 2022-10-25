Read full article on original website
Free Pumpkin Party To Go Before Halloween In Lufkin, Texas
There were many events planned for Friday, October 28, 2022 that didn't happen because of the high chance of rain and high winds. It just wouldn't be an enjoyable time to be outside. The inaugural Boo Bash in Downtown Lufkin that was to replace the downtown trick or treat was...
Lufkin, Texas Residents Relieved After Suspected Murderer Located In Beaumont
Residents of Lufkin and more specifically the Fuller Springs area can now rest easy. A murder suspect from Beaumont has been caught after almost 20 days on the run. Beaumont Police Department officers arrested Channin Keon Ardoin for the October 7, 2022 homicide of Jason West. They got a murder warrant for him last week, and he was taken into custody at Lucas Drive and Eastex Freeway in Beaumont.
Rapper B.o.B Was To Perform In Nacogdoches, Texas Friday At SFA
This concert, the drone show, pep rally has now been canceled due to bad weather expected on Friday. https://scontent-dfw5-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t39.30808-6/313174149_499954488841910_6764413987100051004_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_p960x960&_nc_cat=101&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=730e14&_nc_ohc=PUZ5gdSwV68AX-IB21K&_nc_ht=scontent-dfw5-1.xx&oh=00_AfDznD-Xf97_QHezsSywwJf52ayxveUYtRsRE7Nia8ASAA&oe=635E495F. Here you can read about what was going to happen, but it's all been canceled. Though there won't be a bonfire for homecoming this week at Stephen F. Austin State University...
PHOTOS: Pumpkins Decorated by Kids in Woden, Texas Are Stunning!
I have been in the radio business since 1979. Through the past 40+ years, I have been invited to judge a number of competitions. I've judged pageants and BBQ cook-offs. I have digested and scored quite a few hushpuppies at the Texas Forest Festival as well as given marks to floats and entries at numerous parades.
Friday Downpours Could Bring Up to 3 Inches of Rain to East Texas
Almost every county in Deep East Texas is under a burn ban (San Augustine is the only exception). If the current weather forecast holds true, some of those burn bans may be dropped before too long. A slow-moving system is expected to dump some needed precipitation across the Pineywoods throughout...
7 Free Kid-Friendly Halloween Events In Deep East Texas
Looking for something above and beyond the regular trick-or-treating in your neighborhood of choice? Here are some events that you won't want to miss this week in and around Lufkin and Nacogdoches that would be perfect for your little ghosts and goblins. 1. Trail Of Treats. This event in Old...
Lufkin Police Give Update on Manhunt, Capture of Assault Suspect
A massive, multi-agency manhunt took place Friday night in Garrison, Texas, as law enforcement officials were trying to locate a man suspected of an aggravated assault that had occurred just before lunchtime Friday at the Cash Now located at 107 S. Timberland Drive at gunpoint. The suspect, described as a...
Brick Street Burger Battle Winner Announced In Nacogdoches, Texas
On Sunday, October 23, 2022 we found out who had the best burger on the brick streets of Downtown Nacogdoches. The competition finale party was at the Fredonia Brewery and all of the winners were announced. I used a burger photo from Cowboy Jack's Saloon and Grill in our first...
Ellen Trout Zoo – Zoo Boo Costume Contest Winners In Lufkin, Texas
The Ellen Trout Zoo - Zoo Boo was one for the ages this past Friday and Saturday night. I was there for all the candy, the costumes, and of course all the animals after dark. There were many more people in attendance Saturday, and I saw just as many parents in costume as I did children. Everyone seemed to have a great time test-driving their costumes before the big day on October 31st, 2022.
Heritage Festival: Art And Culture Collide In Downtown Lufkin, Texas
All kinds of local East Texas performers and Native dancers will be filling downtown Lufkin at the Heritage Festival on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Join the festival from 2 pm to 8 pm. There will be many regional food trucks to pick from at the festival featuring food from all...
Remember When Restaurant Impossible Tried To Save This Lufkin, Texas BBQ Joint?
Back in 2013 Lufkin had a brush with fame as the show Restaurant Impossible came to town to makeover a long-standing BBQ place. Bryan's Smokehouse had gone through some tough times and the Food Network show came with the mission to improve things. The restaurant was located at 609 South...
Get This Swag To Wear To The Lighting of Rudolph In Lufkin, Texas
Visit Lufkin has now set a date for the lighting of Rudolph The Red Nose Pumping Unit. The City of Lufkin is making a full day of festivities leading up to the big moment. Vendors will be lining the downtown streets for the event that starts at 2 pm on December 3, 2022. It's being billed as a shopping extravaganza, and they have also made plans for all your favorite local area food trucks to attend.
Ellen Trout Zoo Boo Is On In Lufkin, Texas
Night one of the Ellen Trout Zoo Boo was a big success, and there is another night of fun awaiting at the Zoo tonight. Night two is usually an even bigger night, since everyone is out at various area high school football games on Friday. If you weren't able to...
Lufkin’s Woodland Heights Hosting Spooky Event With Bike Giveaway
Woodland Heights Medical Center will host Spooky Safety Saturday (a FREE safety fair event) on Saturday, October 22 from 10am to 2pm at the Woodland Heights parking lot (loop side of the hospital). “The start of school and the beginning of the hectic holiday season is a good time to...
Power of Pink! Banquet is Thursday, October 20 in Lufkin, Texas
October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, marked by pink ribbons and a community of caregivers and survivors taking a stand in the fight against breast cancer. In 1993, the inaugural Power of Pink! event was held in Lufkin and has been going strong ever since. The background of the Power...
Please Help Find This Dog Who Was Thrown From Car in Lufkin Wreck
Late Saturday afternoon, a 2-vehicle accident took place near the intersection of Denman Avenue and Loop 287 in Lufkin. According to a report sent to me, someone ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle. The person driving the second vehicle, Eddie, was ejected from his car. Likewise, his dog, Montana, was ejected from the vehicle. That vehicle caught fire and became totally engulfed in flames.
Brookshire Brothers Announces Closing of Lufkin Grocery Store
A long-time fixture on North Timberland Drive in Lufkin will soon be closing. Management at Brookshire Brothers corporate offices, based in Lufkin, made the announcement on Monday, October 17, that their grocery store location at 816 North Timberland will be closing effective October 29. According to a press release, officials...
Nacogdoches County Woman Charged in Abandonment Case
According to a release by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, a woman was arrested over the weekend on a felony charge for allegedly leaving a young child home alone. Britnie Nicole Jeffress, 28, is charged with abandoning a child with intent to return, which is a state jail felony. She was booked into the county jail on Friday, October 21, and released after posting the $7,500 bond set by a Justice of the Peace.
Don’t Miss the Sassafras Festival Saturday in San Augustine, TX
The 32nd Annual Sassafras Festival takes place this Saturday, October 22 in downtown San Augustine. The event features numerous fun family events and activities. I'll get to a rundown of the events in just a moment, but first... Where Did The Name Sassafras Come From?. Sassafras is just one of...
Corrigan, Texas Native To Serve East Texas as Nurse Practitioner
I love posting a story like this. When someone from our Deep East Texas family is able to use his or her talents to help and serve folks in the Pineywoods, that's a good thing. Amanda Allen is a Corrigan native who will be bringing her medical expertise to serve...
