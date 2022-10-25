Read full article on original website
Obituary, Anthony Vincent Labate
Anthony Vincent Labate, 74, of Pittsboro, NC, formerly of Pawling, NY, passed away at SECU Jim & Betsy Bryan Hospice Home of UNC Health Care surrounded by loved ones on October 27, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Anthony was born on January 8,1948 to Charles and Angelina Labate in Port Chester, NY. After graduating from Saint Mary’s High School in Katonah, NY in 1966, he attended Western Connecticut State University and graduated in 1971 with a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics. Anthony then went on to the National College of Chiropractic in Lombard, IL where he received his Doctorate in Chiropractic Medicine in 1976. Anthony also received a Fellowship at the American Academy of Chiropractic Orthopedics. After graduation, Anthony immediately set up his practice, Labate Chiropractic, in Pawling, NY. He practiced for 30 years until his retirement in 2006. Anthony married his high school sweetheart, Elaine Papontos, on June 19, 1971. They had one daughter, Allison, in December of 1978. They resided in Pawling, NY from 1976 until 2007, and spent their retirement years in Fearrington Village in Pittsboro, NC. Anthony was hard working and very involved in his local community. He was President of his local Rotary Club from 1978 to 1980. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world. He traveled all over the country watching his daughter, Allison, compete in baton twirling. His absolute favorite was attending Clemson University football games and watching his daughter perform at halftime. Anthony was also a passionate craftsman, fisherman, and golfer, all of which he loved sharing with his only grandchild, Sean. Sean referred to Anthony as his “Poppy” and they were inseparable. Together, they golfed countless courses, caught many fish, and loved each other deeply. Most importantly, they made each other laugh uncontrollably. Anthony was the most loving poppy, father, and spouse a family could ever ask for. Anthony was predeceased by his mother, Angelina, and his father Charles. He is survived by his wife, Elaine Labate, daughter Allison Stuart, son in law, Neil Stuart, grandson Sean Stuart, his three siblings, Robert Labate, Daniel Labate, and Charles Labate, and nephews Michael Labate, and Daniel Labate. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place for immediate friends and family in December in New York. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to SECU Jim & Betsy Bryan Hospice Home of UNC Health Care at https://unchf.org/AnthonyLabate.
KABR buys Rockland County shopping center for $30M
A 125,000-square-foot shopping center sale in New York City for $30 million? Unlikely. A joint venture did, however, pick up a grocery-anchored shopping center in New City for the same price. JLL announced the KABR Group and BTF teamed up to purchase the shopping center at 78 North Main Street in Rockland County.
‘Massive’ Facility Coming To Hudson Valley, New York, Many Jobs
It's official, a "massive" facility is being built in the region. Officials say it's "one of the biggest economic opportunities in the Hudson Valley in decades." Cresco Labs is set to break ground on its "massive" cannabis facility in the Hudson Valley on Thursday, Oct. 27. Massive Cannabis Facility Breaking...
Pawling Rotary Invites Potential New Members to Lunch!
Pawling Rotary Invites Potential New Members to Lunch!. On October 25th, the Pawling Rotary Club hosted a dozen potential new members at a luncheon at the Lathrop Center at Lakeside Park. Community members who had expressed interest in learning about the club, what its members do, and how they accomplish all they do for the community, were invited to enjoy a luncheon prepared by Vinny’s Deli and Pasta, and listen to a program prepared by Rotary President Susan Stone and Rotarians Earl Crawford and John Ammaturo. While Ms. Stone spoke enthusiastically about the club’s annual projects and fundraising efforts, Mr. Crawford spoke about Rotary International, its Charitable Foundation, and the many ways that it effectuates positive change globally. Mr. Ammaturo, who mentors teens in the Pawling Interact Cub, spoke to the relationship between Pawling Rotary, the Interact students and Rotary’s partnership with Pawling Recreation, as Interact teens learn about leadership and giving back to their community.
Weird “Illegal” Note Left On Car Divides The Hudson Valley
It's official: comments that used to live on Facebook have come to real-life, and so has the drama. A lengthy note recently left on one New Paltz resident's car has sparked a massive debate as to who exactly is in the wrong. Strange Note in New Paltz, NY. "Why do...
Obituary, Pamela Poole Ross
On Sunday, October 16, 2022, Pamela Poole Ross, loving partner, mother of three, devoted “GrandPam” to her three cherished grandchildren, passed away. Born on May 21, 1949, in New York, NY to Raymond and Barbara (Moore) Poole. She graduated from Hicksville (NY) High School, and Rivier College in Nashua, NH.
State Police investigated a crash involving over 20 vehicles on I-95 in Westchester County.
