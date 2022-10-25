ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Comings and goings in full as Rishi Sunak embarks on Cabinet reshuffle

By Josh Payne
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UXcVT_0im2puor00

New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has begun reshuffling his Cabinet .

Here, the PA news agency looks at the incomings and departures we have seen so far:

Incomings

Jeremy Hunt – Chancellor of the Exchequer

Jeremy Hunt will stay as Chancellor of the Exchequer after being appointed by former prime ,inister Liz Truss following the sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng.

In a post on Twitter, he said: “Honoured to serve our country, and @RishiSunak, as Chancellor of the Exchequer.

“It is going to be tough.

“But protecting the vulnerable – and people’s jobs, mortgages and bills – will be at the front of our minds as we work to restore stability, confidence and long-term growth.”

Suella Braverman – home secretary

Mr Sunak has appointed Suella Braverman as Home Secretary less than a week after she was out of Liz Truss’s government over a breach of the ministerial code.

Ms Braverman’s backing for Mr Sunak was a key sign that the right wing of the Conservative Party was turning towards the former chancellor.

Dominic Raab – justice secretary and deputy Prime Minister

Dominic Raab has once again been appointed as Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary.

Mr Raab was rewarded for his loyalty to Mr Sunak with a return to frontline politics after he was sent packing as a high-profile casualty of Ms Truss’s cabinet reshuffle.

James Cleverly – foreign secretary

James Cleverly has been re-appointed as Foreign Secretary despite being an old ally of Boris Johnson and staunch backer of Liz Truss.

Mr Cleverly backed Mr Sunak in the most recent leadership contest, saying he was the candidate with “most experience” at the top of Government.

Ben Wallace – defence secretary

Ben Wallace will remain as Defence Secretary after overseeing the UK’s efforts in support of Ukraine.

Mr Wallace said he was “leaning towards” Mr Johnson if he stood to be leader, and has been a vocal backer of an increase in defence spending.

Grant Shapps – business secretary

Grant Shapps was appointed Business Secretary less than a week after replacing Ms Braverman as home secretary.

Mr Shapps was a loyal backer of Mr Sunak in both of the recent leadership contests.

Simon Hart – chief whip

Simon Hart was brought in as chief whip to restore party discipline, with Mr Sunak having warned the party: “Unite or die.”

He takes over from Wendy Morton following the confusion over a fracking vote in the Commons last Wednesday.

Nadhim Zahawi – minister without portfolio and Conservative Party chair

Nadhim Zahawi initially announced he would be backing Mr Johnson to return as PM, before switching allegiance to Mr Sunak on the same day after the former leader said he would not be entering the contest.

The former chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster said in a Twitter post: “A day is a long time in politics…”

Oliver Dowden – chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

Oliver Dowden previously backed Mr Sunak in the race to replace Mr Johnson as leader before reiterating his support in the most recent contest.

The loss of crunch by-elections in Wakefield and Tiverton and Honiton triggered Mr Dowden’s resignation as party chairman in Mr Johnson’s Government. Outgoings

Jacob Rees-Mogg – business secretary

Boris Johnson ally Jacob Rees-Mogg quit as business secretary after conceding he would not get a job in Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet despite recanting his claim that Rishi Sunak is a “socialist”.

A source close to Mr Rees-Mogg told PA: “He knows he was very close to the previous two regimes and it didn’t seem likely he was going to be appointed in the new Cabinet.

“He’s happy to support the Prime Minister from the backbenches.”

Ranil Jayawardena – secretary for environment, food and rural affairs

Ranil Jayawardena was appointed environment secretary in September after previously serving as Minister for International Trade.

In a letter to Mr Sunak, he said: “My congratulations on your appointment. I know that you wish for a new team to join you in HM Government, so I write to stand aside.

“I will continue to work hard for the people of North East Hampshire, where it continues to be an enormous honour to serve as their local Member of Parliament. As it has been since 2015, I remain on their side.”

