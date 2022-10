Sharla Joann Bennett, 87, of Metropolis, IL, died Thursday, October 27, 2022, at South Gate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Metropolis, IL. She was born July 18, 1935, in Macedonia, IL, the daughter of Herman and Elma (Hobbs) Johnson. Joann was educated in the Akin/Benton, IL, school systems. She married...

