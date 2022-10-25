FBI offers reward in case of missing Navajo Nation woman

News Release

FBI - Phoenix Field Office

The FBI is seeking information about the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay. Begay was reported missing from her residence near Sweetwater, Arizona on June 15, 2021.

Early that morning, her vehicle, a Ford F-150, was seen leaving the residence. It was believed that the truck may have been driven toward Thoreau, New Mexico, and may have proceeded in the direction of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Ella Mae’s vehicle was described as a 2005 Ford F-150, gray or silver in color, with a broken tailgate that would not close with Arizona license plate AFE7101.

Pictured: Ella Mae Begay, Navajo, has been missing from her residence near Sweetwater, Arizona since June 15, 2021. (Photo: courtesy FBI - Phoenix Field Office)

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the disappearance of Ms. Begay.

Please see the link below for more information and photos. The posters are available in both the English and Navajo languages.

https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/kidnap/ella-mae-begay

Anyone with information about her whereabouts or the details and circumstances surrounding her disappearance, is asked to contact the FBI’s Phoenix Field Office at (623) 466-1999 or call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).