ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

First inquiry preliminary hearing into M9 crash FAI set for December

By Dan Barker
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s0lyk_0im2ptw800

The first preliminary hearing for an inquiry into the deaths of a mother and her partner who were left undiscovered for days after crashing off a motorway is to be held more than seven years after they died.

Lamara Bell, 25, and John Yuill, 38, died after the car they were in left the M9 near Stirling .

They were left lying in their Renault Clio for three days before being discovered after the crash in July 2015, despite police being alerted to the incident.

On Tuesday, the Crown Office announced a preliminary hearing in their Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) will be held on December 16 at Stirling Sheriff Court.

Preliminary hearings are used to identify those who are to participate in the probe, consider the scope of the inquiry, consider the information likely to be presented at the inquiry and to make any other orders as the court deems appropriate.

Procurator fiscal Katrina Parkes, who heads the Scottish fatalities investigation unit at the Crown Office, said: “The Lord Advocate considers that these deaths occurred in circumstances giving rise to significant public concern.

“This has been a complex, detailed and lengthy investigation.

“The lodging of the First Notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the Sheriff.”

When the crashed car was discovered on July 8 2015, Mr Yuill was pronounced dead and Ms Bell died four days later in hospital.

A member of the public called police to report the crashed car on July 5, but no action was taken until another member of the public noticed the car three days later, heard Ms Bell pleading for help, and called the police.

The FAI comes after the family of Miss Bell was awarded more than £1 million in damages from Police Scotland in a civil settlement last December while, last September, the force was fined £100,000 after it pleaded guilty to health and safety failings which “materially contributed” to Ms Bell’s death”.

Iain Livingstone, the chief constable of Police Scotland, apologised to the families following the court hearing in September last year.

Similar to an inquest in England and Wales , a Fatal Accident Inquiry is not a criminal inquiry and is used to establish facts rather than apportion blame.

Their purpose includes determining the cause of death, the circumstances in which the death occurred, and to establish what reasonable precautions could have been taken to minimise the risk of future deaths in similar circumstances.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man beats dog with mop in ‘horrendous’ attack

A man has been convicted of punching and kicking his dog because it had soiled the floor of his flat.Adam Wardle, 23, was captured on CCTV attacking Bobby, a three-year-old mastiff cross, with a mop behind a bin store.The video shows Wardle dragging Bobby off the floor on its lead while punching it.He then drags Bobby next to the bin and stops as a pedestrian walks past.But once the passer-by disappears, Wardle continues to kick and hit Bobby with a mop.The attack left Bobby’s face, elbows and hocks bruised and it also suffered a cut on its left eye.Postal...
The Independent

Debbie Collier: Police now say mystery death may not be homicide – as son lashes out at ‘snickering’ sheriff

The mystery surrounding the death of Debbie Collier has taken yet another bizarre turn with police sources now saying it might not be a homicide – and the slain woman’s son lashing out at the sheriff who he claims “snickered” at his pleas for help.The 59-year-old’s partly-burned, naked body was discovered at the bottom of a ravine on 11 September around 60 miles from her home in Athens, Georgia.Her family had reported her missing one day earlier after she sent a $2,400 Venmo payment to her daughter and left a cryptic message saying that unidentified people would “not let...
ATHENS, GA
The Independent

‘Evil’ Jemma Mitchell jailed for life on TV for killing and beheading friend

A self-styled healer has become the first woman in England to be handed a life sentence on television after being found guilty of murdering her friend, whose headless body was dumped in Devon.Jemma Mitchell was told she will serve at least 34 years in jail for killing 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong at her London home in June last year.Two weeks after the murder, she drove more than 200 miles to the seaside town of Salcombe in Devon where she left devout Christian Ms Chong’s decapitated and badly decomposed body in woods.The prosecution claimed 38-year-old Mitchell hatched a plan to murder...
The Independent

Mother whose daughter died in park criticises police’s ‘inhumane behaviour’ after officers ignored plea

A mother whose daughter died in a park in west London has accused the Metropolitan Police of “deplorable inhumane behaviour” after they ignored a plea to help her daughter late at night.Natalie Shotter, a mother-of-three, was found dead in Southall Park in Ealing on 17 July 2021 after being allegedly sexually assaulted and attacked in the park.Ms Shotter, an NHS worker who was 37-years-old, died after a member of the public alerted two police officers to fears for her welfare but the officers failed to help her or inform their colleagues.Dr Cas Shotter Weetman, her mother, told The Independent the...
The Independent

