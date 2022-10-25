Read full article on original website
Council Appoints Temporary Planning Board
The Montgomery County Council voted Thursday to appoint a temporary Planning Board. The five members are Jeffrey Zyontz (chair), Amy Presley (vice chair), Cherri Branson, David Hill and Roberto Pinero. On Tuesday, the council interviewed 11 finalists after the entire board resigned this month after controversy. Council President Gabe Albornoz...
Elrich Nominates New County Health Officer
Dr. Kisha Davis has been nominated to be the next Montgomery County Health Officer. County Executive Marc Elrich announced the nomination Wednesday. Davis, a county native and Quince Orchard High School graduate, works as a family physician. Most recently she served as s vice president of health equity for Bethesda-based Aledade.
Maryland Awards Grants for Area Bike, Pedestrian Improvements
Maryland awarded $35.7 million in grants for 53 bicycle, pedestrian and trail projects throughout the state, including six in Montgomery County. “These grants will provide residents with improved bicycle and pedestrian access for transportation, recreation, and good health,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “Strengthening Maryland’s bike and pedestrian trail network provides greater quality of life for residents of all ages and makes our state even more attractive for residents and businesses.”
Early Voting Begins Thursday at 14 Voting Centers
Montgomery County voters can cast their ballots for the Nov. 8 election at 14 early voting centers Thursday, Oct. 27 through Thursday, Nov. 3. The hours of operation for each early voting center is 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Any registered voter may cast a ballot at any one of...
5 Things to Know Today, Oct 25, In Montgomery County
It’s Tuesday, Oct. 25, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1.Montgomery County Council: Meeting starts at 9:00 a.m. The Council will interview the top candidates to serve as temporary acting Montgomery County Planning Board members. The interviews will be broadcast live @CountyCableMoCo and on the Council’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
Council Interviews Finalists for Temporary Planning Board Commissioners
On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Council interviewed candidates for temporary Planning Board commissioners after the entire board resigned. On Oct. 12, all five county Planning Board members resigned after weeks of scrutiny. The council announced it lost confidence in the board and accepted resignations from Chair Casey Anderson, Vice Chair Partap Verma and Commissioners Gerald Cichy, Tina Patterson and Carol Rubin.
Great Seneca Plan Visioning Session Set for Wednesday
The Montgomery County Planning Department will hold an in-person community visioning session on the Great Seneca Plan Wednesday. Residents will have the opportunity to provide input on the future of the county’s Great Seneca area, which borders Gaithersburg and Rockville. The area also includes the Universities at Shady Grove, Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove, the National Institute of Standards and Technology and the Life Sciences Center. The plan also examines areas along the I-270 corridor with residential communities such as Quince Orchard and Rosemont.
County Announces Events Commemorating Emancipation Day
Oct. 28-30 Freedom’s Footsteps – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in North Bethesda. This weekend, county residents can celebrate the emancipation of Josiah Henson, a man born into slavery in Maryland who escaped to Canada and found his freedom on Oct. 28, 1830. Activities will take place from Friday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for all ages to “reflect on the past and consider ways to build a better future,” according to Montgomery Parks’ website. The event will take place at Josiah Henson Museum and Park.
Silver Spring Gallery Opening Exhibit to Raise Awareness of Lynchings in Montgomery County
A new exhibition at the Kramer Gallery in Silver Spring starting Wednesday, Nov. 2. will look to raise awareness of lynchings that took place in Montgomery County in the 1880s. The Arts and Humanities Council of Montgomery County will showcase original artwork from seven artists in their “Certain Party or Parties Unknown” exhibit – a social justice art initiative.
Council Approves Zoning Changes to Expand 5G Wireless Service
The Montgomery County Council approved zoning changes on Oct. 25 to expand 5G wireless service to new areas in an effort to bring internet access to more residents. This Zoning Text Amendment changes the current ordinance from 60 feet to 30 feet for an antenna for next-generation wireless infrastructure in hopes of reducing visibility and noticeability of antennas, according to a county council press release.
Remembering Chief Charles Moose
During the Beltway Sniper Siege, now twenty years ago, few personalities burned themselves into our collective memory like Montgomery County Police Chief Charles Moose. As Moose led every press conference, his mood served as a barometer of the intensive manhunt, the largest in U.S. history. In the days following the...
Open Houses Planned on Future of University Boulevard, Silver Spring
Montgomery County Planning will conduct a study of the University Boulevard Corridor between Wheaton and I495 and is holding two community open houses for residents to share their ideas on what they would like to see there. Plans for the three-mile stretch of University Boulevard in Silver Spring involve traffic...
County to Participate in Prescription Drug Take-Back Day
Montgomery County is encouraging residents to drop off unused or expired prescription drugs at designated locations this Saturday, as the county participates in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is an initiative by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Getting rid of unneeded prescription drugs serves as...
MCPS Boasts Largest Electric School Bus Fleet in the Nation
On Monday, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) celebrated new electric buses that officials say mark MCPS as having the largest electric school fleet in the nation. After a press conference at Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda, attendees rode along in a new bus to the Bethesda Bus Depot. MCPS...
County Human Rights Hall of Fame Nominations Close Nov. 10
The county’s Office of Human Rights is accepting nominations for its Human Rights Hall of Fame until Nov. 10. “The mission of the Human Rights Hall of Fame is to honor individuals who have made great personal sacrifices in contributing to human and civil rights either as trailblazers of the past or as current light bearers in the struggle,” a press release reads.
Friedson Encourages Community to Attend Fetal and Infant Mortality Event
The Virtual Fetal and Infant Mortality Event called, “Why Everyone Should be Concerned About Fetal and Infant Mortality,”will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. Councilmember Andrew Freidson will co-host the event with the Montgomery County Fetal and Infant Mortality Review (FIMR) Board/Community Action Team and the Montgomery County (MD) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc, according to a press release from the county.
Police Officer Cleared in Connection with Fatal Traffic Pursuit
Charges will not be filed against a Montgomery County officer who pursued a driver Feb. 26. During Officer Antonio Copeland’s pursuit, driver Noraly Paz Chavez crashed her car, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office declined to file charges, stating, “the actions of the...
Halloween Happenings Around Town
There are plenty of places in or near Montgomery County to have some spooky Halloween fun. Here’s a list of some haunted forests and houses, live theater and movies for the scariest time of the year. Haunted Forests and Houses. Field of Screams Maryland. Features a hike through the...
Driver Seriously Injured in Rockville Collision
Police said a driver was seriously injured in a collision Wednesday night in Rockville. Southbound Wootton Parkway was temporarily closed at Seven Locks Road for a traffic collision around 9:30 p.m., according to the Rockville City Police Department (RCPD). Two adults were evaluated, per Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service...
Montgomery County High School Athlete of the Week
Randy Mendoza Bernal spent the past two seasons on the Quince Orchard High School junior varsity boys soccer team. Mendoza Bernal’s chance to shine for the Cougars finally arrived this season and the junior has not disappointed. This past Monday, Mendoza Bernal made 11 saves in regulation and overtime...
