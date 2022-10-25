ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
dallasexpress.com

Margaritaville Resort Communities Coming to Texas

The plans to open Margaritaville-themed communities across the state of Texas have sped up with the announcement of a Margaritaville resort opening in South Padre in the spring of 2023. Highline Hospitality Partners will convert the newly acquired Pearl South Padre Beach Resort into a vacation experience inspired by the...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

ERCOT Vows to Regain Texans’ Trust

Pablo Vegas, the new CEO of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, attended his first board meeting, where he spoke about his long-term plan to regain the trust of Texas consumers. ERCOT’s power grid failed for days during the historic winter storm in February 2021, leaving hundreds of...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Gulf War Vet Raises Awareness By Walking Across Texas

Army veteran John Mumby, who has been walking across Texas, reached UT Southwestern Medical Center last Wednesday. “This walk has given me renewed purpose,” Mumby told NBC DFW. “We need to help our veterans in a way that the system was meant to help them.”. Carrying just a...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Early Voting Numbers in North Texas Down from 2018

Monday was the first day of early voting in Texas, however, the number of voters who cast a ballot on the first day of early voting suggests enthusiasm is lower than in the 2018 midterms, particularly in North Texas. Turnout for the first day of early voting in Collin, Dallas,...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Creuzot Laments Inability to Restrict Guns

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot recently had much to say about guns and gun rights in an interview with The Washington Post’s criminal justice reporter Tom Jackman. On the topic, Jackman began with, “Let’s talk about guns,” asking Creuzot what he believed needed to be done in the...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Nailed by Police: Highland Park Suspect Arrested

Highland Park residents have been raising concerns about roofing nails being intentionally left in the streets of the neighborhood these past weeks. Hundreds of nails were found on Lomo Alto Drive between Mockingbird Lane and Beverly Drive which resident Jodi Shays and her neighbors spent hours picking up, she told Fox 4.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy