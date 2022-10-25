Anthony Vincent Labate, 74, of Pittsboro, NC, formerly of Pawling, NY, passed away at SECU Jim & Betsy Bryan Hospice Home of UNC Health Care surrounded by loved ones on October 27, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Anthony was born on January 8,1948 to Charles and Angelina Labate in Port Chester, NY. After graduating from Saint Mary’s High School in Katonah, NY in 1966, he attended Western Connecticut State University and graduated in 1971 with a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics. Anthony then went on to the National College of Chiropractic in Lombard, IL where he received his Doctorate in Chiropractic Medicine in 1976. Anthony also received a Fellowship at the American Academy of Chiropractic Orthopedics. After graduation, Anthony immediately set up his practice, Labate Chiropractic, in Pawling, NY. He practiced for 30 years until his retirement in 2006. Anthony married his high school sweetheart, Elaine Papontos, on June 19, 1971. They had one daughter, Allison, in December of 1978. They resided in Pawling, NY from 1976 until 2007, and spent their retirement years in Fearrington Village in Pittsboro, NC. Anthony was hard working and very involved in his local community. He was President of his local Rotary Club from 1978 to 1980. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world. He traveled all over the country watching his daughter, Allison, compete in baton twirling. His absolute favorite was attending Clemson University football games and watching his daughter perform at halftime. Anthony was also a passionate craftsman, fisherman, and golfer, all of which he loved sharing with his only grandchild, Sean. Sean referred to Anthony as his “Poppy” and they were inseparable. Together, they golfed countless courses, caught many fish, and loved each other deeply. Most importantly, they made each other laugh uncontrollably. Anthony was the most loving poppy, father, and spouse a family could ever ask for. Anthony was predeceased by his mother, Angelina, and his father Charles. He is survived by his wife, Elaine Labate, daughter Allison Stuart, son in law, Neil Stuart, grandson Sean Stuart, his three siblings, Robert Labate, Daniel Labate, and Charles Labate, and nephews Michael Labate, and Daniel Labate. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place for immediate friends and family in December in New York. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to SECU Jim & Betsy Bryan Hospice Home of UNC Health Care at https://unchf.org/AnthonyLabate.

