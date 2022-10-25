Read full article on original website
Pilot Middle student essay winner
Friday marked the last day of in-person events at schools in Surry County related to Red Ribbon Week 2022. Members of the county’s office of substance abuse recovery have teamed all week long with the Rotary Club of Mount Airy, Interact clubs, and law enforcement representatives from Mount Airy police, Surry County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration to make presentations to students on substance use disorder.
Farm hosting benefit gospel concert
The Saturday before Halloween isn’t just a time to make plans for that — a GospelFest also is scheduled today to aid a local African-American preservation project. Today’s (Saturday’s) concert will he held at Miss Angel’s Farm and Orchard at 252 Heart Lane (formerly Quarter Horse Lane), which is west of Mount Airy near Interstate 77, off N.C. 89. It is planned from 2 to 5 p.m. as part of an ongoing series of events at that venue to aid non-profit organizations.
Fall festival underway at Oak Crest
Oak Crest Cottage Farm will be holding its third annual fall festival this weekend, with proceeds from the event going toward the Alzheimer’s Association. The two-day festival got underway on Friday, and will do so again on Saturday, from 6 to 10 p.m. each day. The event will include...
SCC to host free lunch for veterans
Surry Community College will be hosting a Veterans Luncheon event on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event, in honor of Veterans Day, will be held in the Grand Hall of the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture & Enology on Surry’s campus in Dobson. This lunch is free to all veterans and spouses. Food will be served at 11:30 a.m., with a presentation of flags and entertainment to follow.
Hog-killing day
Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com. For those of us who grew up in these mountains, there was...
SCC offers vehicle escort course
Surry Community College is offering a Vehicle Escort Operators Course on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, in Yadkinville. This course is designed to meet the training requirements set by the N.C. Department of Transportation to certify oversize-overweight load escort vehicle drivers. Course components consist of defensive driving, escort driver requirements, skills training, and an exam.
Downtown Halloween event to scare up crowds
Witches, wizards, ghosts, skeletons, superheroes and more are expected to invade downtown Mount Airy Monday afternoon, but don’t worry — they’ll all be part of an annual Halloween celebration there. From 3 to 5 p.m., North Main Street in the central business district is to be transformed...
City cites Koehler for Koozies demo
An open space is pictured Friday at 455 Franklin St., which previously was occupied by the unsafe structure. Less than two months ago, the Koozies building at 455 Franklin St. in Mount Airy stood as a hulking reminder to its past prominence — reduced to a crumbling safety hazard that posed ongoing headaches to city officials.
Frank talk from DEA to local students
One of the stars of the Red Ribbon Week presentation Wednesday was Mount Airy’s K-9, Sultan, who showed off keen detection skills and a love of giant dog treats with handler Sgt. Barry Robertson. A period of question and answers with the students of Mount Airy Middle School was...
Citizens Police Academy to return
It has been nearly three years since the Mount Airy Citizens Police Academy last got underway — but that’s about to change. Applicants are being sought for the next, 2023 edition of the program that allows local residents a behind-the-scenes look at all facets of local law enforcement operations.
AG Stein talks opioid settlement millions
Surry, Yadkin, Wilkes leaders discuss long term spending. Mark Willis of the Surry County Office of Substance Abuse Recovery is seen explaining the county’s priorities grid. The grid was made by ranking what Surry County residents said were the largest issues facing the county versus what is permissible use of the settlement funds, and what can be accomplished. A copy of the grid was sent back to Raleigh with Stein.
East Surry recognizes three seniors
East Surry’s Kevin Blakeney is recognized as part of the Cardinals’ Senior Night for soccer. East Surry’s Alex Galvan is recognized as part of the Cardinals’ Senior Night for soccer. Cory Smith | The News. East Surry’s Juan Caro is recognized as part of the Cardinals’...
Cardinals advance to Elite Eight
Kate McCraw (13) and Addy Sechrist (2) maul teammate Madeline Dayton (6) after the junior middle hitter nails a kill for East Surry. East Surry libero Samarin Kipple (7) makes a diving dig to keep a rally alive. Cory Smith | The News. Merry Parker Boaz leads East Surry on...
Eagles honor two seniors
Surry Central head coach Adan Garcia is pictured with Golden Eagle seniors Jonathan Avila, left, and Eli Gonzalez. Surry Central’s Jonathan Avila is recognized as part of the Golden Eagles’ Senior Night for soccer. Cory Smith | The News. Surry Central’s Eli Gonzalez is recognized as part of...
Police reports
• A man listed as homeless was jailed under a large bond Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted a nurse at Northern Regional Hospital, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. Larry Dwayne Bouldin, 52, was arrested after officers responded to a trespassing call at the hospital. He was found to...
