Centralia, IL

southernillinoisnow.com

2022 11/01 – Betty Elinor Wagoner

Betty Elinor Wagoner, 93, loving wife and mother of three, of Avon, Indiana, and formerly of Kinmundy, LaPlace, and Marshall, Illinois passed away at 7:43 am, Friday, October 28, 2022, at the Traditions of Reagan Park, in Avon, Indiana. Betty was born on August 31, 1929, in Brush, Colorado, the...
AVON, IN
FOX59

Relish this: Famed Wienermobile stops in central Indiana

You can catch the famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in central Indiana this week! The iconic 27-foot-long, hot dog-shaped conveyance will make several stops in the Indianapolis area from Thursday, Oct. 27, through Sunday, Oct. 30. What can fans expect? A picture with the Wienermobile and a free Wiener Whistle (Neal from The Santa Clause would […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you also love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana

You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
INDIANA STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 10/29 – Dale Lagow

Dale Lagow, 89, of Iuka, Illinois passed away on October 26, 2022, at Carl Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Illinois. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Sutherland – Rankin Funeral Home in Salem, entrusted with the family’s care.
IUKA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

WVC Bass Team Signs Hunter Russell of Salem, Illinois for the 2023-24 Season

Wabash Valley College’s Bass Coach, Todd Gill, is excited to announce the signing of Hunter Russell for the 2023–2024 collegiate bass season. Russell signed on Monday evening, October 17th. Hunter is the son of Mike and Stacey Russell of Salem, Illinois. He is a senior at Salem Community...
SALEM, IL
FOX59

‘Identify Indiana’ hopes to give names to state’s 600+ unidentified people

INDIANAPOLIS — There is believed to be more than 600 unidentified people sitting in evidence boxes at coroner’s offices and police department’s across Indiana. A team of investigators and coroners are now trying to get that number to zero through a new initiative called Identify Indiana. It’s a partnership between the Indiana Coroner’s Association, the […]
INDIANA STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 10/31 – Beverly ‘Bev’ Caudill

Beverly “Bev” Caudill, 68, of Walnut Hill, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon. She was born September 30, 1954, in Mt. Vernon, the daughter of Ernest Piper and Regina (Stelmazewski) Piper. She married Ralph Caudill on December 22, 1972, and he survives.
WALNUT HILL, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 10/31 – Wilma June Heath

Wilma June Heath, age 96, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 6:15 P.M. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia, Illinois. She was born on October 7, 1926, in Grand Chain, Illinois, the daughter of Thomas and Madeline (Carver) Hanks. She married Thomas S. “Cotton” Heath on October 14, 1946, at Trinity Methodist Church in Paducah, Kentucky, and he preceded her in death on June 9, 2014.
CENTRALIA, IL
FOX59

2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball numbers was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located […]
INDIANA STATE
vincennespbs.org

Senator Braun may run for Governor of Indiana

Indiana’s US Senator from Jasper is considering a run for governor. Mike Braun appeared on Indianapolis radio this week saying that the increased crime in the state’s capital is one of the reasons he’s considering vying for the state’s top office. He commented that the crime...
INDIANA STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

SC v. NC For 1a Farina Regional Title – Prep Volleyball

The South Central Lady Cougars improved to 28-7 with their Regional Semifinal victory over St Elmo/Brownstown in Farina last night 25-13, 25-11. Sierra Arnold had 14 digs, Olivia Brauer 14 assists, Brooke Cowger 10 kills and Emma Jenne added 8 and Brooklyn Garrett had 4 kills and 13 digs. They will play tonight in the regional final on Gary Shirley Court starting at 6pm against NTC rival North Clay after their 25-19, 25-17 win over Patoka.
FARINA, IL
Fox 59

Choctaw Ridge Way home named Indy’s Best Halloween display

It’s spooky how popular Halloween decorating is in Indiana!. We received a ghoulishly glowing response when we asked for Indy’s Best Halloween display. After more than 3,000 votes, the home on Choctaw Ridge Way was picked as the winner!. Homeowners TJ and Vicky Richards take great pride in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Four Arrested for Trafficking Drugs from California to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Four men are going to federal prison for trying to traffic drugs from California to Indiana. Thursday, one man from Indianapolis, 45-year-old Charles Kirby, received 10 years in prison for trafficking and intent to deal fentanyl-laced heroin. Before three of those men could bring the drugs to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Juvenile wounded in near northwest side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police were called to investigate a shooting Saturday involving a child on the near northwest side of Indianapolis. IMPD officers were called to the shooting at around 4:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Eugene Street, which is located between West 29th and 30th streets and just west of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 10/28 – Donna J. Conway

Donna J. Conway, 63, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 7:02 am October 26, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon. She was born April 1, 1959, in Mount Vernon to the late Russell Ray and Earlene (Grigg) Anderson. Donna married Curtis Conway on June 23, 1992. They were blessed with 30 years of marriage.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
a-z-animals.com

The Most Haunted Places Near Indianapolis

The leaves are dying, and the grass is losing its green. Everything is changing colors because of the season. While the plants are preparing for the spooky season, you might also be. You may have decorations put out or be ready to tell ghost stories around a fire. Some people like to seek adventure at this time of year. You can visit several places around Indiana that can give you classic goosebumps.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia High School adds more vocational and dual credit options

The Centralia High School Board Thursday night approved new vocational and dual credit options for the coming school year. Superintendent Dr. Chuck Lane says they are just as concerned about where their students go after high school as what they are doing in class. “We are trying to work our...
CENTRALIA, IL

