Morris Day to issue final album, "Last Call," on November 11
(October 11, 2022) He’s a living legend who was the front man for one of the great bands of the 80s. Morris Day has continued to do his thing, both solo and with the Time for four decades, and as he readies his upcoming album, Last Call (November 11) and the associated tour, he is ready to prove he is not quite done yet.
On This Day in Music History: The Rolling Stones Debut on ‘The Ed Sullivan Show’
On this day in 1964, The Rolling Stones made their debut on the beloved family television program, The Ed Sullivan Show. These British invaders were welcomed to the variety hour with open arms, just as The Beatles had been a few months earlier. However, these weren’t those nice boys from...
Jerry Lee Lewis dead at age 87: Rock n’ Roll icon of Great Balls of Fire fame passes away at his Memphis home
GREAT Balls of Fire singer, Jerry Lee Lewis has died at the age of 87 at his home in Memphis, Tennessee. Considered one of the first true rock n’ roll musicians, Jerry Lee rose to fame with his first big hit, Whole Lotta Shaken’ Goin’ On, in 1957.
1 ‘Led Zeppelin III’ Song Proved Jimmy Page’s Musical Skills Extended Beyond the Guitar
Jimmy Page wasn’t just a six-string wizard, and one song proved that his musical skills extended beyond the guitar.
Judas Priest will perform at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with three guitarists and two drummers, according to former drummer Les Binks
Downing! Tipton! Binks! The ultimate Judas Priest lineup looks set to play at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony
Bruce Dickinson Calls Out Concertgoers for Smoking Weed at Iron Maiden Show
Iron Maiden clearly aren't cool with the ganja. A fan-captured video shows lead singer Bruce Dickinson lambasting concertgoers at an Iron Maiden show last month for smoking weed during the band's performance. It happened on Sept. 21 at Iron Maiden's "Legacy of the Beast" tour stop at Anaheim, California's Honda...
Revisiting Mick Mars’ Last Concert With Motley Crue
On a hot September evening in Las Vegas, fans packed into Allegiant Stadium to watch the final stop of the hugely successful Stadium Tour. Unbeknownst to anyone in the crowd, they’d be witnessing Mick Mars’ last performance with Motley Crue. For more than four decades, Mars was a...
Limp Bizkit blowing up boats, Incubus hanging with Britney and Korn's Jonathan Davis in a top hat: 10 times nu metal took over MTV's iconic Total Request Live show
Nu metal dominated MTV's flagship TRL show in the late 90s and early 00s, producing some absolutely classic moments
Jeff Beck, Johnny Depp and Stevie Van Zandt Sit Down for Music Conversation
Famed guitarist Jeff Beck sat down with his pal and movie star Johnny Depp for a SiriusXM Town Hall special, hosted by Stevie Van Zandt, on SiriusXM’s Underground Garage, where they spoke about their new music, being on the road together and answered SiriusXM subscriber questions. During the exclusive...
Documentary Set to Tell the Story of Pink Floyd Co-Founder Syd Barrett
A film chronicling the life and legacy of Pink Floyd co-founder, Syd Barrett, has been in the making for some time. The documentary, titled Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett And Pink Floyd, was first helmed by one of the band’s longtime collaborators, Storm Thorgerson, until his untimely death in 2013. It was then taken over by Roddy Bogawa.
Rick Wakeman to perform live with Jazz Sabbath in Birmingham
Jazz Sabbath released their acclaimed Vol. 2 album earlier this year
Les Binks Reveals Lineup for Judas Priest Rock Hall Performance
Bit by bit, the past and present members have started to reveal the plans for Judas Priest's performance at their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction next month. The latest bit of intel comes from former drummer Les Binks, who revealed that the forthcoming performance will feature three guitarists and two drummers.
Ringo Starr’s First Band Missed Their Chance to Share a Bill With Eddie Cochran, but it Might Have Saved The Beatles
Ringo Starr’s first band missed out on a chance to share the same bill with the legendary rocker Eddie Cochran for a sad reason.
“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar
At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
Judas Priest, Pantera + Rainbow Members Form New Supergroup Elegant Weapons
Some of metal's top players have united to form a new band that will make their presence felt in 2023. The band's name is Elegant Weapons and it features members of Judas Priest, Pantera and Rainbow. There's some serious pedigree here with Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner and drummer Scott...
Motley Crue Officially Name John 5 as New Touring Guitarist, Release Statement
The rumors were true and now Motley Crue have officially announced that Mick Mars is retiring from the band, while also naming John 5 as their new guitarist. The 71-year-old Mars, an original member, has served as Motley Crue’s lead guitarist since their formation in 1981, with singers Vince Neil and his one-time replacement John Corabi having contributed additional guitar on occasion. It’s one of the most significant lineup changes in the band’s history, as they’ve long prided themselves on still touting the original four members at such a late stage in their career.
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dave Mason to Join Sophia’s Mission as their National Spokesperson
Dave Mason Spokesperson Announcements will be aired on Sophia’s Mission’s NEWHD Media Stations. New York – Father Zachary Martin, Founder of Sophia’s Mission and longtime friend of Dave Mason is proud to announce that beginning in November, Dave is joining his cause to serve as National Spokesperson.
Beatles, ‘Revolver Special Edition (Super Deluxe)': Album Review
The critical thinking regarding the Beatles' recording career has shifted in the decades since they broke up. Where once Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band was identified as their showstopper masterpiece, current evaluation places its predecessor Revolver in that esteemed position. And it's not too hard to hear why. The...
Keith Richards Said 1 Rolling Stones Song Was Inspired by ‘Flying Saucers’
Keith Richards said one of The Rolling Stones' songs was partly inspired by a ufologist with whom the band spent some time.