Sir Jake Berry – Conservative Party chairman The outgoing Conservative Party Chairman, who was a champion of former prime minister Mr Johnson’s levelling-up agenda, was despatched as Tory Party chairman.

In a post on Twitter, he said: “It has been an honour to serve as the Conservative Party chairman, but all good things must come to an end.

“I relish the opportunity to serve our great party and my constituents from the backbenches once again.”

Robert Buckland – secretary of state for Wales

The outgoing Wales secretary was the first cabinet minister to switch to Liz Truss from Rishi Sunak in the previous leadership election.

In his previous role as justice secretary, he said he would resign from the Government if they broke the law “in a way that I find unacceptable” as Mr Johnson’s faced growing criticism over his Brexit plans.

Announcing his departure, Mr Buckland said: “I am grateful to you for our meeting earlier. At my request, I am writing to submit my resignation from the government.

“You can be assured of my support from the backbenches as we deal with the economic and security crisis that faces us.”

Kit Malthouse – education secretary

Kit Malthouse, who was a deputy under Mr Johnson when he was London mayor, announced his departure as education secretary.

In a Twitter post, Mr Malthouse said: “As I leave the Department for Education, I do so with profound gratitude to officials, my private office team, and brilliant advisers, who all worked so hard.

“I hope my successor can harness their commitment to the most important mission in Whitehall: the future and welfare of our children.” Simon Clarke – levelling-up secretary

Simon Clarke, who was chief secretary to the Treasury under Rishi Sunak when he was chancellor, indicated he is out of the role of levelling-up secretary.

He tweeted: “It has been a great privilege to serve as Secretary of State @luhc, working alongside some terrific people to #LevelUp our communities, just as it was before that as Chief Secretary @hmtreasury.

“It has only been while holding these positions that I’ve come to appreciate the full weight of responsibility that ministers bear, and we are deeply fortunate to be supported in this by our civil servants and special advisers (and never forget them on days like today).”

Chloe Smith – secretary of state for the Department of Work and Pensions Chloe Smith is no longer DWP secretary despite supporting Mr Sunak in the leadership contest.

In a Twitter post, Ms Smith said: “It has been a privilege to serve as the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions and I would like to thank all of the brilliant staff at @DWP for their dedication to helping people into work and protecting the most vulnerable.

“I look forward to supporting @RishiSunak from the backbenches & continuing to work hard for my constituents in Norwich North.”

Wendy Morton – chief whip

Wendy Morton has revealed she is no longer chief whip and is returning to the backbenches under Rishi Sunak’s new government.

She tweeted: “Heading to the back benches from where I will continue to represent the constituents, businesses and communities of Aldridge-Brownhills.”

It comes almost a week after Ms Morton’s status as chief whip was in the balance amid speculation she had resigned over the fracking vote in the Commons last Wednesday, only for Downing Street to insist she remained in the post hours later.

Brandon Lewis – justice secretary

Brandon Lewis, one of the longest serving cabinet ministers, also announced his return to the backbenches.

He said: “Our party is at a crossroads. We now have an opportunity to reunite and rebuild, and we must take it. We must come together and deliver the mandate we were given by the British people.

“We have a duty to the country to do so, at a time of economic hardship for so many. It is no exaggeration to say that the future of the Conservative Party and everything we stand for is at stake if we do not.

“You will have my support from the backbenches in addressing the economic crisis we face, bringing our party together and delivering on the promises we put forward in the 2019 manifesto, on which we won such an overwhelming majority.”

Vicky Ford – foreign minister

Vicky Ford announced she had left her role as minister of state in the Foreign Office.

She tweeted: “There is no greater honour than representing the UK overseas. I am sorry to leave the @fcdo but wish my successor and @RishiSunak all the very best.

