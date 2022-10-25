Read full article on original website
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
hotelnewsresource.com
Chartwell Hospitality Purchases Land for Two New Hotels in Nashville, Tenn
TownePlace Suites by Marriott and Home2 Suites by Hilton will help support booming tourism in Nashville suburbs. Chartwell Hospitality today announced it has purchased land in Brentwood and Lebanon, Tenn., to bring new hotels to these suburbs of Nashville. Chartwell Hospitality will transform the land in Brentwood into a TownePlace Suites by Marriott and will build a Home2 Suites by Hilton in Lebanon. Chartwell Hospitality has partnered with Rockbridge on both hotel projects. Chartwell Hospitality will develop and manage both properties.
Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe opening three Nashville locations next year
Currently, the restaurant has more than 100 restaurants across 17 states.
Customers say goodbye to iconic East Nashville bakery after nearly 19 years
It’s the end of an era; after nearly 18 and a half years, Sweet 16th Bakery in East Nashville will be closing its doors. Loyal customers lined up to get one last taste of the owner’s delicious food.
Traffic, rowdy Broadway crowds causing discord at Nashville Symphony
The head of the Nashville Symphony says the city needs to work together to solve the problem of tourists, partygoers and traffic on lower Broadway that he says is turning off some of his patrons.
Study: $71,000 income required to afford Nashville rent
The report says it takes an average of about $71,000 a year in Nashville with a one-bedroom apartment to avoid becoming what the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development calls "cost-burdened."
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Tennessee
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in Tennessee.
After 80 years, Tennessee woman finally meets sister
With so many ways to search for information today, people are learning more about their family tree than ever before. One woman has hoped to get some answers for 80 years.
Nashville Cafe Closing Its Doors To Become New Event Venue
The shop will close as a cafe at the end of the year.
Haunts of the Heartland: The Most Active Paranormal Locations in Tennessee
Here are some places in to keep in mind when looking for an otherworldly connection. If you haven't ever heard the song "The Ride" by David Allen Coe, this might be the perfect tune to add to a playlist when looking for places in Nashville with a haunted ambiance. There is much more to Nashville than Music Row, and with all the history surrounding this river city, it is of little surprise that there are a few specters to be found, and perhaps heard busking down on Broadway. If you cross paths with a ghostly resemblance of Hank Williams just tip your hat in hello.
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! MJ 4 Hope Halloween 4 Hope 5K and Parkinson’s Fun Walk 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy, Mt. Juliet, TN Charlie Daniels Park Come out and help benefit: MJ 4 Hope to help those in need in the Mt. Juliet Community. […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
AdWeek
WSMV Hires Amanda Hara as Morning Anchor and Director of Digital Content
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Amanda Hara is joining Nashville, Tennessee NBC affiliate WSMV as morning co-anchor and director of digital content. Hara currently works at WVLT...
sandhillssentinel.com
Local man heading to Nashville for ‘American Idol’
A local man is heading to Nashville to sing before judges on the TV show, “American Idol,” next month. Elijah McCormick, of Hoke County, graduated Pinecrest High School in 2019 and is currently attending Sandhills Community College studying medical billing and coding. He works as a tech for a local ophthalmologist in Aberdeen. Even with his busy schedule, Elijah finds time to sing at weddings, church, and birthday parties.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Midtown Nashville on Thursday night. The crash happened near the intersection of Charlotte Pike and 22nd Avenue North at around 10 p.m.
fox32chicago.com
Willie Nelson's Tennessee home hits the market for $2.5 million
NASHVILLE - A home that once belonged to Willie Nelson is on the market. The property, spanning 155 acres of countryside, features a three-bedroom log cabin built by the country music legend himself. Available for $2.5 million, it has only ever had two owners – the 89-year-old and its current residents.
Pride Publishing
‘Cancer: My Journey in Time’ (part 113)
Rev. Enoch Fuzz was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer a little over two years ago. He remains the pastor of Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church and an avid community leader. With all of the varied complications that derive from such a health challenge as cancer, it is usually difficult for...
Luxury home sales on the rise in Davidson, Williamson counties
Some Middle Tennessee experts told News 2 there is currently a seasonal slowdown happening when it comes to home buying.
TRAFFIC: Road Construction and Lane closures 10-28-11-2,2020
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB. exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) Nightly, including weekends, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on...
WSMV
Water main break in South Nashville affects dozens of customers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A ruptured water main in South Nashville caused some problems for many Nashvillians early Friday morning. According to Metro Water Services (MWS), a 12″ water main pipe broke around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of 8th Avenue South and Bradford Avenue. The area was roped off and crews got to work repairing the broken pipe, which reduced traffic to one lane in both directions.
tmpresale.com
Andrea Bocelli in Nashville, TN Feb 9th, 2023 – presale code
The most current Andrea Bocelli presale code has just been added. When the Andrea Bocelli presale starts, everyone who has the passw0rd will have the chance to buy sweet seats before anyone else 😀. What an wonderful experience awaits you, your friends who will be glad to go with you...
Nashville fire crews respond to apartment fire in Antioch
Crews with the Nashville Fire Department are at the scene of an apartment fire that ignited early Saturday morning in Antioch.
