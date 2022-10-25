Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
vineyardgazette.com
Alcohol and Wastewater Top Election Ballot Questions
Questions on alcohol in Tisbury and wastewater in Oak Bluffs top a bevy of statewide ballot issues facing Island voters, as voting for the 2022 midterm elections has begun on Martha’s Vineyard. Polls opened for early voting in all six Island towns Saturday, Oct. 22 and will continue through...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Steamship was subpoenaed in ambulance probe
As part of its probe into the Oak Bluffs Fire and EMS Department, the FBI subpoenaed the Steamship Authority in 2019, records show. While it’s unclear if the FBI’s investigation remains active, at that time the agency was investigating alleged medical billing fraud. This was related to off-Island ambulance transfers, such as to Boston hospitals, which used to occur daily. Oak Bluffs Fire and EMS Department no longer provides such off-Island service. Records show transfers to medical aircraft were also under scrutiny.
vineyardgazette.com
Six Articles Await Oak Bluffs Voters at Special Town Meeting
Oak Bluffs will be the first town to weigh in on proposed changes to the high school’s regional agreement next week when a six-article town meeting convenes Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. in the high school’s performing arts center. Also on the warrant are two articles related to...
vineyardgazette.com
Sandra Carmichael Bayne, 84
Sandra Carmichael Bayne, a summer resident of Oak Bluffs, died on Oct. 22 at her home in Whiting, N.J. She was 84. She was the wife of Richard Bayne and mother of Bijan Bayne of Washington, D.C. She was preceded in death by her son Javan Bayne. A complete obituary...
vineyardgazette.com
Oak Bluffs Takes Steps to Curtail Jaywalking
The Oak Bluffs select board Tuesday took steps to mitigate jaywalking downtown, approved rate hikes for building inspection fees and discussed the makeup of its high school building committee to manage the school’s planned renovation project. In an effort to curtail jaywalking near the intersection of Circuit avenue by...
capecod.com
Barnstable Considering Bylaw Revisions for Downtown Hyannis
HYANNIS – Barnstable is considering downtown Hyannis zoning revisions that aim to provide more commercial opportunities while maintaining the local character. Director of Planning and Development Elizabeth Jenkins told town council that the proposed changes building on past studies would also increase housing availability. “Our current zoning has a...
vineyardgazette.com
Maria Shea Moody, 89
Maria Shea Moody, formerly of West Tisbury, died on Oct. 11 at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. She was 89. She was born March 20, 1933 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Brighton to Marion and Austin Shea. She grew up in Newton at the home her father built in the early 1940s. She attended public school with her younger siblings, Michael and Brenda.
vineyardgazette.com
Rural Scholars Present Homebound Services Assessment
On Thursday, Nov. 3, the 2022 Rural Scholars from University of Massachusetts will present findings and recommendations from this year’s research project. The focus this fall has been on assessing the Island’s capacity to deliver health and social services to homebound residents who are disabled or older adults.
NECN
Man Stabbed in Falmouth, Sparking Overnight Police Investigation
Someone was stabbed overnight in Falmouth, Massachusetts, leading to a large police investigation, Cape Cod law enforcement has confirmed. The Falmouth Police Department got a 911 call at around 11:30 Monday night for a stabbing at a home in East Falmouth, according to a news release from Falmouth Police Chief Edward Dunne and Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe. Officers found a man with serious injuries, who was taken to a Boston area hospital by ambulance, authorities said. He is still being treated.
vineyardgazette.com
Raymond Onslow Morris, 54
Raymond (Ray) Onslow Morris of Pembroke died unexpectedly on Oct. 16. He was 54. He was born on March 17, 1968, the son of the late Betty Morris Quinn and Martin Morris. He graduated from the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School in the class of 1986. After high school,...
vineyardgazette.com
Chilmark Town Column: Oct. 28
Although we aren’t the traditional costume parade party at the Chilmark Community Center, the Chilmark Volunteer Firefighter’s Association invites Chilmark kids — both resident and school — to stop by the center on Monday, Oct. 31 between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. for photos and goodie bags. Firefighters and their trucks will be parked front and center with hay bales, pumpkins, cornstalks, gourds, lights and a few creepy decorations. It’s a great starting point for kids to gather so parents can snap a few photos before setting off into the night in search of candy.
Police investigating incident on Cape Cod that left man with serious injuries
FALMOUTH, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a man was seriously injured in an incident near a highway on Cape Cod late Monday night. State and local law enforcement officials responding to Route 28 near Davisville Road around 11:30 p.m. found a man in need of emergency medical treatment, according to Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe.
Dartmouth
Scott Brown named Dean of the College
Brown, who has held the position in an interim capacity since August 2021, will complete his term as dean in June 2025. The College announced yesterday that Scott Brown has been named Dean of the College. Brown has held the interim dean since August 2021, following the resignation of former Dean of the College Kathryn Lively in June 2021.
vineyardgazette.com
Edgartown Receives Triple-A Bond Rating
Standard & Poor's has upgraded Edgartown's bond rating to "AAA," according to a release from town administrator James Hagerty. The town was previously assigned "Aa2" by Moody’s Investors Services in 2016. Mr. Hagerty praised the decision in the release. "Standard & Poor's independent and objective decision to upgrade our...
vineyardgazette.com
Edgartown Town Column: Oct. 28
We have had some great days. The leaves are starting to change and there have been some beautiful sunsets. My heat has been on and off, mostly off, all month so that is a good thing. Now we are patiently waiting for the clocks to go back so that 7 a.m. is not total darkness.
vineyardgazette.com
Elizabeth Margaret Cullen, 91
Elizabeth Margaret (Betty) Cullen, a longtime resident of Wakefield and Chilmark, died peacefully at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital on Sept. 21 after a brief illness. She was 91. She was born in Bratislava, Czechoslovakia on May 9, 1931, the third child of Sarah McInnes Zsakovits and Charles Zsakovits. The cultural traditions of both sides of her family were important influences in her life. Her father was of Hungarian descent and her mother of Scottish descent.
Extremely rare bird spotted on Cape Cod for first time
BREWSTER, Mass. — A scientist recently captured photographs of an extremely rare bird that has never before been seen on Cape Cod. Mark Faherty says he was shocked to have stumbled upon a Vermilion Flycatcher in Brewster on Friday because the closest population of this particular bird is believed to be in Arizona or Texas. He noted that it may have also originated from Venezuela.
Police: Cape Cod man seriously injured from stabbing that left trail of blood across the highway
Authorities said they do not think this is a random event, and they believe “the public is not in any danger.”. A man was stabbed at a Cape Cod residence Monday night, police said, and an investigation is underway to find the perpetrator. Falmouth Police received a 911 call...
capecod.com
Provincetown listed as one possible location for Raynham teen missing for a week
Since Weaver was reported missing by her family, the Raynham Police Department has been in close contact with local, state and federal partners — including the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the Commonwealth Fusion Center and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.
