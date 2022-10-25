Read full article on original website
When To Buy Your Thanksgiving Turkey
Before you know it, Thanksgiving will be here, and friends and family will be expecting a traditional spread. That includes a grand turkey, right at the center of the table. But do you know when to purchase a turkey? Butterball Turkey Talk-Line Expert Tyler Loranger says turkeys should be available in stores beginning in early November, and the best time to buy your turkey will depend on what kind of turkey you want.
In-depth: Concerns over Thanksgiving turkeys this November
With less than a month until Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 24, how much should people worry about getting their turkeys this holiday season? Read more here:
Why You Might Want to Stock Up on Butter Now in Minnesota
The holiday season is also baking season and there are several reports that say stocking up on butter now might be the thing to do here in Minnesota. While many aspects of our lives are getting back to normal, the pandemic is still making some things a little weird. Like those strange shortages of random products we sometimes still see (or, actually, don't see) on store shelves here in Rochester and across the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
Turkeys Cost More Than They Did a Year Ago — and It Might Stay That Way Through Thanksgiving
Turkey prices and availability may be different this Thanksgiving, thanks to the ongoing spread of bird flu and the ongoing inflation crisis. Currently, there is a 73 percent increase in the price per pound of an eight to 16-pound turkey, according to data shared by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Right now, an average turkey is $1.99 per pound in 2022, compared to $1.15 in 2021.
Butterball giving away ‘Turkey Talk-Line Comfort Calendars.’ Here’s how to get one.
Halloween is only one week away. But those in charge of family holiday gatherings are likely already thinking about - and stressing about - what comes next - Thanksgiving. On Nov. 1, Butterball will launch its annual Turkey Talk-Line to help cooks make the perfect bird for the holiday feast.
Turkey talk: Why your Thanksgiving dinner is more expensive this year
Due to inflation the price of food is up from last year. Bradley Warren is breaking down the prices of your favorite thanksgiving foods.
Best Refrigerator Temperature to Keep Food Fresh
Is there a “correct” temperature for refrigerators and freezers? Yep: A fridge temperature of 37° F will keep fresh food good for as long as possible—with no ice crystals on lettuce or bacteria breeding in raw meats. As for the freezer, a temperature of 0° F will keep foods thoroughly frozen.
Butterball announces hotline that will give cooks 'emotional support'
The Butterball Turkey Talk-Line will go live for its 41st year of service and advice next week, and this year it will have a bit of accompaniment for the early preppers: the first ever Butterball Turkey Talk-Line Comfort Calendar.
