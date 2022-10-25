ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Gloucester, ME

coast931.com

Motorcyclist dies in crash with school bus in Gorham

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a school bus in Gorham on Tuesday afternoon. Dispatchers said Route 202 near Libby Avenue was closed while crews responded to the crash. The alert went out just before 4 p.m. Gorham police said the male motorcyclist, identified on Tuesday as 18-year-old...
GORHAM, ME
ngxchange.org

No injuries after school vehicles collide

No students were injured when school vehicles from the Auburn School Department and the Morrison Center in Scarborough collided in New Gloucester Tuesday morning. The crash occurred at the intersection of Gloucester Hill Road and Lewiston Road around 8:15 a.m. when the vehicle from the Morrison Center was making a turn onto Lewiston Road, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s office said.
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
92 Moose

Man Dies Following Tragic Fire At Maine Convenience Store

WARNING: The following contains material of a sensitive subject matter. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the state's fire marshal's office is currently investigating a fatal fire at a Maine convenience store. The press release explains that at about 1 AM on Tuesday, October...
POLAND, ME
nbcboston.com

Teen Stuck in Car Door Dragged Half a Mile in Maine

A teenager is back home and recovering after being dragged approximately half a mile on the outside of a car with his thumb stuck in a door. According to South Portland Police, this happened around 4:00 p.m. on Monday when the boy, who is about 13 or 14, was exiting the car at his home.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
NECN

Man Dies After Dousing Himself in Gasoline, Lighting Himself on Fire Outside Maine Convenience Store

A 68-year-old man died overnight after he reportedly drove to a Maine convenience store and gas station, doused himself in gasoline and then set himself on fire. The Maine Department of Public Safety said the state Fire Marshal's Office was contacted around 1 a.m. Tuesday by the Poland Fire Department and asked to respond to a fire at the Big Apple Convenience Store at 1510 Maine St. in their town.
POLAND, ME
boothbayregister.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Seven arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 196 calls for service for the period of Oct. 18 to Oct. 25. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,964 calls for service. Roy A. Benner, 67, of Bristol was issued a summons Oct. 25 for Operating under the Influence, by Deputy Caleb Poirier, for an accident, which occurred in August, on Biscay Road, Bremen.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
coast931.com

Man dies in Poland, Maine after setting himself on fire, officials say

The Maine Dept. of Public Safety says a 68-year-old man is dead after he set himself on fire outside a convenience store in Poland, Maine. The Poland Fire Dept. contacted the State Fire Marshal’s Office Tuesday at about 1 a.m., asking them to respond to a fire at the Big Apple store on Maine Street.
POLAND, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Rochester, New Hampshire, Man Found With Gun, Drugs, Bullets During Traffic Stop

A traffic stop and pursuit turned into the arrest of a Rochester man after weapons, bullets, and illegal drugs were found inside the stopped vehicle early Saturday morning. Bow Police stopped a white Chevrolet Express van on Route 3A around 3:35 a.m., but the van then took off, leading to a pursuit that ended in Manchester. The driver, Zachary Gilbert, 34, was found to have five active warrants for his arrest.
ROCHESTER, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Male dragged by vehicle in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A high school-aged male was dragged by a vehicle in South Portland around 4 p.m. Monday. According to a news release from the South Portland Police Department on Monday evening, the male was being dropped off at home by a classmate after school when he got his hand caught in a car door.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Person admits setting nearly 2-dozen roadside fires in Maine

BALDWIN, Maine — Investigators from the State Fire Marshal's Office and Maine Forest Service say they have found the person who set more than 20 roadside fires this summer throughout Oxford, Cumberland and York counties. Investigators spent a month looking into the fires and say each one had similar...
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Inspection causes delays at Frank J. Wood Bridge

TOPSHAM, Maine — Northbound traffic over the Frank J. Wood Bridge between Brunswick and Topsham will again be detoured through Thursday afternoon as the Maine Department of Transportation inspects the aging bridge. The bridge, which carries Route 201 over the Androscoggin Rover, has been deemed "fracture critical" and in...
TOPSHAM, ME

