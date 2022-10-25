Oct. 28-30 Freedom’s Footsteps – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in North Bethesda. This weekend, county residents can celebrate the emancipation of Josiah Henson, a man born into slavery in Maryland who escaped to Canada and found his freedom on Oct. 28, 1830. Activities will take place from Friday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for all ages to “reflect on the past and consider ways to build a better future,” according to Montgomery Parks’ website. The event will take place at Josiah Henson Museum and Park.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 3 HOURS AGO