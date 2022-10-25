Read full article on original website
Electric bike brand SONDORS files for IPO with new product hints, but details raise troubling questions
The Malibu-based electric bicycle company SONDORS recently submitted filings to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) indicating that it seeks to go public, which would make it the first e-bike company in the US to do so. But in addition to revealing some interesting new future products, the filings shined some light on past missteps and gave customers who claim that the company misleads the public ample ammunition.
Tesla issues rare real ‘physical’ recall of over 24,000 Model 3 vehicles
Tesla has issued a recall of just over 24,000 Model 3 vehicles over a seat belt problem. It’s a rare real “physical” recall for the automaker after many “recalls” that were just software updates. Earlier this year, NHTSA issued a series of recalls on Tesla...
Does Ford think its EVs qualify for the full $7,500 IRA tax credit? Here’s what its CEO said
Here’s what Ford CEO Jim Farley said during the company’s Q3 2022 earnings call about whether the company’s electric vehicles would qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act’s (IRA) full $7,500 tax credit. Here’s how the IRA tax credit, which will run to 2032, will work for...
Tesla is clearing another 170 acres of forest at Gigafactory Berlin for expansion
Tesla is starting to clear another 170 acres of forest at Gigafactory Berlin to prepare for a massive expansion of the EV factory. Gigafactory Berlin currently sits on about 300 hectares that Tesla acquired for the giant manufacturing project. The site is located in a large forested area and the...
Italian electric motorcycle maker Energica set to debut massive 180hp electric motor
Energica, the pride of Italy’s growing electric motorcycle manufacturing industry, already has one of the most powerful electric motorcycle drivetrains in the market. But that hasn’t stopped the electric motorcycle company, which was acquired by Ideanomics earlier this year, from pushing the envelope further with what appears to be an even higher-powered electric motor.
This oil giant and Hertz are building a massive fast-charging network for EV rentals starting at LAX
Bp Pulse, the global oil leader’s charging infrastructure unit, is teaming up with Hertz to build a network of EV fast chargers in high-demand locations such as airports. The project aims to accelerate EV adoption by providing charging solutions where they are most needed. In September, Hertz and Bp...
US Special Operations tests American-made electric motorbikes for military use
Light electric vehicles have seen growing interest from militaries all over the world. Now the latest electric motorbike receiving its draft card comes from North Carolina-based electric moped builder Huck Cycles. Huck Overland enlists. The company recently shared news that its Huck Overland model is currently being evaluated by the...
EU officially inks complete ban on new combustion vehicles from 2035 onward
Following over five years of debate and a steadfast proposal introduced last year, the EU has agreed upon its first terms under a “Fit for 55” package to significantly reduce carbon emissions in Europe and achieve climate neutrality by 2050. The EU agreement increases required cuts to carbon emissions by 2030 and issues a complete ban on new combustion cars and vans from 2035 onward.
Mary Barra claims GM’s electric vehicles will qualify for the full tax credit in ‘2 to 3 years’
General Motors CEO Mary Barra spoke with analysts Tuesday, saying GM’s EV models will be able to qualify for the full tax credit in two to three years. What are the qualifications for the EV tax credit?. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), passed in August, provides up to $7,500...
Tesla Model Y becomes best-selling car in Europe, and might be for a while
Tesla Model Y took the top spot on the list of best-selling cars in Europe in September, and the electric SUV might stay there for a while. Over the years, Tesla’s vehicles have often become the best-selling vehicles in certain European markets. However, it never topped the list of...
Electric cars reach 18% of new car sales in California compared to 6% in the US
California announced that electric car sales represent nearly 18% of new car sales in the state compared to 6% for the whole of the United States. While EV naysayers claim that subsidies are all that is keeping electric vehicles alive, there are only in fact two things right now that the US EV market can’t do without: California and Tesla.
We toured Wallbox’s new Texas facility and demoed its 400 kW DCFC that can deliver 100 miles in 5 minutes
EV charging equipment specialist Wallbox opened its new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Arlington, Texas, today where we were fortunate enough to be one of the first to take a tour. This new 130,000-square-foot factory is Wallbox’s first manufacturing footprint in North America, and will produce all of its US EV chargers. Wallbox also demonstrated one of the chargers that will be built in Texas – the new Hypernova 400 kW DC fast charger, which can add up to 100 miles of range in just five minutes.
The largest American solar panel maker is going to build a $270M thin film PV R&D center
First Solar, the largest solar panel maker in the United States, today announced that it will invest around $270 million in a dedicated thin film PV R&D innovation center. The new facility, which will be in Perrysburg, Ohio, is expected to be the first of its scale in the United States.
