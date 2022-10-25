Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Amazon Driver Found Dead In A YardMarissa NewbyExcelsior Springs, MO
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Amazon Worker Tragically Killed By Dogs While Workingjustpene50Excelsior Springs, MO
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
JJ Watt, Wife Kealia Announce Major Personal News
The next great athlete to come from the Watt family is finally here. Star soccer player Kealia and NFL star JJ Watt welcomed their first child together tonight. Koa James Watt - if he so chooses - could become the next great Watt in a line of star athletes. "Love...
Browns' Asking Price For Running Back Kareem Hunt Reportedly Revealed
With the NFL trade deadline fast approaching, we've already seen a couple major trades involving running backs. Could Kareem Hunt be next? According to ESPN reporters Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, there is belief that the Cleveland Browns would be willing to part with Hunt in exchange for a ...
Chiefs Patrick Mahomes taking next investment to the bank
Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes announces new sponsorship with Texas-based American State Bank while visiting Texas Tech.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines
Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
Brittany Matthews Shows Off Baby Bump In Plunging Blazer Dress At Patrick Mahomes’ Game
Brittany Matthews showed up to support Patrick Mahomes at his NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 2 and looked absolutely adorable with her growing baby bump on display. In photos seen here, Brittany, who turned 27 in September, proudly smiled on the sidelines of the Buccs’ field sporting the Kansas City Chiefs colors and Patrick’s football number, which is 15. The number was printed in white on her black biker shorts which were paired with an extra long red blazer. The single button clasped over her baby bump.
Ex-Yankees slugger could join Cardinals’ coaching staff, report says
The more things change, the more they stay the same. St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol needs a new bench coach after Skip Schumaker left Tuesday to become skipper of the Miami Marlins. That could open the door for a former Cardinals star to return home. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch...
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Report: Denver Broncos Star Will 'Likely' Be Traded With Loss This Sunday
The Denver Broncos may look to orchestrate a blockbuster trade involving one of their stars if they lose to the Jaguars this Sunday. According to a report, the Broncos will likely trade star pass rusher Bradley Chubb if they lose to the Jaguars on Sunday. Chubb's deal with the AFC West ...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Antonio Brown made a shirt with Tom Brady’s wife on it & all proceeds go to fatherless children
Oh man, Antonio Brown is messed up. He is now selling T-shirts with Tom Brady‘s wife Gisele on them for 50 dollars and claims that all proceeds will go to fatherless children. Antonio Brown keeps clowning Tom Brady and it maybe working. Tom Brady looks lost on the football...
Chiefs Are Trading For Notable Wide Receiver This Thursday
The Kansas City Chiefs continue adding weapons for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The AFC West franchise has reportedly acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants. All the Chiefs have to give up to get him is a third-round compensatory pick and 2023 sixth-round ...
KCTV 5
Chiefs practice squad player auctions off Super Bowl ring
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A player on the Chiefs’ practice squad during their 2019-20 Super Bowl run is auctioning off his Super Bowl ring online. Defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence did not see any actual game action in his eight games with the Chiefs, but was issued a Super Bowl ring---along with other practice squad players and organization staff---after Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.
Video shows Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes address Chiefs players after Sunday’s win
The Chiefs were in a good mood following Sunday’s game.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day
Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
NFL World Reacts To Stunning Patriots Quarterback News
Bill Belichick has done it. Mac Jones is sitting on the bench vs. the Bears this Monday evening. Jones and the Pats offense opened tonight's game vs. the Bears with back-to-back three-and-outs. The boo birds were loud and clear at that point. "Crowd boos after the handoff to Stevenson ...
Dangerous Kansas City Neighborhoods
If you're considering moving to Kansas City, you might wonder which neighborhoods are the most dangerous. While no city is entirely safe, Kansas City does have some areas that are more dangerous than others.
Breaking: Bill Belichick Reportedly Makes Patriots' Starting Quarterback Decision
The New England Patriots' supposed quarterback controversy isn't much of a controversy at all. According to NFL insider Field Yates, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones took 90 percent of the team's first-team reps during Wednesday's practice. The former first-round pick and Alabama star is ...
Patriots Fans Send Clear Message To Mac Jones During Monday Night Football
It took Mac Jones and the Patriots offense just two pathetic drives to upset New England fans during Monday Night Football this evening. Jones and the Pats started the night with two straight three-and-outs. The Alabama product, who returns from an ankle injury tonight, has yet to have ...
Two star athletes leaving Ye’s sports marketing agency
Prominent U.S. athletes Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown have both announced their departures from Ye’s sports marketing agency, Donda Sports, amid backlash over the rapper and fashion designer formerly known as Kanye West’s antisemitic remarks. In a joint statement with his wife Erica, Donald, who recently won a...
