Kansas City, MO

thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Mike Tomlin Decision News

This season has not started off on the right foot for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They're averaging just 15.3 points per game. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has said that he'd be open to making changes to his offense if he believes it would help the team. And yet, he hasn't done anything yet.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KCTV 5

Chiefs practice squad player auctions off Super Bowl ring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A player on the Chiefs’ practice squad during their 2019-20 Super Bowl run is auctioning off his Super Bowl ring online. Defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence did not see any actual game action in his eight games with the Chiefs, but was issued a Super Bowl ring---along with other practice squad players and organization staff---after Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL Star Likely To Be Traded If Team Loses Next Game

With the trade deadline just a week away, the Denver Broncos may decide to move on from Bradley Chubb. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Broncos will most likely deal Chubb at the deadline if they lose in Week 8 to the Jaguars. Chubb, a former first-round pick out...
DENVER, CO
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Stunning Patriots Quarterback News

Bill Belichick has done it. Mac Jones is sitting on the bench vs. the Bears this Monday evening.  Jones and the Pats offense opened tonight's game vs. the Bears with back-to-back three-and-outs. The boo birds were loud and clear at that point.  "Crowd boos after the handoff to Stevenson ...
Athlon Sports

Miami Dolphins Announce Crushing Injury News On Wednesday

The Miami Dolphins snapped a three-game losing streak with a 16-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Unfortunately, they lost a key piece of their defense in the process. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday that safety Brandon Jones will miss the rest of the season with ...
TEXAS STATE
Athlon Sports

NFL Insider Speculates 1 Head Coach Could Soon Be Fired

Could the Denver Broncos soon move on from head coach Nathaniel Hackett?NFL insider Mike Florio is asking that same exact question this week.  The AFC West franchise is 2-5 on the season. The Broncos play an improved Jaguars team in London this weekend.  If Denver loses another game, it ...
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Titans place rookie WR Kyle Philips on IR, sign Chris Conley

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s banged-up wide receiver group is getting even thinner with the Titans placing rookie Kyle Philips on injured reserve and signing Chris Conley off Kansas City’s practice squad Tuesday as a replacement. The Titans now have 13 players on injured reserve, a group that already included their top draft pick this spring in Treylon Burks and second-year receiver Racey McMath. Tennessee currently has four receivers on the roster with the addition of Conley as the Titans (4-2) prepare to visit Houston (1-4-1) on Sunday. Philips was Tennessee’s fifth-round pick out of UCLA, and he has eight catches for 78 yards despite missing one game with an injured shoulder. He was added to the injury report after apparently hurting a hamstring last Friday and was scratched from the Titans’ win over Indianapolis. The 6-foot-3 Conley has started 62 of 102 games in eight seasons, and he has 213 catches for 2,807 yards and 15 touchdowns. Conley was a third-round pick out of Georgia by the Chiefs in 2015 where he spent four seasons.
NASHVILLE, TN
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Significant Jets Trade News

The Jets aren't putting their 5-2 start to the 2022 season to waste.  Early Monday morning, the Jets learned that rookie running back Breece Hall - a vital piece of the team's impressive start to the season - suffered a season-ending injury on Sunday.  New York isn't letting this season ...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Picks Between Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes For MVP

We're almost halfway through the 2022 NFL season and right now the MVP battle appears to be a two-horse race between quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. But who would ESPN's Stephen A. Smith pick between the two?. On Wednesday's edition of First Take, Smith said that he doesn't see...

