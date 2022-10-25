College Football's Best Quarterbacks in Transfer Portal

A complete breakdown of which college football quarterbacks are in the transfer portal for the 2022-23 cycle.

College football's transfer portal won't officially open until early December, but when it does, quarterbacks will receive the most attention as teams try to address the most important position on the field. Just how prominent are transfers at quarterback? Roughly half of FBS teams started a transfer under center in '22. Although the list of names in the portal is small right now, there are a few intriguing names to watch at quarterback. Former Boise State signal-caller Hank Bachmeier is the top option now in the portal, with experienced Power 5 transfers in Jack Tuttle (Indiana) and Brendon Lewis (Colorado) also looking for a new program.

Who are the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal so far for the 2022-23 cycle? Below are the key names in the portal:



Note: This list will be updated throughout the year as more quarterbacks opt to transfer

Best Quarterbacks in the College Football Transfer Portal for 2022-23

1. Hank Bachmeier, Boise State

Bachmeier was a high-profile addition to the transfer portal in late September and should be a sought-after signal-caller for a team needing an option for '23. The California native started 29 games for Boise State from 2019-22, including all eight of his appearances as a true freshman in '19. Bachmeier threw for 6,605 yards and 41 touchdowns to 19 picks and completed 61.5 percent of his passes with the Broncos.

2. Jack Tuttle, Indiana

Tuttle will transfer from Indiana after the 2022 season. The former four-star recruit started his career at Utah and transferred to Bloomington in '19. Tuttle played in five games that year but saw more action the following two seasons with four starts and nine overall appearances. In 14 games at Indiana, Tuttle has passed for 819 yards and four scores to six picks.

3. Brendon Lewis, Colorado

A coaching change in Boulder helped persuade Lewis to enter the portal during the season, as the Texas native looks for a fresh start after three years at Colorado. Lewis played in 15 games with the Buffaloes and threw for 1,727 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also has good mobility (304 yards and three scores), but has work to do to develop as a passer after averaging only 6.2 yards per attempt and completing 58.4 percent of his throws over 291 attempts.

4. Will Haskell, San Diego State

Haskell announced his intention to depart San Diego State and enter the transfer portal in mid-September. The Arizona native played in three games as a true freshman last year and completed four of seven throws for 47 yards, while adding 31 on the ground over six attempts. His numbers were similar in three games this season, as Haskell completed three of seven passes for 12 yards and chipped in 19 on the ground. Haskell was as a three-star prospect in the '21 signing class.



5. Deacon Hill, Wisconsin

Hill was a three-star prospect in the 2021 signing class and used a redshirt year in his first season on campus. He did not attempt a pass in two seasons at Wisconsin.

6. Samari Collier, Illinois

With Tommy DeVito and Art Sitkowski entrenched on the depth chart for 2022, Collier opted to transfer prior to the start of the season. The Texas native did not record a snap in his only year on campus last fall. Collier ranked as a three-star prospect in the '21 signing class.

Committed QB Transfers for 2023 Season

Timmy McClain, UCF (from USF)

McClain played in 11 games as a true freshman at USF in 2021 and threw for 1,888 yards and five scores to seven picks. The Florida native also is a dangerous runner (238 yards and four touchdowns over 123 carries).