Read full article on original website
Related
Effingham Radio
Billy Ray Cyrus To Release New Song, Co-Star In New Movie
Billy Ray Cyrus has both a new movie and new song on the horizon. He will release a new single with his rumored fiancee, singer/songwriter Firerose, titled “Time.” The two co-wrote the song, which will be released in November. “Time” is featured in Billy Ray's upcoming film, called...
Effingham Radio
Darius Rucker Celebrates #1 Hit, Diamond Certification of ‘Wagon Wheel’
Darius Rucker celebrated his career 10th Number One hit, “Beers And Sunshine,” with a party in Nashville on Wednesday (October 26th). The event also acknowledged the RIAA Diamond certification, or 10X platinum certification, of “Wagon Wheel,” which is only the fourth country song to achieve that feat. The song actually passed the 11-million mark before the celebration took place. NBC's Today show anchor Craig Melvin was on hand to celebrate and present Darius with the RIAA Diamond trophy in honor of his “Wagon Wheel” achievement.
Effingham Radio
Russell Dickerson Reveals This Year’s Family Halloween Costume
Russell Dickerson and his wife and son have a very unique family Halloween costume planned for Monday (October 31st) night. Russell tells us that the costume idea comes from his two-year-old son Remington's favorite animated TV show. “Nobody is gonna get our Halloween costume but it's too perfect. One of his favorite shows is called Trash Truck on Netflix, and it's this cute little blonde kid. It looks exactly like Remington. Like, he's got the gap between his teeth, and his best friend is the trash truck, and so in the show it's the kid, the trash truck and a raccoon and a bear. Kales (Kailey) is gonna be the raccoon and I'm gonna be the big black bear.”
Effingham Radio
Luke Combs Leads Country Nominees At People’s Choice Awards
Luke Combs leads the pack of Country music nominees at the upcoming People's Choice Awards, it was announced yesterday (Wednesday, October 26th). He earned four nods, three in the all-genre categories of Male Artist, Album and Concert Tour of 2022. Luke is also competing for Country Artist of 2022. The People's Choice Awards airs live on NBC and E! on Tuesday, December 6th at 9 p.m. ET.
Effingham Radio
Eric Church To Launch Exclusive SiriusXM Channel Next Month
Eric Church will launch his own exclusive SiriusXM music channel, called Eric Church Outsiders Radio, on Friday, November 4th. The channel, curated by Eric himself, will showcase music from his career, including his catalog that spans nearly two decades. Listeners can expect to hear Eric's various collaborations and recordings with...
Effingham Radio
Bits And Pieces: Craig Morgan
Craig Morgan has released the music video for his newest single, “How You Make A Man,” which made its world premiere yesterday (Wednesday, October 26th) on CMT, CMT Music, CMT.com, and Paramount’s Times Square billboards. The clip was co-directed by Craig’s friend and film/TV star Angie Harmon, whom the singer worked alongside in the music video for “This Ole Boy” and during a guest appearance on Rizzoli & Isles.
Comments / 0