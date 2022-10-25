Steve Bannon says Dr Fauci’s entire family will ‘become the hunted’ after midterms

Steve Bannon , a former advisor to Donald Trump , has claimed Anthony Fauci and his entire family will “become the hunted” after the US midterm elections.

“On 8 November, when we destroy the Democratic party as a national political institution and really end the regime, the hunted become the hunters,” Bannon said on his War Room podcast over the weekend.

He then appeared to direct a threat at Joe Biden ’s chief medical adviser.

“The whole Fauci family is going to be welcome to the investigations. The entire family.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.