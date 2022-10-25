ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
The Spun

JJ Watt, Wife Kealia Announce Major Personal News

The next great athlete to come from the Watt family is finally here. Star soccer player Kealia and NFL star JJ Watt welcomed their first child together tonight. Koa James Watt - if he so chooses - could become the next great Watt in a line of star athletes. "Love...
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines

Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
HollywoodLife

Brittany Matthews Shows Off Baby Bump In Plunging Blazer Dress At Patrick Mahomes’ Game

Brittany Matthews showed up to support Patrick Mahomes at his NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 2 and looked absolutely adorable with her growing baby bump on display. In photos seen here, Brittany, who turned 27 in September, proudly smiled on the sidelines of the Buccs’ field sporting the Kansas City Chiefs colors and Patrick’s football number, which is 15. The number was printed in white on her black biker shorts which were paired with an extra long red blazer. The single button clasped over her baby bump.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Chiefs practice squad player auctions off Super Bowl ring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A player on the Chiefs’ practice squad during their 2019-20 Super Bowl run is auctioning off his Super Bowl ring online. Defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence did not see any actual game action in his eight games with the Chiefs, but was issued a Super Bowl ring---along with other practice squad players and organization staff---after Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Stunning Patriots Quarterback News

Bill Belichick has done it. Mac Jones is sitting on the bench vs. the Bears this Monday evening.  Jones and the Pats offense opened tonight's game vs. the Bears with back-to-back three-and-outs. The boo birds were loud and clear at that point.  "Crowd boos after the handoff to Stevenson ...
The Hill

Two star athletes leaving Ye’s sports marketing agency

Prominent U.S. athletes Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown have both announced their departures from Ye’s sports marketing agency, Donda Sports, amid backlash over the rapper and fashion designer formerly known as Kanye West’s antisemitic remarks. In a joint statement with his wife Erica, Donald, who recently won a...

