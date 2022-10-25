Read full article on original website
‘Influenza can be and is a deadly disease’: South Ga. sees spike in flu cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Georgia has one of the highest rates of flu cases in the nation with over 1,000 positive cases confirmed. Health officials said it’s very early on in the year to have a spike in flu cases....
Flu cases surging across Ga.
From one Ram to another, Dr. Mark McKelvin spoke with Worth County High School students about his journey from a student to a principal engineer. Protective glass saves Albany bus driver's life from attempted stabbing. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. A suspect in the attempted stabbing has...
Week 11: Final scores for Southwest Ga. football games, vote for Play of the Week
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - See which of your favorite Southwest Georgia high school football teams won out tonight. FINAL SCORE: Thomas County Central 39, Lee County 30. FINAL SCORE: Southland Academy 35, Tiftarea Academy 26. FINAL SCORE: Memorial Day 6, Southwest Georgia Academy 51. FINAL SCORE: Fullington Academy 51, Grace...
3 arrested in Tift Co. drug, firearm bust
TIFTON Ga. (WALB) - Three men have been arrested after deputies found a stash of drugs and firearms, according to the Tift County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Jeremy Washington is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of schedule II with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