“Thank you to all the amazing FCDO staff across the world. It has been wonderful to work with you.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rishi Sunak tells Emmanuel Macron he wants to make Channel crossings ‘unviable’

Rishi Sunak has told Emmanuel Macron that he wants Britain and France to make Channel migrant crossings “completely unviable”. The same pledge was made by Priti Patel in August 2020 and came back to haunt the former home secretary as numbers surged to record levels.Mr Sunak has been making warm overtures to the French government since becoming prime minister, following bitter rows over the Channel that worsened when Liz Truss was asked whether Mr Macron was “friend or foe” and replied: “The jury’s out.”A Downing Street spokesperson said the French president congratulated the new prime minister on his appointment in...
The Independent

Sunak warned public spending freeze would return services to 2010s austerity

Many public services would be stripped back to levels seen in the 2010s era of austerity if Rishi Sunak freezes public service spending, a think tank has warned.Ahead of their autumn budget, the Prime Minister and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt are considering up to £50 billion of spending cuts and tax hikes to fill a gaping black hole in the nation’s finances.While a real-terms freeze in day-to-day public service spending would save around £20 billion a year by 2026-27, the impact would be huge, according to research by the Resolution Foundation, which focuses on living standards.Freezing such spending in real terms...
The Independent

Gove: Tories owe nation an apology for ‘making the wrong choice’ in Truss

The Conservatives owe the public an apology for installing Liz Truss as leader, Cabinet minister Michael Gove has said.The Levelling Up Secretary, who was a vocal critic of the short-lived prime minister’s tax-slashing plans, said he understood people’s anger about the chaos of recent months.In an op-ed in The Sun, Mr Gove wrote: “We made the wrong choice this summer about the path we should take.Plans to cut taxes targeted on the richest were a holiday from realityMichael Gove“Plans to cut taxes targeted on the richest were a holiday from reality.“A mini budget that didn’t explain how spending plans would...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak facing crunch vote on release of Suella Braverman documents

Rishi Sunak is facing a crunch vote on the release of documents related to his controversial decision to appoint Suella Braverman as home secretary, as the prime minister comes under growing pressure.Labour has vowed to table a “humble address” that could force the government to share the security and risk assessments regarding Ms Braverman’s admitted security lapse.Sir Keir Starmer’s party has demanded that Mr Sunak clarifies what he knew about Ms Braverman sharing documents from her own email account, and whether she may have leaked market-sensitive data.Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, said the prime minister and home secretary “cannot keep...
The Independent

Sunak under pressure to ‘come clean over Braverman reappointment’

Labour will try to force the Government to publish its assessments of Suella Braverman’s security breach, as the backlash grows against her reappointment as Home Secretary just six days after she was forced out.Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has resisted demands to launch an inquiry into Ms Braverman breaking the Ministerial Code by sharing a sensitive document with a Tory backbencher from a personal email without permission.Both Labour and the Liberal Democrats have raised “national security” concerns and called for a Cabinet Office probe.Labour will push ministers to share risk assessments of this and other alleged leaks, as well as the...
The Independent

What the papers say – October 30

The Prime Minister’s links to the energy sector features among the stories leading the front pages.The Sunday Mirror reports donors with fossil fuel interests funded more than a quarter of the £530,000 donated to Rishi Sunak this year.Sunday's front page - Sunak's £141m from donors #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/Rze23kAQnT pic.twitter.com/Q0CmK6PxBM— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) October 29, 2022The Sunday Telegraph says Mr Sunak is seeking to eliminate “woke policing” and get officers “back on the front line”.The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph:'Sunak to stamp out "woke policing"'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/HH6OyhqXyb— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 29, 2022The Prime Minister has...
The Independent

General election now: Calls for vote grow as Sunak warned of threat from ‘bitter’ Tory MPs

Clamour for a general election is growing among voters, as Rishi Sunak’s allies warned “bitter” Tory MPs opposed to his leadership against any moves which could bring down the government.Public pressure for an immediate election continues to build, with MPs’ inboxes flooded with pleas for a snap vote and the TUC and People’s Assembly set to stage major rallies next week.More than 460,000 people have signed a petition set up by The Independent arguing it is time for voters to decide who should govern the country as part of our Election Now campaign.Focus group bosses said there had been a...
The Independent

