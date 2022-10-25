Read full article on original website
Related
Guitar World Magazine
Gretsch G5220 Electromatic Jet BT review
The G5220’s versatility makes it a compelling option in a market comprising some superb mid-priced electrics from the likes of Epiphone and Fender’s Player Plus series. Broad’Trons make for a more hench Gretsch sound but it’s not overpowering. If anything, with these dynamic humbuckers, the Jet is more practical than ever.
Guitar World Magazine
Richie Faulkner and Rex Brown form new metal supergroup, Elegant Weapons
Faulkner describes the band's music as “a mix of Jimi Hendrix, Judas Priest, Sabbath, solo Ozzy and Black Label Society – heavy, catchy, and with melody" Judas Priest electric guitar hero Richie Faulkner and Pantera bass guitar titan Rex Brown have joined forces to create a new metal supergroup, Elegant Weapons.
Guitar World Magazine
Aclam The Woman Tone review
In basic terms, this is a quality Marshall-flavoured overdrive pedal with the added practicality of a switchable tone preset. But, more specifically, if you want to recreate that Clapton flavour, this will give you instant access.
Guitar World Magazine
LAVA MUSIC debuts sub-$500 BLUE LAVA Original acoustic, complete with onboard reverb, chorus and delay effects
The innovative acoustic boasts a trio of built-in effects, and clocks in at almost $200 cheaper than its touchscreen-equipped predecessor. In May, LAVA MUSIC introduced the BLUE LAVA acoustic electric guitar – the latest installment to its family of smart guitars, which followed closely in the footsteps of the highly innovative, touchscreen-equipped LAVA ME 3.
Guitar World Magazine
Bono wants U2's next record to be a “noisy, uncompromising, unreasonable guitar album”
“Right now I want to write the most unforgiving, obnoxious, defiant, f**k-off-to-the-pop-charts rock ‘n’ roll song we’ve ever made”. U2’s last record, 2017’s Songs of Experience, boasted the band’s familiarly accessible rock-lite sound, but frontman Bono says he wants their next outing to be a “noisy, uncompromising, unreasonable guitar album”.
Ozzy Osbourne once covered a hotel room in the blood of a dismembered shark because he’s Ozzy Osbourne
Tony Iommi recalls the time former Black Sabbath bandmate Ozzy Osbourne pulled a bizarre, bloody stunt involving a sea creature
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Robert Plant Once Said John Bonham’s Drumming on 1 Led Zeppelin Song Didn’t Sound Human, and He’s Got a Point
John Bonham's drumming on one Led Zeppelin song didn't sound human according to singer Robert Plant.
1 ‘Led Zeppelin III’ Song Proved Jimmy Page’s Musical Skills Extended Beyond the Guitar
Jimmy Page wasn’t just a six-string wizard, and one song proved that his musical skills extended beyond the guitar.
Jimmy Page and Robert Plant Needed Just 2 Takes to Record an Underrated ‘Led Zeppelin III’ Song
Careful listeners of 'Led Zeppelin III' heard an underrated song Jimmy Page and Robert Plant needed just two takes to make.
Judas Priest will perform at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with three guitarists and two drummers, according to former drummer Les Binks
Downing! Tipton! Binks! The ultimate Judas Priest lineup looks set to play at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Alex Lifeson and Robby Krieger join forces for 8-minute jam of Santana's Evil Ways
The Rush and Doors guitarists traded smooth Latin-inspired classic rock leads at a recent benefit concert in California. Two members of rock royalty, Alex Lifeson of Rush and Robby Krieger of The Doors, came together at a recent benefit concert to jam Santana’s 1969 classic, Evil Ways. The event,...
Rick Wakeman to perform live with Jazz Sabbath in Birmingham
Jazz Sabbath released their acclaimed Vol. 2 album earlier this year
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen is using more of his dad’s guitars on the new Mammoth WVH album – including a modded Gibson SG from Dirty Movies
The SG Junior has had its lower horn sawn off, and is joined by an ultra-rare Veillette Citron Shark baritone, which Eddie Van Halen used during the recording of 1984. Earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen announced work had begun on his sophomore Mammoth WVH studio album – an announcement that has since been followed by numerous updates confirming the completion of drums, the recording of the bass guitars and, last week, the start of electric guitar tracking.
Guitar World Magazine
The greatest guitar albums of the 2010s
What can we say about the 2010s for guitar? There were modern classics from some of rock’s biggest names – Metallica, The Black Keys, Foo Fighters, Slash – and by then emerging guitar heroes including Ghost, Gojira and a young American band with a sound straight out of the early '70s…
Guitar World Magazine
Mötley Crüe’s Mick Mars retires from touring
The band's co-founding member is taking a step back from touring as a result of his struggle with ankylosing spondylitis, but will remain a member of the group. Mötley Crüe co-founding member and electric guitar icon Mick Mars has officially retired from touring, as a result of his ongoing struggle with ankylosing spondylitis.
Guitar World Magazine
Epiphone Noel Gallagher Riviera review
It could be suggestion, it could be fandom, but it feels like this guitar has ideas in it – and all you’ve got to do is find them. Noel used a similar-level instrument to cement himself in history, and the potential is inspiring. Pros. +. Inspiring sounds and...
Popculture
Celebrity Game Show Unceremoniously Canceled
Game shows — and especially game shows with celebrities — have become a mainstay on broadcast and cable TV, but now there will be one less star-studded competition on the air. Arena, the competitive game show that saw celebrities team up with WWE Superstars in madcap series of challenges, is now canceled. The cancellation comes with the entire shutdown of G4TV, which produced the program in partnership with WWE.
Guitar World Magazine
G&L launches highly limited ASAT Classic Thinline model
The limited-edition six-string boasts Magnetic Field Design pickups and comes in two colorways each limited to 50 units worldwide. G&L has expanded its offering of electric guitars further with its new limited-edition ASAT Classic Thinline. Blending “vintage styling cues with modern function and refinement”, the G&L ASAT Classic is touted...
Guitar World Magazine
Warm Audio debuts sub-$200 “true-to-original” clones of the iconic Klon Centaur and Hermida Audio Zendrive pedals
The Centavo and Warmdrive units look to make the tones championed by the likes of John Mayer, Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton and Robben Ford more affordable for the masses. For many pedal collectors, the ultimate endgame of their quest is ownership of the Klon Centaur – a cult classic overdrive pedal that has seen its reputation and price sky-rocket over the past few decades as a result of its mythical nature.
Comments / 0