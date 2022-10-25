ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

The Independent

Gisele Fetterman, wife of US senate candidate, is much more than a surrogate

For most candidates, suffering a stroke in the midst of a campaign for the US senate might have meant an early exit. But John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania, had a secret weapon. As he began a difficult and very public journey to recovery, his wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, quickly stepped in to pick up the slack.When Mr Fetterman faced questions over his health following the stroke, Ms Fetterman, who was diagnosed with ADHD in adulthood, used the incident as an opportunity to talk about how the media covers disability. She criticised coverage of his use of closed captions...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

Fetterman ditches hoodie and puts on SUIT for Biden to celebrate 'billion 200, a trillion, 200 billion dollars' infrastructure bill: President thanks Democrat for running and says wife Gisele is going to be a 'great lady in the Senate'

President Joe Biden returned to the site of the Pittsburgh bridge collapse Thursday to talk infrastructure and appeared alongside Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman - who ditched his trademark hoodie and sported a suit for the occasion. At the top of his remarks Biden, whose microphone briefly didn't work, thanked...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

Obama cuts ads for Fetterman in Pennsylvania Senate race

Former President Obama cut two ads for Pennsylvania Senate hopeful John Fetterman (D) as the Democratic surrogate campaigns for candidates ahead of the November midterms.  The Fetterman campaign said on Friday that they were launching several ads voiced by the former president, including a 30-second ad running statewide on digital platforms and a 60-radio ad […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Pennsylvania Senate race: Mehmet Oz hopes to preserve GOP seat in battle against John Fetterman

John Fetterman uses screen to transcribe questions during interview after stroke. Pennsylvania’s Senate race has been perhaps the most bizarre one in a crowd of absurd campaigns. What should have been a relatively sleepy race where Republicans attempt to hold a Senate seat has instead turned into an intensely personal race with two outsized personalities.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
US News and World Report

Pennsylvania Democrats Try to Do Damage Control After Shaky Fetterman Debate

HARRISBURG, Penn. (Reuters) - Pennsylvania Democrats tried to do damage control on John Fetterman's U.S. Senate campaign on Wednesday, the morning after a shaky debate performance against Republican TV doctor Mehmet Oz that showed the struggle Fetterman faces in recovering from a May stroke. The lieutenant governor, whose campaign acknowledged...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