Government urged to investigate reports of Liz Truss phone hacking

The Government has been urged to launch an urgent investigation following reports that Liz Truss’s phone was hacked.The breach was discovered when then-foreign secretary Ms Truss was running for the Tory leadership in the summer, but details were suppressed by then-prime minister Boris Johnson and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, The Mail on Sunday reported.Spies suspected of working for Russian president Vladimir Putin gained access to sensitive information, including discussions about the Ukraine war with foreign officials, the newspaper said, citing unnamed sources.If it turns out this information was withheld from the public to protect Liz Truss's leadership bid, that would...
The Independent

Nurses ‘working one day a week for free’

Nurses work the equivalent of one day a week for free, according to a new analysis of pay.Researchers from London Economics, commissioned by the Royal College of Nursing, looked at pay in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland since 2010.They found that in real terms, based on a five-day week, the salary of an experienced nurse has fallen by 20%.A pay rise would help save NHS money because of how expensive it is to hire staff internationally, which is currently the main recruitment method adopted by the Government, according to the analysis.The high costs of staff turnover suggest that staff...
The Independent

March of The Mummies: Sarah Solemani warns childcare crisis is damaging couples’ relationships

What actor Sarah Solemani doesn’t know about childcare is not worth knowing. Armed with facts, figures and pithy anecdotes about the UK’s childcare system, one of the most expensive in the world, Solemani annihilates the well-worn but sometimes well-deserved cliche that celebrities do not have a deep knowledge of the causes they lend their support to.She is backing a Halloween-themed protest titled March of The Mummies, which will see an estimated 20,000 women march in cities up and down the country on Saturday to call for the government to urgently solve the childcare crisis and improve maternity and paternity...
The Independent

Minister who quit over controversial gender legislation thanks supporters

An MSP who resigned from a ministerial post over her opposition to controversial gender legislation has thanked the “hundreds” of people who have contacted her to offer support.Ash Regan’s surprise resignation from the position of community safety minister was announced shortly before MSPs began debating the first stage of the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill at the Scottish Parliament on Thursday.Writing to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Thursday, Ms Regan said: “My conscience will not allow me to vote with the Government at the stage one of the Bill this afternoon.”In the stage one debate of the Gender Recognition Reform...
The Independent

Tony Blair and David Cameron tell reality TV show what a PM needs to succeed

Sir Tony Blair and David Cameron have said that a “thick skin” and “a plan, a team, values” are key to being a successful prime minister.The two former PMs shared their advice on what it takes to lead the nation with the finalists of the Channel 4 series Make Me Prime Minister.Sir Tony, who led the Labour government of 1997 to 2007, said: “Don’t do it unless you’re prepared to take criticism.“It’s a big responsibility, but you’ll find that when you decide, you divide, and it’s all about stepping up, whilst others step back, so you need that thick skin.”From...
The Independent

Mahsa Amini: London protesters show support for ‘women’s revolution’ in Iran

Protesters have gathered in central London to show solidarity with the “the women’s revolution” in Iran sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death.The Council of Ex-Muslims of Britain (CEMB), which “fights for the right to leave and criticise Islam without fear and intimidation”, helped organise the rally in Trafalgar Square, estimating that a few thousand people attended.The death of the 22-year-old on September 16, after she was detained by police in the capital Tehran for allegedly not adhering to Iran’s strict Islamic dress code, has triggered mass protests in the country.The demonstrations have involved more than 125 cities; at least 270 people...
The Independent

Former Independent on Sunday editor Ian Jack dies, aged 77

Ian Jack, one of the founding journalists of The Independent on Sunday, has died at the age of 77 after a short illness.Jack, who also edited “The Sindy” from 1991 to 1995, was a talented writer of columns and non-fiction books.As a young man, he joined The Sunday Times, under Harold Evans, where he was a section editor and then a foreign correspondent.His first book, Before the Oil Ran Out: Britain 1977-86, drew together his most memorable features, painting a portrait of the human cost of Margaret Thatcher’s policies.Mofussil Junction: Indian Encounters 1977-2012 drew on his experience as a foreign correspondent in India...
The Independent

The Independent

900K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy