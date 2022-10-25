ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Chartwell Hospitality Purchases Land for Two New Hotels in Nashville, Tenn

TownePlace Suites by Marriott and Home2 Suites by Hilton will help support booming tourism in Nashville suburbs. Chartwell Hospitality today announced it has purchased land in Brentwood and Lebanon, Tenn., to bring new hotels to these suburbs of Nashville. Chartwell Hospitality will transform the land in Brentwood into a TownePlace Suites by Marriott and will build a Home2 Suites by Hilton in Lebanon. Chartwell Hospitality has partnered with Rockbridge on both hotel projects. Chartwell Hospitality will develop and manage both properties.
Haunts of the Heartland: The Most Active Paranormal Locations in Tennessee

Here are some places in to keep in mind when looking for an otherworldly connection. If you haven't ever heard the song "The Ride" by David Allen Coe, this might be the perfect tune to add to a playlist when looking for places in Nashville with a haunted ambiance. There is much more to Nashville than Music Row, and with all the history surrounding this river city, it is of little surprise that there are a few specters to be found, and perhaps heard busking down on Broadway. If you cross paths with a ghostly resemblance of Hank Williams just tip your hat in hello.
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! MJ 4 Hope Halloween 4 Hope 5K and Parkinson’s Fun Walk 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy, Mt. Juliet, TN Charlie Daniels Park Come out and help benefit: MJ 4 Hope to help those in need in the Mt. Juliet Community. […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WSMV Hires Amanda Hara as Morning Anchor and Director of Digital Content

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Amanda Hara is joining Nashville, Tennessee NBC affiliate WSMV as morning co-anchor and director of digital content. Hara currently works at WVLT...
Local man heading to Nashville for ‘American Idol’

A local man is heading to Nashville to sing before judges on the TV show, “American Idol,” next month. Elijah McCormick, of Hoke County, graduated Pinecrest High School in 2019 and is currently attending Sandhills Community College studying medical billing and coding. He works as a tech for a local ophthalmologist in Aberdeen. Even with his busy schedule, Elijah finds time to sing at weddings, church, and birthday parties.
Willie Nelson's Tennessee home hits the market for $2.5 million

NASHVILLE - A home that once belonged to Willie Nelson is on the market. The property, spanning 155 acres of countryside, features a three-bedroom log cabin built by the country music legend himself. Available for $2.5 million, it has only ever had two owners – the 89-year-old and its current residents.
‘Cancer: My Journey in Time’ (part 113)

Rev. Enoch Fuzz was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer a little over two years ago. He remains the pastor of Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church and an avid community leader. With all of the varied complications that derive from such a health challenge as cancer, it is usually difficult for...
Water main break in South Nashville affects dozens of customers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A ruptured water main in South Nashville caused some problems for many Nashvillians early Friday morning. According to Metro Water Services (MWS), a 12″ water main pipe broke around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of 8th Avenue South and Bradford Avenue. The area was roped off and crews got to work repairing the broken pipe, which reduced traffic to one lane in both directions.
Andrea Bocelli in Nashville, TN Feb 9th, 2023 – presale code

The most current Andrea Bocelli presale code has just been added. When the Andrea Bocelli presale starts, everyone who has the passw0rd will have the chance to buy sweet seats before anyone else 😀. What an wonderful experience awaits you, your friends who will be glad to go with you...
