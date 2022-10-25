ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Brazil election - live: Bolsonaro cuts Lula lead as presidential race goes down to wire

Brazil’s hard-right leader Jair Bolsonaro and his left-wing challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are almost neck-and-neck in polls as the country prepares to vote in today’s presidential election following a bitter campaign.Surveys by pollsters Datafolha and Quaest both put Lula on 52 per cent of the votes against 48 per cent for Mr Bolsonaro, down from a 6 point lead three days ago.Most polls still suggest Lula is the slight favourite to come back for a third term, capping a remarkable political rebound after his jailing on graft convictions that were overturned. But Mr Bolsonaro outperformed opinion polls in...
Roll Call Online

Attack on Paul Pelosi puts focus on political violence

An attack Friday against Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., reawakened a growing concern in Washington about violent threats against high-ranking figures in politics and government. The Democratic leader was not home at the time, her office said. The intruder was searching for her in the...
CALIFORNIA STATE

