Glen Allen, VA

Man shot in Glen Allen

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jF9Nu_0im2sXkT00

A man was shot Monday night in Glen Allen, and Henrico Police are seeking information that could lead them to the shooter.

The shooting happened just after 9:45 p.m. in the 4600 block of Halley’s Circle, just off Hungary Road near Francistown Road.

When they arrived, police found the adult male with apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital and is currently in critical but stable condition.

A preliminary investigation shows the shooting occurred in front of the residence, police said. The suspect was described as wearing dark clothing, masked and appeared to be wearing gloves. The suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction after the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Henrico Police Det. Rosser at (804) 501-5247.

Anyone with surveillance video from that area around the time of the shooting is asked to save that footage and send it to police@henrico.us. Tips also may be made anonymously through Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or P3tips.com.

