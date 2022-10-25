Winchester teen charged after parent allegedly stabbed with pocket knife

A 15-year-old was charged with assault after allegedly stabbing their parent in Winchester on Monday night, according to police.

The Winchester Police Department responded to Pratt Street after 10:30 p.m. on Monday for a reported domestic incident. According to police, the teen had stabbed their parent with a small pocket knife.

The parent was transported to Waterbury Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The teen was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and risk of injury. They were scheduled to appear in Torrington Superior Court on Tuesday.

