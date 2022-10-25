Read full article on original website
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock finished firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. The Dow ended up 826 points, or 2.80%, to 30,316, while...
NASDAQ
4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today
The energy markets are in a state of upheaval, a situation that’s unlikely to reverse until there’s some sort of a conclusion to the war in Ukraine, or at least until Europe has more energy. This is unlikely to happen any time soon, despite the nuclear fuel that everybody seems to be buying from Russia because it’s not under sanction, and despite the fact that fears of a global recession are beating down oil prices.
Bounce After The Bloodbath? Here's What's Going On With China Stocks
Tuesday saw a recovery in China stocks following the previous session's sell-off of Chinese assets by foreign investors who were concerned that President Xi Jinping's new leadership team would prioritize military might over economic growth. The Shanghai Composite benchmark, which is the major index for China, is currently just above...
rigzone.com
Oil Buyers Being Crushed by Surging Dollar
'A stronger dollar is a headwind for oil consumer nations whose currencies are not linked to the greenback'. — Brent oil has dropped more than 30% from this year’s high, but you wouldn’t know it if you live in Paris, Mumbai or Accra. The decline in the...
Dow Jumps Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.02% to 32,160.81 while the NASDAQ fell 0.18% to 11,179.07. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.52% to 3,879.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2%...
kitco.com
Egypt to move away from U.S. dollar fixation with its new currency indicator that includes gold
(Kitco News) Egypt wants to be free of the idea that the Egyptian pound should be pegged to the U.S. dollar, according to the new central bank governor. And the central bank is already working on a new currency indicator that will include a set of other currencies and gold.
As Xi Jinping Firmed His Grip Over China, Foreign Investors Said To Exit Mainland Stocks At Record Pace
Foreign investors have sold a record net 17.9 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) of mainland China shares through trading links with Hong Kong on Monday, with the year-to-date investment level turning into a small net outflow. If the trend continues through the end of the year, it would be the first...
NASDAQ
These 3 Top-Ranked Energy Stocks Pay Investors Nicely
The Zacks Oils and Energy Sector has been hot in 2022, up more than 35% and easily outperforming the S&P 500. For those looking to tap into the relative strength, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Valero Energy Corp. VLO, and Phillips 66 PSX could all be considerations. All three sport a...
NASDAQ
A Bear Market Rally or Markets Forming a Solid Base: 5 Picks
Wall Street is witnessing a good rally in October after a horrible September. Historically, several major stock market crashes happened this month. However, this year, it looks like October will see a happy ending. Month to date, the three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the...
CNBC
Gold prices edge down after dollar's rebound
Gold prices eased in choppy trading on Thursday as a rise in the U.S. dollar offset support for the precious metal from expectations the Federal Reserve will slow its interest rate hikes after a policy meeting next week. Spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,661.25 per ounce, while U.S. gold...
CNBC
Chinese state banks sold dollars to support yuan late on Tuesday: Reuters, citing sources
Major Chinese state-owned banks sold U.S. dollars in both onshore and offshore markets in late trade on Tuesday to prop up the weakening yuan, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Such dollar selling comes as the Chinese currency is facing mounting downside pressure, with the onshore...
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Futures reverse losses as bond yields retreat
U.S. stock index futures reversed losses on Monday as Treasury yields eased on hopes of a less aggressive Federal Reserve, while investors braced for a busy week of earnings dominated by Big Tech companies. Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures reversed losses on Monday as Treasury yields eased...
NASDAQ
FOREX-Dollar sells off on speculation of less hawkish Fed, euro regains parity
NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar sank more than 1% against a basket of peers on Wednesday as weakening economic data firmed views that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of its rate hiking cycle, sending the euro back above parity with the greenback for the first time in a month.
CNBC
Gold jumps as dollar weakens on Fed rate-hike uncertainty
Gold prices posted modest gains for the week, rising more than 1% on Friday as the dollar weakened amid reports of a potential debate amongst the U.S. Federal Reserve officials about the pace of rate hikes. Spot gold was up 1.64% at $1,654.41. U.S. gold futures settled up 1.2% to...
msn.com
U.S. stocks end mostly lower with Nasdaq, S&P 500 snapping 3-day winning streak as tech stumbles after disappointing earnings
U.S. stocks finished mostly lower on Wednesday as investors digested disappointing results from tech behemoths Microsoft and Alphabet, while reassessing the Federal Reserve’s path after the Bank of Canada delivered a smaller-than-expected rate hike. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a gain of 2.37 points,...
NASDAQ
Why You Should Own International Stocks, Even Though They’re Lagging the U.S. Market
When does it make sense to invest in an underperforming asset?. This year, international stocks are struggling even more than the U.S. stock market. The Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund, which holds nearly 8,000 stocks from around the world, is down about 25% for the year. The S&P 500 index is only down 20%.
NASDAQ
Major Averages Continue To Turn In Mixed Performance In Afternoon Trading
(RTTNews) - After moving in starkly opposite directions over the course of the morning, the major U.S. stock indexes continue to turn in a mixed performance in afternoon trading on Thursday. The Dow has given back ground after reaching its best intraday level in well over a month but remains...
CNBC
Gold scales 2-week peak as dollar, yields slip on Fed relief hopes
Gold prices rose to a two-week high on Wednesday as the dollar and U.S. bond yields slipped on expectations the Federal Reserve will temper its aggressive rate-hike stance starting December. Spot gold rose 0.8% to $1,665.09 per ounce after touching its highest since Oct. 13. U.S. gold futures settled up...
NASDAQ
BUZZ-COMMENT-ECB, US data leave dollar down vs yen as techs wobble
USD/JPY fell on Thursday after the ECB meeting and disappointing U.S. data sent Treasury-JGB yield spreads lower, with the dollar's technical outlook versus the yen dimming by the day. Oct 27 (Reuters) - USD/JPY fell on Thursday after the ECB meeting and disappointing U.S. data sent Treasury-JGB yield spreads lower,...
NASDAQ
Q3 GDP +2.6%, Positive for the Year; SHOP, MCD Beat in Q3
It’s a very busy morning, so apologies if I eschew the conversation niceties. There’s a lot to get to:. Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) came in stronger than expected at +2.6%, from +2.3% expected and -0.6% for the final print of Q2. This is the first headline Q3 GDP figure, so it is subject to change upon further examination. But for now, we’ve managed to swing to positive GDP for the year after two straight quarters of negative growth (-1.6% in Q1).
