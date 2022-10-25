Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Amazon Driver Found Dead In A YardMarissa NewbyExcelsior Springs, MO
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Amazon Worker Tragically Killed By Dogs While Workingjustpene50Excelsior Springs, MO
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NFL World Reacts To The Mike Tomlin Decision News
This season has not started off on the right foot for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They're averaging just 15.3 points per game. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has said that he'd be open to making changes to his offense if he believes it would help the team. And yet, he hasn't done anything yet.
Report: Denver Broncos Star Will 'Likely' Be Traded With Loss This Sunday
The Denver Broncos may look to orchestrate a blockbuster trade involving one of their stars if they lose to the Jaguars this Sunday. According to a report, the Broncos will likely trade star pass rusher Bradley Chubb if they lose to the Jaguars on Sunday. Chubb's deal with the AFC West ...
Chiefs Are Trading For Notable Wide Receiver This Thursday
The Kansas City Chiefs continue adding weapons for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The AFC West franchise has reportedly acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants. All the Chiefs have to give up to get him is a third-round compensatory pick and 2023 sixth-round ...
Video shows Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes address Chiefs players after Sunday’s win
The Chiefs were in a good mood following Sunday’s game.
KCTV 5
Chiefs practice squad player auctions off Super Bowl ring
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A player on the Chiefs’ practice squad during their 2019-20 Super Bowl run is auctioning off his Super Bowl ring online. Defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence did not see any actual game action in his eight games with the Chiefs, but was issued a Super Bowl ring---along with other practice squad players and organization staff---after Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.
NFL Star Likely To Be Traded If Team Loses Next Game
With the trade deadline just a week away, the Denver Broncos may decide to move on from Bradley Chubb. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Broncos will most likely deal Chubb at the deadline if they lose in Week 8 to the Jaguars. Chubb, a former first-round pick out...
NFL World Reacts To Stunning Patriots Quarterback News
Bill Belichick has done it. Mac Jones is sitting on the bench vs. the Bears this Monday evening. Jones and the Pats offense opened tonight's game vs. the Bears with back-to-back three-and-outs. The boo birds were loud and clear at that point. "Crowd boos after the handoff to Stevenson ...
Miami Dolphins Announce Crushing Injury News On Wednesday
The Miami Dolphins snapped a three-game losing streak with a 16-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Unfortunately, they lost a key piece of their defense in the process. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday that safety Brandon Jones will miss the rest of the season with ...
49ers Are Re-Signing Veteran Running Back To Practice Squad On Wednesday
A familiar face is back in the building for the San Francisco 49ers this Wednesday. After releasing running back Tevin Coleman from the team's 53-man roster yesterday, David Lombardi announced this afternoon that San Francisco has re-signed the running back to their practice squad. "The ...
Tennessee Titans Are Signing Veteran Wide Receiver Off Chiefs' Practice Squad
Chris Conley's tour of the AFC continues. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Tennessee Titans are signing Conley off the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad on Tuesday. That means Conley, a former third-round draft pick by the Chiefs in 2015, will play for a third different AFC ...
Cowboys Expected To Sign Free Agent Cornerback After Losing Jourdan Lewis To Injury
The Dallas Cowboys lost a key member of their dominant defense on Sunday. Cornerback Jourdan Lewis suffered a Lisfranc fracture in his right foot during the Cowboys' win over the Detroit Lions and is believed to be out for the remainder of the season. As a result, Dallas is turning to a free agent ...
Breaking: Cowboys Are Trading For Veteran Defensive Tackle This Tuesday
The Dallas Cowboys are 5-2 and coming off of one of their best defensive performances this season in Week 7. Despite leading the NFL in sacks this season (29), Dallas is reportedly adding another notable name to their defensive front today. In a trade announced this morning by Ian Rapoport, ...
Commanders' Carson Wentz Trade Faces Dilemma While He Sits Out
The Washington Commanders' trade for Carson Wentz this offseason could take a turn if he remains on the sidelines.
NFL Insider Speculates 1 Head Coach Could Soon Be Fired
Could the Denver Broncos soon move on from head coach Nathaniel Hackett?NFL insider Mike Florio is asking that same exact question this week. The AFC West franchise is 2-5 on the season. The Broncos play an improved Jaguars team in London this weekend. If Denver loses another game, it ...
San Francisco 49ers Star Wide Receiver Misses Practice On Wednesday
One key offensive weapon for the San Francisco 49ers was spotted not participating in the team's practice today. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, wide receiver Deebo Samuel was absent from practice Wednesday due to a hamstring injury sustained in San Francisco's Week 7 loss to the Kansas ...
Titans place rookie WR Kyle Philips on IR, sign Chris Conley
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s banged-up wide receiver group is getting even thinner with the Titans placing rookie Kyle Philips on injured reserve and signing Chris Conley off Kansas City’s practice squad Tuesday as a replacement. The Titans now have 13 players on injured reserve, a group that already included their top draft pick this spring in Treylon Burks and second-year receiver Racey McMath. Tennessee currently has four receivers on the roster with the addition of Conley as the Titans (4-2) prepare to visit Houston (1-4-1) on Sunday. Philips was Tennessee’s fifth-round pick out of UCLA, and he has eight catches for 78 yards despite missing one game with an injured shoulder. He was added to the injury report after apparently hurting a hamstring last Friday and was scratched from the Titans’ win over Indianapolis. The 6-foot-3 Conley has started 62 of 102 games in eight seasons, and he has 213 catches for 2,807 yards and 15 touchdowns. Conley was a third-round pick out of Georgia by the Chiefs in 2015 where he spent four seasons.
NFL World Reacts To Significant Jets Trade News
The Jets aren't putting their 5-2 start to the 2022 season to waste. Early Monday morning, the Jets learned that rookie running back Breece Hall - a vital piece of the team's impressive start to the season - suffered a season-ending injury on Sunday. New York isn't letting this season ...
Stephen A. Smith Picks Between Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes For MVP
We're almost halfway through the 2022 NFL season and right now the MVP battle appears to be a two-horse race between quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. But who would ESPN's Stephen A. Smith pick between the two?. On Wednesday's edition of First Take, Smith said that he doesn't see...
Pressure building on Saints, Raiders as they meet in Week 8
Saints coach Dennis Allen will be going up against the team that gave him his first head coaching job this week but isn't spending much time reflecting on the past
