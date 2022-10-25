ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Do the Boston Celtics have an attitude problem?

By Celtics Wire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hoUzR_0im2osNQ00
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

In their first loss of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Boston Celtics had a painful reminder that old habits die hard. After a scorching start to their game against the Chicago Bulls, Boston took their foot off the pedal and blew an early 19-point lead in the first quarter. The Celtics’ offense grew stagnant, and the Bulls were running away with the game in the blink of an eye.

What made matters worse was the team’s reaction to officiating, and after tensions rose and escalated, Joe Mazzulla was issued back-to-back techs and ejected from the game. Not too long after, Grant Williams was issued back to fouls during possessions, and as he got up, he bumped into an official and was tossed from the game as well.

In a game where they needed to regain their cool and composure, the Celtics let their offensive struggles and officiating dictate how they were going to play, and their emotions got the better of them.

After bouts of stuff like this over the past few seasons, is it safe to say the Celtics have an attitude problem when it comes to officiating? Take a look at the clip above to hear what the hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast had to say on the matter.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Golf Digest

Kyrie Irving is now literally begging Ben Simmons, a professional basketball player, to shoot the basketball

Given the year and change Ben Simmons has had, it's almost impossible for him to keep finding new lows. Nevertheless, he persists. On Monday night, Simmons was getting clowned on for fouling out in Memphis, specifically the way he fouled out. Ja Morant, a former top-two draft pick who is actually panning out, brilliantly baited Ben into a sixth foul with some grandmaster-level chess sh-t. As embarrassing as it was, at least we were writing about Simmons actually playing basketball for once. Progress.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyrese Maxey joins Kyrie Irving, Yao Ming in NBA history with 1st-half performance

The Philadelphia 76ers continued their road trip on Friday with a rematch with the Toronto Raptors, and they needed somebody to step up in the absence of Joel Embiid. That somebody is Tyrese Maxey who is putting on an absolute clinic in Canada. The third-year guard out of Kentucky has 27 points on 10-for-10 shooting, including 7-for-7 shooting from beyond the arc, as Philadelphia has a 65-48 lead over the Raptors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston Celtics reportedly pick up the 2023-24 option for Payton Pritchard

The Boston Celtics have reportedly picked up the contract option for third-year point guard Payton Pritchard for his 2023-24 season, according to new reporting from the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. While the Oregon alumnus has not been seeing the floor too much this season so far with the Cetics’ backcourt as stacked as it is, he is still seen as an important part of the team’s depth as evidenced by the team’s decision to pick up his option.
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Channing Frye blames Anthony Davis for Lakers' problems

The Los Angeles Lakers are 0-5 after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, and there is no shortage of blame. According to various people, the Lakers are struggling because (take your pick) Russell Westbrook is still on the team, the roster is poorly constructed, LeBron James and Anthony Davis don’t have enough offensive support around them, James is too old, James doesn’t care about winning anymore and only cares about his own stats, etc.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rockets at Suns: Sunday’s lineups, injury reports, broadcast and stream info

With losses in five of their first six games, the young Houston Rockets (1-5) continue a four-game road trip with Sunday night’s game at Phoenix (4-1). The schedule doesn’t get any easier for Houston, and the injury report isn’t helping, either. Since the Rockets also play Monday against the Clippers in Los Angeles as part of a back-to-back, veteran guard Eric Gordon is listed as out for injury maintenance on Sunday’s front end, as he does for half of most back-to-backs.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

165K+
Followers
220K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy