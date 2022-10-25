ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strong pound weighs on FTSE 100 as banking stocks slip

By Henry Saker-Clark
 4 days ago

London’s biggest market inched lower on Tuesday after strength in the pound weighed on the performance of UK multinational firms.

Weakness among London’s banking stocks, driven by an underperformance by HSBC , was also a drag.

However, wider positivity following the confirmation of Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister helped the markets regain significant ground from their intraday lows.

The FTSE 100 ended the day down 0.51 points, or 0.01%, at 7,013.48.

The pound was up 1.77% against the dollar at 1.148 and was 0.79% higher against the euro at 1.151 at the close.

Government borrowing costs also improved as yields on long-term gilts eased back due to the improving market confidence.

Joshua Mahoney, senior market analyst at IG, said: “With yields falling into a one-month low, we are seeing markets provide a clear vote of confidence that Sunak will manage to avoid the kind of missteps taken by his predecessor.

“Sunak’s appearance at Downing Street had a tangible effect on the pound today, which currently stands as the best performing of the major currencies over the past 24 hours.

“Unfortunately for the FTSE 100, its inverse correlation with the pound means that it stands as the one market in the red.”

Elsewhere in Europe , the other main markets climbed as traders hope for an upcoming easing in interest rate hikes.

The German Dax improved 0.94% by the end of the session and the French Cac finished 1.94% higher.

In the US, the main market gained ground in early trading after updates from Coca-Cola and General Motors surpassed expectations and buoyed broader sentiment.

In company news, HSBC slid lower in trading on Tuesday despite delivering higher profits over the past quarter.

The banking giant reported adjusted pre-tax profits for the three months to September 30 of 6.5 billion dollars (£5.76 billion), up from 5.5 billion dollars (£4.87 billion) a year earlier.

However, shares fell by 32.45p to 442.65p after it also announced the departure of its chief financial officer and executive director, Ewen Stevenson.

THG shares made gains after the Lookfantastic and Cult Beauty owner maintained its revenue guidance for the year, despite recent difficulties.

The business said that it still expects revenue to grow by between 10% and 15% despite cutting its earnings outlook last month.

THG closed up 8.33p at 54.82p

Troubled online retailer Made.com plummeted after it revealed talks with potential suitors over a rescue sale have collapsed.

The board had entered talks with a “number of parties” but they all confirmed they were unable to strike a deal before the group’s October 31 deadline. Made.com fell by 6.74p to 0.5p.

The price of oil was broadly flat as a weaker dollar helped energy prices recover from earlier lows on Tuesday.

Brent crude oil increased by 0.09% to 93.34 US dollars per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers in the FTSE 100 were Segro, up 52.8p at 798p, Land securities, up 31.8p at 568.8p, Flutter, up 600p at 11,375p, Ocado Group, up 25.4p at 504.8p, and Hargreaves Lansdown, up 36.2p at 777p.

The biggest fallers of the day were HSBC, down 32.45p at 442.65p, Shell, down 55.5p at 2,289.5p, Standard Chartered, down 7.2p at 554.4p, Compass group, down 22p at 1,819.5p, and Harbour Energy, down 4p at 371p.

Related
Meta share price collapses after Mark Zuckerberg says he will not give up on the metaverse

Meta’s share price has fallen dramatically after the company reported weak results and Mark Zuckerberg said he would not give up on the metaverse.Meta’s share price fell through the symbolic $100 mark in pre-market trading on Thursday morning, meaning its value had dropped by almost 25 per cent.The rapid drop came after Meta reported its latest results, showing weak performances across its various apps, including Facebook and Instagram. But investors appeared to worry even more when Mr Zuckerberg said during a conference call that he would continue to invest even more into the metaverse, despite the negative reaction to...
Sunak warned public spending freeze would return services to 2010s austerity

Many public services would be stripped back to levels seen in the 2010s era of austerity if Rishi Sunak freezes public service spending, a think tank has warned.Ahead of their autumn budget, the Prime Minister and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt are considering up to £50 billion of spending cuts and tax hikes to fill a gaping black hole in the nation’s finances.While a real-terms freeze in day-to-day public service spending would save around £20 billion a year by 2026-27, the impact would be huge, according to research by the Resolution Foundation, which focuses on living standards.Freezing such spending in real terms...
March of The Mummies: Sarah Solemani warns childcare crisis is damaging couples’ relationships

What actor Sarah Solemani doesn’t know about childcare is not worth knowing. Armed with facts, figures and pithy anecdotes about the UK’s childcare system, one of the most expensive in the world, Solemani annihilates the well-worn but sometimes well-deserved cliche that celebrities do not have a deep knowledge of the causes they lend their support to.She is backing a Halloween-themed protest titled March of The Mummies, which will see an estimated 20,000 women march in cities up and down the country on Saturday to call for the government to urgently solve the childcare crisis and improve maternity and paternity...
Dark times: how UK blackouts could hit tourists

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.Beware of the triads. No, not organised crime syndicates; I mean the three wintry half-hours “with the highest electricity transmission system demand”. National Grid, which uses triads for pricing, says they typically occur on weekdays from November to February between 4.30pm and 6pm.What on earth has this got to do with travel? Potentially, quite a lot. I learnt about triads while researching...
