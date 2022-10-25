Read full article on original website
Somalia’s leader says at least 100 killed in Saturday attack
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s president says at least 100 people were killed in Saturday’s two car bombings at a busy junction in the capital and the toll could rise. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in a statement at the site of the explosions told journalists early Sunday...
Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim
KYIV, Ukraine — Russia announced Saturday that it will immediately suspend its implementation of a U.N.-brokered grain deal that has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine during the war and has brought down soaring global food prices. Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, accused Russia...
Gas crunch eases in Europe — but respite might not last
FRANKFURT, Germany — Natural gas and electricity prices in Europe have plunged from summer peaks thanks to mild weather and a monthslong scramble to fill gas storage ahead of winter and replace Russian supplies during the war in Ukraine. It's a welcome respite after Russia slashed natural gas flows, triggering an energy crisis that has fueled record inflation and a looming recession.
China accused of using overseas bases to target dissidents
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — China has reportedly established dozens of "overseas police stations" in nations around the world that activists fear could be used to track and harass dissidents as part of Beijing's crackdown on corruption. Information about the outposts underscored concerns about the ruling Chinese Communist Party's influence...
Arab voters key to breaking deadlock in Israel
UMM AL FAHM, Israel — The voices of Israel’s Palestinian citizens are often drowned out or delegitimized in the country's noisy politics. Yet in the upcoming parliament election, they could hold the key to breaking an entrenched political deadlock. Israelis vote Tuesday for the fifth time in under...
Spy agencies pulled 2020 vote study after internal dissent
WASHINGTON — As U.S. spy agencies ramped up their work to catch foreign meddling in this year's election, a team of CIA experts studied lessons learned from the contentious 2020 vote. Unexpectedly, their report sparked a controversy within parts of the intelligence community. In a rare move, their study...
Russia's Putin says he won't use nuclear weapons in Ukraine
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday denied having any intentions of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine but described the conflict there as part of alleged efforts by the West to secure its global domination, which he insisted are doomed to fail. Speaking at a conference of international...
FBI probing ex-CIA officer's spying for Qatar
A former CIA officer who spied on Qatar’s rivals to help the tiny Arab country land this year’s World Cup is now under FBI scrutiny and newly obtained documents show he offered clandestine services that went beyond soccer to try to influence U.S. policy, an Associated Press investigation found.
