southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/01 – Betty Elinor Wagoner
Betty Elinor Wagoner, 93, loving wife and mother of three, of Avon, Indiana, and formerly of Kinmundy, LaPlace, and Marshall, Illinois passed away at 7:43 am, Friday, October 28, 2022, at the Traditions of Reagan Park, in Avon, Indiana. Betty was born on August 31, 1929, in Brush, Colorado, the...
Relish this: Famed Wienermobile stops in central Indiana
You can catch the famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in central Indiana this week! The iconic 27-foot-long, hot dog-shaped conveyance will make several stops in the Indianapolis area from Thursday, Oct. 27, through Sunday, Oct. 30. What can fans expect? A picture with the Wienermobile and a free Wiener Whistle (Neal from The Santa Clause would […]
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana
You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 10/29 – Dale Lagow
Dale Lagow, 89, of Iuka, Illinois passed away on October 26, 2022, at Carl Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Illinois. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Sutherland – Rankin Funeral Home in Salem, entrusted with the family’s care.
southernillinoisnow.com
WVC Bass Team Signs Hunter Russell of Salem, Illinois for the 2023-24 Season
Wabash Valley College’s Bass Coach, Todd Gill, is excited to announce the signing of Hunter Russell for the 2023–2024 collegiate bass season. Russell signed on Monday evening, October 17th. Hunter is the son of Mike and Stacey Russell of Salem, Illinois. He is a senior at Salem Community...
‘Identify Indiana’ hopes to give names to state’s 600+ unidentified people
INDIANAPOLIS — There is believed to be more than 600 unidentified people sitting in evidence boxes at coroner’s offices and police department’s across Indiana. A team of investigators and coroners are now trying to get that number to zero through a new initiative called Identify Indiana. It’s a partnership between the Indiana Coroner’s Association, the […]
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 10/31 – Beverly ‘Bev’ Caudill
Beverly “Bev” Caudill, 68, of Walnut Hill, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon. She was born September 30, 1954, in Mt. Vernon, the daughter of Ernest Piper and Regina (Stelmazewski) Piper. She married Ralph Caudill on December 22, 1972, and he survives.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 10/31 – Wilma June Heath
Wilma June Heath, age 96, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 6:15 P.M. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia, Illinois. She was born on October 7, 1926, in Grand Chain, Illinois, the daughter of Thomas and Madeline (Carver) Hanks. She married Thomas S. “Cotton” Heath on October 14, 1946, at Trinity Methodist Church in Paducah, Kentucky, and he preceded her in death on June 9, 2014.
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball numbers was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located […]
A celebration of life for an Indianapolis musician killed by IMPD response to mental health call
Many remembered the life and talent of Herman Whitfield III at a Saturday service in Indianapolis. About 100 people came out for the celebration of life on what would have been his 40th birthday. Music was a large part of the ceremony for the accomplished pianist and composer. State Representative...
vincennespbs.org
Senator Braun may run for Governor of Indiana
Indiana’s US Senator from Jasper is considering a run for governor. Mike Braun appeared on Indianapolis radio this week saying that the increased crime in the state’s capital is one of the reasons he’s considering vying for the state’s top office. He commented that the crime...
wrtv.com
Indiana high school football scores and highlights: State Tournament Continues
INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from the opening round of the tournament of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above. See all of the high school football scores below. Scores:. CLASS 6A. Sectional 2. Warsaw 14, Elkhart 9. Sectional 3. Fishers 49, Ft. Wayne Northrop 7.
southernillinoisnow.com
SC v. NC For 1a Farina Regional Title – Prep Volleyball
The South Central Lady Cougars improved to 28-7 with their Regional Semifinal victory over St Elmo/Brownstown in Farina last night 25-13, 25-11. Sierra Arnold had 14 digs, Olivia Brauer 14 assists, Brooke Cowger 10 kills and Emma Jenne added 8 and Brooklyn Garrett had 4 kills and 13 digs. They will play tonight in the regional final on Gary Shirley Court starting at 6pm against NTC rival North Clay after their 25-19, 25-17 win over Patoka.
Fox 59
Choctaw Ridge Way home named Indy’s Best Halloween display
It’s spooky how popular Halloween decorating is in Indiana!. We received a ghoulishly glowing response when we asked for Indy’s Best Halloween display. After more than 3,000 votes, the home on Choctaw Ridge Way was picked as the winner!. Homeowners TJ and Vicky Richards take great pride in...
WIBC.com
Four Arrested for Trafficking Drugs from California to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Four men are going to federal prison for trying to traffic drugs from California to Indiana. Thursday, one man from Indianapolis, 45-year-old Charles Kirby, received 10 years in prison for trafficking and intent to deal fentanyl-laced heroin. Before three of those men could bring the drugs to...
IMPD: Juvenile wounded in near northwest side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police were called to investigate a shooting Saturday involving a child on the near northwest side of Indianapolis. IMPD officers were called to the shooting at around 4:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Eugene Street, which is located between West 29th and 30th streets and just west of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 10/28 – Donna J. Conway
Donna J. Conway, 63, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 7:02 am October 26, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon. She was born April 1, 1959, in Mount Vernon to the late Russell Ray and Earlene (Grigg) Anderson. Donna married Curtis Conway on June 23, 1992. They were blessed with 30 years of marriage.
a-z-animals.com
The Most Haunted Places Near Indianapolis
The leaves are dying, and the grass is losing its green. Everything is changing colors because of the season. While the plants are preparing for the spooky season, you might also be. You may have decorations put out or be ready to tell ghost stories around a fire. Some people like to seek adventure at this time of year. You can visit several places around Indiana that can give you classic goosebumps.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia High School adds more vocational and dual credit options
The Centralia High School Board Thursday night approved new vocational and dual credit options for the coming school year. Superintendent Dr. Chuck Lane says they are just as concerned about where their students go after high school as what they are doing in class. “We are trying to work our...
