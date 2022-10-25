Read full article on original website
Officials break ground on beautification project near Calexico East POE
CALEXICO — Local, state and Mexican government officials broke ground on a $1.3 million beautification project near the Calexico East Port of Entry on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The Clean California Calexico International Gateway Project will add a monument, artistic elements and sustainable hardscaping at the juncture of State Route 7 and Nina Lee Road near the Calexico East Port of Entry.
Council Candidate’s Video Snubs City Rules
EL CENTRO – At the same time that former mayor Jason Jackson is seeking reelection to the City Council, a campaign video of his is flouting a city policy prohibiting the display of city property and personnel in campaign materials. His apparent snub of the rules continued four days...
FOOTBALL: Calexico Claims Battle for the Border
EL CENTRO — For the second straight year, the Calexico High School football team won the Battle for the Border against crosstown rival Vincent Memorial Catholic High, claiming the trophy with a 42-16 victory at Cal Jones Field here on Friday, Oct. 28. After a 34-30 game a year...
VOLLEYBALL: Vikings Dominate in Playoff Opener
HOLTVILLE – The Holtville High School volleyball team dominated every aspect of its CIF-San Diego Section Division III playoff opener against Tri-City Christian of Vista here on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The Vikings (24-6 overall) dominated at the net, at the service line and in the middle of the court,...
MEN’S BASKETBALL: IVC Has Fresh, New Look for 2022-23
IMPERIAL – Since August, the Imperial Valley College men’s basketball team has been preparing for the 2022-23 season. Eleven weeks later, and with a roster of new faces to the college basketball landscape, this team is looking to find its groove at the next level. This year also...
FOOTBALL: Vikings Axe Hornets in Rivalry Game
HOLTVILLE – The Holtville High School football team got its offense going on the opening drive and never looked back as the Vikings defeated Calipatria, 57-7, in the annual Axe Game at Birger Field in Holtville on Thursday, Oct. 27. Holtville (4-6 overall, 1-2 in Desert League) scored on...
FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Spartans Ring the Bell With 20-16 Win
BRAWLEY — The Central Union High School football team rallied from a nine-point deficit to score two touchdowns in the final four minutes and beat Brawley Union High, 20-16, in the annual Bell Game at Warne Field here on Friday, Oct. 28. Trailing 16-7 with 4:38 left in the...
