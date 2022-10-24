ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Democratic Rep. Steve Horsford, the first Black US House member to represent Nevada, faces off against Republican Sam Peters in Nevada's 4th Congressional District election

Rep. Steve Horsford is running against Republican Sam Peters in Nevada's 4th Congressional District. The 4th District covers most of northern Clark County and southern Lyon County. More than 80% of its population resides in Clark County, which is heavily Democratic. Democratic Nevada Rep. Steve Horsford faces Republican Sam Peters...
NEVADA STATE
The Hill

Democrats hold 1 point lead on generic congressional ballot in new poll

Democrats hold a one-point advantage over Republicans in a generic congressional ballot just weeks out from the midterm elections, according to an NBC News poll released Sunday. About 47 percent of Americans back a Democrat-controlled Congress while 46 percent say they would like to see a Republican-controlled Congress, the poll...
Fox News

New York Democrat running for Congress attacked Nancy Pelosi as ‘authoritarian’

The New York Democrat candidate running against House Republican Conference chairwoman Elise Stefanik attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as "an authoritarian." During a Tuesday radio interview on the Jeff Graham Show, Democrat candidate Matt Castelli said he does not throw around the word "traitor" lightly and defended his use of the term to describe his opponent citing "her actions" regarding the January 6th riots.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Democrats scramble with less than two weeks until the midterms: Biden and Kamala will BOTH campaign for Fetterman after disastrous performance and party pumps money into districts President won by double digits in 2020

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will appear with embattled Senate candidate John Fetterman in Philadelphia on Friday after his disastrous debate performance, trying to shore up a win for Democrats in the critical state. It's a rare joint appearance by the president and vice president and comes as the White...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Trump lost America's suburbs. Now the GOP might be about to win them back

Republicans' path to control of the US House winds through suburbs like the ones that ring the sprawling metropolis of Las Vegas here in Nevada's 3rd Congressional District, where Democratic Rep. Susie Lee is fighting for a third term. During the presidency of Donald Trump, the GOP lost significant ground...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy