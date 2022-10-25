ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
soultracks.com

Morris Day to issue final album, "Last Call," on November 11

(October 11, 2022) He’s a living legend who was the front man for one of the great bands of the 80s. Morris Day has continued to do his thing, both solo and with the Time for four decades, and as he readies his upcoming album, Last Call (November 11) and the associated tour, he is ready to prove he is not quite done yet.
FLORIDA STATE
Q 105.7

Revisiting Mick Mars’ Last Concert With Motley Crue

On a hot September evening in Las Vegas, fans packed into Allegiant Stadium to watch the final stop of the hugely successful Stadium Tour. Unbeknownst to anyone in the crowd, they’d be witnessing Mick Mars’ last performance with Motley Crue. For more than four decades, Mars was a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
American Songwriter

Documentary Set to Tell the Story of Pink Floyd Co-Founder Syd Barrett

A film chronicling the life and legacy of Pink Floyd co-founder, Syd Barrett, has been in the making for some time. The documentary, titled Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett And Pink Floyd, was first helmed by one of the band’s longtime collaborators, Storm Thorgerson, until his untimely death in 2013. It was then taken over by Roddy Bogawa.
Loudwire

Les Binks Reveals Lineup for Judas Priest Rock Hall Performance

Bit by bit, the past and present members have started to reveal the plans for Judas Priest's performance at their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction next month. The latest bit of intel comes from former drummer Les Binks, who revealed that the forthcoming performance will feature three guitarists and two drummers.
guitar.com

“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar

At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
Loudwire

Motley Crue Officially Name John 5 as New Touring Guitarist, Release Statement

The rumors were true and now Motley Crue have officially announced that Mick Mars is retiring from the band, while also naming John 5 as their new guitarist. The 71-year-old Mars, an original member, has served as Motley Crue’s lead guitarist since their formation in 1981, with singers Vince Neil and his one-time replacement John Corabi having contributed additional guitar on occasion. It’s one of the most significant lineup changes in the band’s history, as they’ve long prided themselves on still touting the original four members at such a late stage in their career.

Comments / 0

Community Policy