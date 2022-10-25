ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

earnthenecklace.com

Meet Golden State Warriors Andrew Wiggins’ Girlfriend, Mychal Johnson

Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors extended their contract in October 2022. That means the small forward, along with his baby mama and kids, are staying in San Francisco. Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, used to draw attention for her own skills on the court. But now NBA fans keep an eye out for any good-natured family rivalry between Johnson and her sister, who is hitched to another NBA pro. In this Mychal Johnson wiki, we reveal more about this Warriors WAG’s background.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Young Reveals Ice Cube’s BIG3 Didn’t Pay Him On Time

Nick Young has a few ideas on how to get the BIG3 back on track. Nick Young has played a lot of basketball throughout his career, so he knows what it takes for a league and an organization to be successful. Over the past couple of years, Young has played for Ice Cube’s BIG3 league, which consists of former NBA stars as well as some players who get in via tryout.
SB Nation

The Lakers’ not owning their draft pick is the saddest part of their terrible start

The Los Angeles Lakers are horrible. Not only are they 0-3 to start the season which, on its face isn’t a big deal, but they are stuck with a roster top-loaded with Russell Westbrook’s 47-million dollar albatross of a contract. We don’t like beating dead horses, but Westbrook is not so good at basketball these days. And by “these days” we mean all of last season which was the worst of his entire career by some advanced metrics.
Vibe

Yardbarker

Key Points: Kuzma, Porzingis Have Big Nights, Lead Wizards Past Pistons in D.C.

The Washington Wizards earned a 120-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons in D.C. The Wizards Superstar, Bradley Beal was limited to just 21 minutes of playing time due to tightness in his back. He was able to come back and play in the third quarter after missing the whole second quarter. This did not affect the Wizards negatively and they were able to roll to victory.
