Electric bike brand SONDORS files for IPO with new product hints, but details raise troubling questions

The Malibu-based electric bicycle company SONDORS recently submitted filings to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) indicating that it seeks to go public, which would make it the first e-bike company in the US to do so. But in addition to revealing some interesting new future products, the filings shined some light on past missteps and gave customers who claim that the company misleads the public ample ammunition.
Tesla is clearing another 170 acres of forest at Gigafactory Berlin for expansion

Tesla is starting to clear another 170 acres of forest at Gigafactory Berlin to prepare for a massive expansion of the EV factory. Gigafactory Berlin currently sits on about 300 hectares that Tesla acquired for the giant manufacturing project. The site is located in a large forested area and the...
Italian electric motorcycle maker Energica set to debut massive 180hp electric motor

Energica, the pride of Italy’s growing electric motorcycle manufacturing industry, already has one of the most powerful electric motorcycle drivetrains in the market. But that hasn’t stopped the electric motorcycle company, which was acquired by Ideanomics earlier this year, from pushing the envelope further with what appears to be an even higher-powered electric motor.
US Special Operations tests American-made electric motorbikes for military use

Light electric vehicles have seen growing interest from militaries all over the world. Now the latest electric motorbike receiving its draft card comes from North Carolina-based electric moped builder Huck Cycles. Huck Overland enlists. The company recently shared news that its Huck Overland model is currently being evaluated by the...
EU officially inks complete ban on new combustion vehicles from 2035 onward

Following over five years of debate and a steadfast proposal introduced last year, the EU has agreed upon its first terms under a “Fit for 55” package to significantly reduce carbon emissions in Europe and achieve climate neutrality by 2050. The EU agreement increases required cuts to carbon emissions by 2030 and issues a complete ban on new combustion cars and vans from 2035 onward.
Tesla Model Y becomes best-selling car in Europe, and might be for a while

Tesla Model Y took the top spot on the list of best-selling cars in Europe in September, and the electric SUV might stay there for a while. Over the years, Tesla’s vehicles have often become the best-selling vehicles in certain European markets. However, it never topped the list of...
We toured Wallbox’s new Texas facility and demoed its 400 kW DCFC that can deliver 100 miles in 5 minutes

EV charging equipment specialist Wallbox opened its new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Arlington, Texas, today where we were fortunate enough to be one of the first to take a tour. This new 130,000-square-foot factory is Wallbox’s first manufacturing footprint in North America, and will produce all of its US EV chargers. Wallbox also demonstrated one of the chargers that will be built in Texas – the new Hypernova 400 kW DC fast charger, which can add up to 100 miles of range in just five minutes.
