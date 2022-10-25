Read full article on original website
Will MATIC soar higher after Bitpay announces support for Polygon and the MATIC coin?
MATIC is up by more than 1% today and could rally higher after Bitpay added support for Polygon and its native token. MATIC, the native coin of the Polygon network, is up by more than 1% in the last 24 hours. The coin is underperforming the broader crypto market, which has added more than 3% to its value today.
What is Wrapped Bitcoin, and why should you be interested?
Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is an ERC-20 token representing Bitcoin that can be swapped with BTC on a 1:1 basis. The digital asset was created to allow Ethereum developers to use Bitcoin in the blockchain (Ethereum). By doing so, it combines the best of both networks, the liquidity of BTC, and the decentralised application support of Ethereum.
MintMe.com Coin Secures 25 Million Dollars Investment Commitment From GEM Digital Limited
Belize City, Belize, 27th October, 2022, Chainwire. GEM Digital Limited commits 25 Million Dollars to MintMe.com Coin. MINTME rose by over 50,000% in the last two years, and such news will only speed up its march to the top. MintMe, with over 70 000 users growing against the bear market,...
Bybit extends its ‘zero-fees’ campaign until the end of the year
Bybit is experiencing increasing interest from its ‘zero-fees’ and has decided to extend it till the end of the year. Bybit, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, announced that it had extended its ‘zero-fees’ campaign until the end of 2022. This latest development comes after the company reported that it as the company continues to see increasing interest and success from the recent initiative.
This week in crypto: Binance launches its oracle network, invests in Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover
Binance was in the news this week for numerous activities as the crypto exchange continues to grow despite the bear market. The world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange announced earlier this week that it would launch the Binance Oracle network this month. The crypto exchange said Binance Oracle will support multiple...
Are Bitcoin miners about to capitulate?
Something which is always interesting is assessing the mining activity on Bitcoin, especially in conjunction with what is happening the price and the wider market. After all, miners are the group who receive those freshly minted bitcoins as the blockchain continues to grow. Receiving this revenue in the native coin of the network means their actions can be indicative.
FTX is working on creating a stablecoin, says Sam Bankman-Fried
FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) has revealed that the cryptocurrency exchange is working on creating its stablecoin. Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of FTX crypto exchange, has revealed that the company is currently working on creating its stablecoin. He revealed this during an exclusive interview with The Big Whale on Thursday,...
What holds for Dogecoin after overcoming a key resistance after Twitter acquisition?
Elon Musk has finally acquired Twitter in a $44 billion deal. No one is as excited by the news as Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) investors. As of press time, DOGE had surged by 7%, taking the total gains to more than 41%. Buyer interest was so strong that the weekly gains were nearly in a parabolic pattern. Will the token continue to go higher?
What holds for ApeCoin after meeting resistance at $5?
Cryptocurrencies staged a comeback after the Canadian central bank raised interest rates lower than expected. Coming amid a period of high inflation and high borrowing rates, speculations now shift to whether other jurisdictions will do the same. The anticipation has driven the crypto market valuation to $996 billion. Also up...
Has Cosmos ATOM finally found a bullish footing?
Cosmos ATOM/USD has climbed 2% in the past day to consolidate weekly gains at 17% as cryptocurrencies recover. ATOM currently trades at $13, with a market valuation of over $3 billion. Equally, Cosmos has registered significant activities as daily trading volumes rose 63% to $628 million. A broader outlook shows...
Best crypto under $1 to buy in November
Cryptocurrencies bounced back this week after spending a few weeks in a consolidation phase. Most coins, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, MATIC, and Chainlink jumped by more than 5%. Since there was no major crypto news, this rally was mostly because of macro factors as investors priced in a Fed pivot. Here are the best crypto under $1 to buy or trade in November.
Crypto price predictions: OCEAN, PHA, XRP
Cryptocurrency prices had a strong week as hopes of a Federal Reserve pivot increased. Bitcoin managed to move above the key resistance level at $20,000 while Ethereum crossed the important level at $1,500. In total, the market cap of all cryptocurrencies jumped to over $1 trillion. In this crypto price predictions, we will look at the best coins to trade this weekend.
Cardano recovers back to the key level at $0.42. Is it now a buy?
After garnering a 15% gain in the past one week, Cardano (ADA/USD) is showing glimpses of recovery. A week ago, the cryptocurrency traded at $0.33 bottom after an underwhelming Vasil hard fork. The gains in the week took ADA back to $0.42. It has since retreated and exchanged hands at $0.40 at press time. Should this be a suggestion for a buy trade?
What exactly is happening with Shiba Inu?
Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) has recovered by more than 10% in the past week. The gains come as investors develop a risk-on sentiment around meme tokens. Dogecoin is already riding on positive sentiment. Investors are curious whether its sister Shiba Inu will make similar moves. Shiba Inu has endured a difficult...
Chainlink whales are on an accumulation spree. How is the price outlook?
Rich investors are accumulating Chainlink’s native token (LINK/USD). The data, according to the Santiment analytics, show that the number of LINK whales is now at the highest level in five years. Accordingly, whales holding $700,000 or more worth of LINK tokens is 458. The rise in the whale addresses happened as the price touched $7. Does that point that the price level is attractive?
Ethereum overcomes another key resistance. Here is the next target
Ethereum (ETH/USD) has recaptured $1,500. As of press time, the cryptocurrency trades at $1,550 after gains of 20% in the past one week. Technical indicators show that the cryptocurrency has overcome key resistance and is on its way to the next level (s). Mike McGlone, Bloomberg Intelligence’s lead strategist, has...
SushiSwap confirms a breakout. Why you should buy now
As cryptocurrencies show up again, some tokens are expected to present better opportunities than others. Just don’t pick up a token because it has posted gains. SushiSwap (SUSHI/USD) is one of those tokens you should consider investing in now. A breakout indicates a positive price trajectory. SushiSwap prides itself...
Algorand records growth in on-chain activity. Here is what it needs to become bullish
The FIFA World Cup is fast approaching. The Algorand token (ALGO/USD) will likely be in the limelight as the platform is the official blockchain partner of the global event. Aside from increased publicity, Algorand will supply FIFA with blockchain-enabled wallet solutions. Long-term, Algorand could power FIFA’s digital assets, including NFTs and its official cryptocurrency.
Dogecoin price: what’s the outlook after Musk nears Twitter buyout
Dogecoin price rallied for the third straight day as investors reflected on the nearing buyout of Twitter by Elon Musk. DOGE soared to a high of $0.081, which was the highest level since August 17. It has jumped by more than 53% from the lowest level this year. Elon Musk...
Will The Sandbox and Metacade Become Metaverse Market Leaders?
Shortly after Facebook announced its foray into the metaverse and changed its name to Meta in October 2021, metaverse tokens rocketed. One such token was The Sandbox, which has since been thrust into the spotlight. However, there are also plenty of new exciting projects entering the industry, and one of the most talked about recently on social media is Metacade.