Ex-teacher died from ‘traumatic head injury’ after alleged assault, inquest told

A retired teacher died from a “traumatic head injury” following an alleged assault, an inquest opening has been told.Peter Ormerod, 75, died four days after suffering the serious injuries on Station Road in Burry Port, Carmarthenshire, on the evening of September 24.Pembrokeshire Coroner’s Court heard on Friday how officers were called to the scene after reports of a serious assault.A statement from Dyfed-Powys Police read by coroner’s officer Hayley Rogers said Mr Ormerod “sustained a traumatic head injury at the scene and was initially conveyed to Morriston Hospital, Swansea”.He was then “airlifted to University Hospital of Wales (in Cardiff), where...
The Independent

Moment human dissection specialist is arrested for murder after decapitating friend

The Metropolitan Police have released bodycam footage of the moment they arrested alternative therapist and self-styled healer Jemma Mitchell for the murder of Mee Kuen Chong.Video shows officers taking the 38-year-old into custody from her property in north-west London after she had decapitated her victim and dumped her body in the woods in Salcombe, Devon.On Friday morning, Mitchell became the first person to be sentenced on camera in the UK.She was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 34 years at the Old Bailey.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Libby Squire’s killer smirks as police arrest him for her murderMoment Met Police arrest ‘man armed with knife’ close to Houses of ParliamentMet Police Commissioner says he needs to sack ‘hundreds’ of ‘unethical’ officers
The Independent

‘Evil’ headless body killer to be sentenced on TV

A self-styled healer will become the first woman to be sentenced on television after being found guilty of murdering her friend, whose headless body was dumped in Devon.Jemma Mitchell hit 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong over the head with a weapon at her London home in June last year, it was alleged.Two weeks later, she drove more than 200 miles to the seaside town of Salcombe in Devon where she left devout Christian Ms Chong’s decapitated and badly decomposed body in woods.The prosecution claimed 38-year-old Mitchell had planned to murder the vulnerable divorcee and fake her will to inherit the bulk...
The Independent

Woman hosting Ukrainian refugee probed by police for ‘modern slavery’ after ‘dishes row’

A mother-of-two was investigated for “modern slavery” after a Ukrainian refugee she was hosting in the UK complained to the police. Hannah Debenham and her husband invited the woman and her 10 year-old daughter to stay at their home in Sussex under the Homes for Ukraine scheme in June. Ms Debenham says they had made an arrangement that the woman would provide babysitting services a few days a week, for £200. But the NHS mental health specialist said that after a “honeymoon period” the arrangement soon broke down, with the host claiming the family did not clean up after themselves.On...
The Independent

German official vows culprits 'will pay' for arson attack

Those behind a suspected arson attack on a German hotel intended to house refugee families will be tracked down and held to account, a top security official in eastern Germany said Saturday.Police said windows were broken and a fire broke out shortly after 5 a.m. Friday at the Spreehotel on the outskirts of Bautzen in what authorities believe was an anti-foreigner attack. Four employees staying in the building managed to escape unharmed and the fire was extinguished.Armin Schuster, the interior minister of Saxony state, said he believed the attackers intended to “lay waste” to the entire building, which was...
The Independent

There was no chase before Chris Kaba was shot dead by police, family say

The cousin of Chris Kaba has said there was “no chase” before the father-to-be was shot dead by a firearms officer, despite the Metropolitan Police claiming a pursuit had occurred.Jefferson Bosela, whose 24-year-old relative Mr Kaba died in September, told how the family had to step back from campaigning after viewing traumatising footage of the incident.Mr Kaba was blocked by a marked police vehicle while driving an Audi in Streatham, south London, an inquest opening has heard.There was “contact” between the two cars before a marksman fired a single shot through the windscreen, hitting him in the head, the hearing...
The Independent

Thousands take to the streets to protest over deaths in police custody

Thousands of people rallied around bereaved families whose loved ones have died in custody as they marched to Downing Street demanding an urgent meeting with the Prime Minister.The relatives of Chris Kaba, Oladeji Omishore, Matthew Leahy, Jack Susianta and Leon Patterson signed a letter addressed to Rishi Sunak which was delivered to Number 10 on Saturday.Alongside Marcia Rigg, an organiser at the United Families and Friends Campaign (UFFC) whose brother Sean Rigg died in police custody in 2008, they are calling for changes to the judicial process following state-related deaths.Protesters joining them on the march chanted “police are the murderers”...
The Independent

Death sentence sought for man accused of killing officer

A prosecutor wants the death penalty for a man charged with killing an Indiana police officer.Wayne County Prosecutor Mike Shipman made the request Friday in the case of Phillip Matthew Lee, 47, of Richmond, who's now charged with murder in the death of Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton.Burton, 28, died Sept. 18 from her gunshot wound to the head after she was taken off life support Sept. 1. She was shot Aug. 10 after other officers stopped Lee, and Burton was called to the scene to assist with her police dog.Court documents allege Lee pulled out a gun...
RICHMOND, IN
The Independent

The Independent

900K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy