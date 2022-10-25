Read full article on original website
18-Year-Old Man Dies after Crashing into School Bus in Gorham, Maine
An 18-year-old motorcyclist died after crashing into a school bus on Route 202 in Gorham Maine on Tuesday afternoon. Police said Casey Southworth of Norway was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland where he died from his injuries, according to WGME news. Motorcycle Deflected Off Bus and Hit Another...
WPFO
Windham High School bringing in crisis counselors after motorcycle crashes into school bus
GORHAM (WGME) - Police say a motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a school bus in Gorham Tuesday. Police say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m., shutting down Route 202 near Libby Avenue. "The motorcycle struck the school bus, bounced off the school bus and struck the car that was...
coast931.com
Motorcyclist dies in crash with school bus in Gorham
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a school bus in Gorham on Tuesday afternoon. Dispatchers said Route 202 near Libby Avenue was closed while crews responded to the crash. The alert went out just before 4 p.m. Gorham police said the male motorcyclist, identified on Tuesday as 18-year-old...
ngxchange.org
No injuries after school vehicles collide
No students were injured when school vehicles from the Auburn School Department and the Morrison Center in Scarborough collided in New Gloucester Tuesday morning. The crash occurred at the intersection of Gloucester Hill Road and Lewiston Road around 8:15 a.m. when the vehicle from the Morrison Center was making a turn onto Lewiston Road, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s office said.
Driver accused of OUI after car found submerged in Peabody Pond
SEBAGO, Maine — Sebago Fire Department responded to a call of a submerged car at the Peabody Pond boat launch around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. According to Sebago Fire Chief Phil Strike, one person was out of the water when first responders arrived. Steve Gorham, patrol sergeant with the Cumberland...
Two vehicles carrying students collide in New Gloucester
NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — Two vehicles carrying students collided in New Gloucester Tuesday morning, resulting in three students being taken to Maine Medical Center as a precaution. It happened around 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of Lewiston Road and Gloucester Hill Road, Cumberland County Sheriff Kerry Joyce said in...
Man Dies Following Tragic Fire At Maine Convenience Store
WARNING: The following contains material of a sensitive subject matter. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the state's fire marshal's office is currently investigating a fatal fire at a Maine convenience store. The press release explains that at about 1 AM on Tuesday, October...
19-Year-Old Mainer Killed in Monday Crash After Vehicle Leaves Roadway, Strikes Several Trees
WGME News 13 is reporting that a 19-year-old Maine teen is dead following an apparent single-vehicle crash that occurred in Southern Maine on Monday. The news stations is reporting that the crash happened in the town of North Berwick on Monday on Beech Ridge Road at about 4:45 in the morning, well before sunrise.
nbcboston.com
Teen Stuck in Car Door Dragged Half a Mile in Maine
A teenager is back home and recovering after being dragged approximately half a mile on the outside of a car with his thumb stuck in a door. According to South Portland Police, this happened around 4:00 p.m. on Monday when the boy, who is about 13 or 14, was exiting the car at his home.
NECN
Man Dies After Dousing Himself in Gasoline, Lighting Himself on Fire Outside Maine Convenience Store
A 68-year-old man died overnight after he reportedly drove to a Maine convenience store and gas station, doused himself in gasoline and then set himself on fire. The Maine Department of Public Safety said the state Fire Marshal's Office was contacted around 1 a.m. Tuesday by the Poland Fire Department and asked to respond to a fire at the Big Apple Convenience Store at 1510 Maine St. in their town.
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Seven arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 196 calls for service for the period of Oct. 18 to Oct. 25. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,964 calls for service. Roy A. Benner, 67, of Bristol was issued a summons Oct. 25 for Operating under the Influence, by Deputy Caleb Poirier, for an accident, which occurred in August, on Biscay Road, Bremen.
Out of Control Vehicle Careens Through Maine Church on Sunday Afternoon
According to the Fire Marshall's Office and WGME 13 news, a vehicle crashed through a Maine church at about 5 pm on Sunday afternoon. WGME is reporting that a vehicle crashed through the side of the Lighthouse Christian Center which is located in Westbrook, Maine on Spring Street. WGME is...
coast931.com
Man dies in Poland, Maine after setting himself on fire, officials say
The Maine Dept. of Public Safety says a 68-year-old man is dead after he set himself on fire outside a convenience store in Poland, Maine. The Poland Fire Dept. contacted the State Fire Marshal’s Office Tuesday at about 1 a.m., asking them to respond to a fire at the Big Apple store on Maine Street.
Rochester, New Hampshire, Man Found With Gun, Drugs, Bullets During Traffic Stop
A traffic stop and pursuit turned into the arrest of a Rochester man after weapons, bullets, and illegal drugs were found inside the stopped vehicle early Saturday morning. Bow Police stopped a white Chevrolet Express van on Route 3A around 3:35 a.m., but the van then took off, leading to a pursuit that ended in Manchester. The driver, Zachary Gilbert, 34, was found to have five active warrants for his arrest.
Male dragged by vehicle in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A high school-aged male was dragged by a vehicle in South Portland around 4 p.m. Monday. According to a news release from the South Portland Police Department on Monday evening, the male was being dropped off at home by a classmate after school when he got his hand caught in a car door.
WMTW
Person admits setting nearly 2-dozen roadside fires in Maine
BALDWIN, Maine — Investigators from the State Fire Marshal's Office and Maine Forest Service say they have found the person who set more than 20 roadside fires this summer throughout Oxford, Cumberland and York counties. Investigators spent a month looking into the fires and say each one had similar...
This Boulder That Ended Up in the Road in Biddeford, Maine is Thick With Irony
Ashley Richardson of Biddeford was driving on Route 111 when she suddenly noticed something odd sitting in the middle lane at the traffic light near Walmart. There, almost smack dab in the middle of that lane like it was waiting for a green light, was a big boulder. Ashley of...
wabi.tv
Sheriff’s deputy accused of assaulting wife indicted by Kennebec County Grand Jury
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A Kennebec County sheriff’s deputy accused of assaulting his wife at home while off-duty has been indicted on multiple charges by a Kennebec County Grand Jury. Daniel Ross, 29, has been formally charged with five counts of domestic violence assault, four counts of domestic violence...
Inspection causes delays at Frank J. Wood Bridge
TOPSHAM, Maine — Northbound traffic over the Frank J. Wood Bridge between Brunswick and Topsham will again be detoured through Thursday afternoon as the Maine Department of Transportation inspects the aging bridge. The bridge, which carries Route 201 over the Androscoggin Rover, has been deemed "fracture critical" and in...
WGME
Bus driver shortage forces Maine school districts to get creative with recruitment tactics
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Some Maine school districts are desperate for bus drivers. This is forcing them to get creative. Incentives, bonuses, radio ads, and signs are some of the new attempts to recruit more bus drivers. There is a sign in the Best Western parking lot in South Portland...
