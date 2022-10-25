ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

NASDAQ

4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today

The energy markets are in a state of upheaval, a situation that’s unlikely to reverse until there’s some sort of a conclusion to the war in Ukraine, or at least until Europe has more energy. This is unlikely to happen any time soon, despite the nuclear fuel that everybody seems to be buying from Russia because it’s not under sanction, and despite the fact that fears of a global recession are beating down oil prices.
Benzinga

Bounce After The Bloodbath? Here's What's Going On With China Stocks

Tuesday saw a recovery in China stocks following the previous session's sell-off of Chinese assets by foreign investors who were concerned that President Xi Jinping's new leadership team would prioritize military might over economic growth. The Shanghai Composite benchmark, which is the major index for China, is currently just above...
rigzone.com

Oil Buyers Being Crushed by Surging Dollar

'A stronger dollar is a headwind for oil consumer nations whose currencies are not linked to the greenback'. — Brent oil has dropped more than 30% from this year’s high, but you wouldn’t know it if you live in Paris, Mumbai or Accra. The decline in the...
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.02% to 32,160.81 while the NASDAQ fell 0.18% to 11,179.07. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.52% to 3,879.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2%...
NASDAQ

These 3 Top-Ranked Energy Stocks Pay Investors Nicely

The Zacks Oils and Energy Sector has been hot in 2022, up more than 35% and easily outperforming the S&P 500. For those looking to tap into the relative strength, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Valero Energy Corp. VLO, and Phillips 66 PSX could all be considerations. All three sport a...
NASDAQ

A Bear Market Rally or Markets Forming a Solid Base: 5 Picks

Wall Street is witnessing a good rally in October after a horrible September. Historically, several major stock market crashes happened this month. However, this year, it looks like October will see a happy ending. Month to date, the three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the...
CNBC

Gold prices edge down after dollar's rebound

Gold prices eased in choppy trading on Thursday as a rise in the U.S. dollar offset support for the precious metal from expectations the Federal Reserve will slow its interest rate hikes after a policy meeting next week. Spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,661.25 per ounce, while U.S. gold...
NASDAQ

US STOCKS-Futures reverse losses as bond yields retreat

U.S. stock index futures reversed losses on Monday as Treasury yields eased on hopes of a less aggressive Federal Reserve, while investors braced for a busy week of earnings dominated by Big Tech companies. Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures reversed losses on Monday as Treasury yields eased...
NASDAQ

FOREX-Dollar sells off on speculation of less hawkish Fed, euro regains parity

NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar sank more than 1% against a basket of peers on Wednesday as weakening economic data firmed views that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of its rate hiking cycle, sending the euro back above parity with the greenback for the first time in a month.
CNBC

Gold jumps as dollar weakens on Fed rate-hike uncertainty

Gold prices posted modest gains for the week, rising more than 1% on Friday as the dollar weakened amid reports of a potential debate amongst the U.S. Federal Reserve officials about the pace of rate hikes. Spot gold was up 1.64% at $1,654.41. U.S. gold futures settled up 1.2% to...
NASDAQ

Why You Should Own International Stocks, Even Though They’re Lagging the U.S. Market

When does it make sense to invest in an underperforming asset?. This year, international stocks are struggling even more than the U.S. stock market. The Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund, which holds nearly 8,000 stocks from around the world, is down about 25% for the year. The S&P 500 index is only down 20%.
NASDAQ

Major Averages Continue To Turn In Mixed Performance In Afternoon Trading

(RTTNews) - After moving in starkly opposite directions over the course of the morning, the major U.S. stock indexes continue to turn in a mixed performance in afternoon trading on Thursday. The Dow has given back ground after reaching its best intraday level in well over a month but remains...
CNBC

Gold scales 2-week peak as dollar, yields slip on Fed relief hopes

Gold prices rose to a two-week high on Wednesday as the dollar and U.S. bond yields slipped on expectations the Federal Reserve will temper its aggressive rate-hike stance starting December. Spot gold rose 0.8% to $1,665.09 per ounce after touching its highest since Oct. 13. U.S. gold futures settled up...
NASDAQ

BUZZ-COMMENT-ECB, US data leave dollar down vs yen as techs wobble

USD/JPY fell on Thursday after the ECB meeting and disappointing U.S. data sent Treasury-JGB yield spreads lower, with the dollar's technical outlook versus the yen dimming by the day. Oct 27 (Reuters) - USD/JPY fell on Thursday after the ECB meeting and disappointing U.S. data sent Treasury-JGB yield spreads lower,...
NASDAQ

Q3 GDP +2.6%, Positive for the Year; SHOP, MCD Beat in Q3

It’s a very busy morning, so apologies if I eschew the conversation niceties. There’s a lot to get to:. Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) came in stronger than expected at +2.6%, from +2.3% expected and -0.6% for the final print of Q2. This is the first headline Q3 GDP figure, so it is subject to change upon further examination. But for now, we’ve managed to swing to positive GDP for the year after two straight quarters of negative growth (-1.6% in Q1).

