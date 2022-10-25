Read full article on original website
Related
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Gisele Fetterman, wife of US senate candidate, is much more than a surrogate
For most candidates, suffering a stroke in the midst of a campaign for the US senate might have meant an early exit. But John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania, had a secret weapon. As he began a difficult and very public journey to recovery, his wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, quickly stepped in to pick up the slack.When Mr Fetterman faced questions over his health following the stroke, Ms Fetterman, who was diagnosed with ADHD in adulthood, used the incident as an opportunity to talk about how the media covers disability. She criticised coverage of his use of closed captions...
Former Biden aide calls Fetterman 'a political athlete' who 'looks and sounds like Pennsylvania'
A former spokesman for First Lady Jill Biden heaped praise on Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman following the release of a doctor's note geared toward assuaging fears about the Democratic senatorial nominee's physical fitness for office. Michael LaRosa, who also served as a special assistant to President Biden, joined host...
Records show one third of Fetterman's days as Lt. Gov. had empty schedule for more than 3 years: AP
Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman has pointed to his work as the state's current lieutenant governor as he campaigns for a job in Washington, D.C., but an Associated Press review of his time in that position shows a noticeably light workload. The examination – which focused exclusively on the...
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Lindsey Graham made the remark during a speech before a group of Republicans in Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
Fetterman ditches hoodie and puts on SUIT for Biden to celebrate 'billion 200, a trillion, 200 billion dollars' infrastructure bill: President thanks Democrat for running and says wife Gisele is going to be a 'great lady in the Senate'
President Joe Biden returned to the site of the Pittsburgh bridge collapse Thursday to talk infrastructure and appeared alongside Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman - who ditched his trademark hoodie and sported a suit for the occasion. At the top of his remarks Biden, whose microphone briefly didn't work, thanked...
Obama cuts ads for Fetterman in Pennsylvania Senate race
Former President Obama cut two ads for Pennsylvania Senate hopeful John Fetterman (D) as the Democratic surrogate campaigns for candidates ahead of the November midterms. The Fetterman campaign said on Friday that they were launching several ads voiced by the former president, including a 30-second ad running statewide on digital platforms and a 60-radio ad […]
Marjorie Taylor Greene Flees Interview After Callers Grill Her—'She's Gone'
The congresswoman took part in a call-in show in Georgia, although she did not stay till the end of the program.
Rewatch the full Pennsylvania U.S. Senate Debate between John Fetterman, Mehmet Oz
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz met for the first time at the abc27 studio in Harrisburg for their only scheduled debate in the Pennsylvania U.S Senate race. Fetterman stood and participated in the debate for an hour months after suffering a stroke. Fetterman admitted to having issues mushing words together and […]
Pennsylvania Senate race: Mehmet Oz hopes to preserve GOP seat in battle against John Fetterman
John Fetterman uses screen to transcribe questions during interview after stroke. Pennsylvania’s Senate race has been perhaps the most bizarre one in a crowd of absurd campaigns. What should have been a relatively sleepy race where Republicans attempt to hold a Senate seat has instead turned into an intensely personal race with two outsized personalities.
WGAL
President Joe Biden to make Pennsylvania campaign swing for US Senate candidate John Fetterman
President Joe Biden is planning to come to Pennsylvania later this week, and he's expected to meet with U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman. In a statement on Monday, the White House explained why Biden believes Fetterman is the right fit for the job. "He's currently the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania,...
US News and World Report
Pennsylvania Democrats Try to Do Damage Control After Shaky Fetterman Debate
HARRISBURG, Penn. (Reuters) - Pennsylvania Democrats tried to do damage control on John Fetterman's U.S. Senate campaign on Wednesday, the morning after a shaky debate performance against Republican TV doctor Mehmet Oz that showed the struggle Fetterman faces in recovering from a May stroke. The lieutenant governor, whose campaign acknowledged...
President Biden to speak at Fern Hollow Bridge later today
President Joe Biden will be in Pittsburgh Thursday afternoon. He’ll be at the site of the new Fern Hollow Bridge talking about “rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure” according to a release from the White House. The President is expected to arrive at Pittsburgh International Airport at 12:15...
Roll Call Online
Who can lift up Congress? Maybe dogs
Rep. Tony Cárdenas was unusually alone in his Rayburn office that day, hiding from a mob as he watched the violence unfold on television. His office felt especially empty without Teddy, the Cavapoo mix who accompanies communications director Clarissa Rojas to work. Teddy is almost always there, but not on Jan. 6, 2021. Rojas had left him with a friend because of a weird gut feeling, and she wonders if he would have been able to handle it.
Fetterman's rocky debate raises anxiety among Democrats
A new sense of uncertainty has risen over Pennsylvania's pivotal Senate contest
Biden, Harris to make rare campaign appearance as duo to help Fetterman
Democrats are betting that President Biden and Vice President Harris can put Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman over the top despite a faltering debate performance that has operatives more worried than ever they could lose the pivotal race. Biden and Harris will head to Philadelphia to campaign together on Friday,...
Comments / 0