State Police investigated a crash involving over 20 vehicles on I-95 in Westchester County. New Rochelle, NY – On October 26, 2022, at approximately 6:45 a.m., State Police responded to reports of several multi-vehicle crashes on I-95 northbound in the city of New Rochelle. A preliminary investigation has determined that an unknown tractor trailer leaked approximately 100 gallons of an unknown liquid substance onto the roadway causing extremely slippery conditions. 21 passenger cars and 2 tractor trailers were involved in a series of crashes due to the spill that occurred over a span of a mile. 7 individuals were transported to New Rochelle Hospital for minor injuries.
‘Live Alligator’ Scares New York Customers Inside Hudson Valley Business
Police were alerted after a real-life alligator was spotted at a popular Hudson Valley business. On Monday, Oct. 24, the Rosendale Police Department confirmed a real alligator was spotted in the front window of an Ulster County business. "Live Alligator" Spotted At Ulster County, New York Business. The alligator was...
New York Worker Killed, Crushed By Trash Dumpster In Hudson Valley
A falling garbage dumpster crushed a man to death in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, first responders rushed to Hudson, New York following reports that a dumpster fell on top of a man. New York Worker Crushed By Dumpster In Hudson, New York. The Greenport Rescue Squad and Hudson Police...
Passenger Dies After Car Crashes Into Housatonic River In Kent
A 24-year-old man from New York's Hudson Valley died after the car he was riding in veered off the roadway and into a Connecticut River. The incident took place in Litchfield County around 3 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21 in Kent. According to Connecticut State troopers, a Pontiac Grand Am driven...
Police In Hudson Valley Remove 42 Illegal Cars In New York State
A targeted operation in the Hudson Valley led to 42 vehicles being impounded. On Friday night, the Yonkers Police Department and Westchester County Police Department executed a vehicle and traffic enforcement detail in The City of Yonkers. 42 Vehicles Impounded in Yonkers, New York. Police were targeting license plate and...
Popular Hudson Valley Apartment Complex Sells for $31 Million
On Thursday real estate representatives announced the sale of a popular 156-unit community in the Hudson Valley. The commercial real estate group, CBRE, says that Avanath Capital Management has sold Grand Pointe Park in Poughkeepsie for $31 million. The residential community was built in 1997 and sits just off Salt Point Turnpike near St. Peter's Cemetery. The complex includes a fitness studio, playground, dog park, outdoor pool, coffee bar and clubhouse.
Methamphetamine/Crack Dealer Arrested – Town of Poughkeepsie
Methamphetamine/Crack Dealer Arrested – Town of Poughkeepsie. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force reports the arrest of Cali A. Hamilton D.O.B. 04/14/97 for Criminal. Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree with intent to sell on 10/27/22. Task Force Agents. executed a warrant at the Red Roof...
Live Alligator Strutting Its Stuff In Front Window Of Redwing BlackBird Theater In Rosendale
Patrons weren't seeing things when they spotted an alligator in the front window of a theater in the region, according to police, it is real. The gator was spotted in the heart of Ulster County on Monday, Oct. 24 in the town of Rosendale, and police say gator is real and was living in the window, well at least for a week.
Man Accused Of Setting Fiancé's House On Fire In Saugerties
A man from the region has been charged with allegedly intentionally setting his fiancé's home on fire. The fire took place in Ulster County around 1:45 a.m., on Saturday, June 22 in Saugerties. When Saugerties police officers and firefighters from the Saxton Fire District arrived on the scene they...
Newburgh SD: Teacher attacked by student high on marijuana
The district says a high school student at the Newburgh Free Academy ate multiple marijuana edibles, according to a letter sent to parents.
Man Killed After Being Struck By Dumpster Being Unloaded From Truck In City Of Hudson
An employee of a dumpster company in the region was killed after the box came loose from a wench and landed on top of him. The incident took place in Columbia County around 11:20 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24 in the city of Hudson, on the 200 block of Long Alley.
Cannabis company opens new facility in Hudson Valley
Cresco Labs announced on Tuesday, October 25 that a groundbreaking ceremony will take place later this week on Thursday, October 27. Cresco Labs is opening a new cultivation, processing, packaging and distribution facility in Hudson Valley.
Alleged Dutchess County fentanyl dealer arrested
The Dutchess County Drug Task Force has arrested a 34-year-old man on felony drug possession charges after he allegedly tried to sell fentanyl in the county.
State Police issue warning about phone scams
The New York State Police in Westchester County are warning citizens of a phone scam after receiving multiple calls on what is known as an “Imposter Scam.” These scams usually involve someone calling and claiming to be from a trusted source such as law enforcement. The caller will claim to be an officer, possibly even using the real name of a local police officer, and could utilize technology that displays the fake name or a number matching the police disguise on your caller ID. The caller will attempt to convince the victim that they are in violation of the law, have an outstanding warrant, or have a relative involved in an emergency. They will then state money is needed for fines, medical payments, or bail. These scams ask for large sums of money transferred in unusual ways devoid of any face-to-face interaction. Once these thieves have extracted money they may also call back and try to get more.
