Schoolcraft County, MI

Driver killed by roof rack that fell off passing car

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
 2 days ago
SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich. — A man has died after a freak accident on a Michigan highway sent a roof rack through the windshield of his truck.

Troopers with the Michigan State Police told WLUC that a Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by Matthew Morgrette, was driving east on M-28 at the same time that a Honda sedan was driving west, carrying a kayak on its roof rack.

Troopers said the roof rack and the kayak came loose from the Honda, with the roof rack going through the windshield of Morgrette’s truck, killing him, WPBN reported.

Morgrette’s wife was in the passenger seat of the truck but was not hurt, WPBN reported.

The kayak also fell off the car and struck a third vehicle, which caused damage but no injuries, WLUC reported.

The driver of the Honda was not hurt, troopers told The Mining Journal.

Troopers told WLUC that the crash remains under investigation and will be forwarded to the Schoolcraft County prosecutor, who will determine whether charges will be filed.

