Stereogum
Tancred – “Mirepoix” (Feat. Jenny Owen Youngs)
Jess Abbott is back her first new Tancred track since her album Nightstand was released back in 2018. “Mirepoix” is a flickering acoustic number featuring backing vocals from Jenny Owen Youngs, and it finds Abbott setting a delicate table for two. “Mirepoix is about how important people are to each other,” she explained in a statement. “Especially with how short our time here is, and how we’re all kind of made up of the same stuff, the same little pieces all mixed together.” Listen below.
Stereogum
S.C.A.B. – “Small Talk”
We’ve been tracking the rollout for Brooklyn post-punk band S.C.A.B.’s new self-titled album, posting early singles “Tuesday” and “Why Do I Dream Of You.” They’ve got another song out today, and it touches on heavy stuff. As Sean Camargo explains, the woozy and expansive “Small Talk” is all about two people connecting over their respective experiences with grief:
Stereogum
Fran – “Limousine”
Last month, the Chicago musician Maria Jacobson released “So Long,” her first new single as Fran since their debut album A Private Picture came out in 2019. Today, Fran is announcing their follow-up, Leaving, which will be out in January with the simmering “Limousine,” the album’s opening track that unfurls into a swirling conclusion.
Stereogum
SpiritWorld – “Relic Of Damnation”
SpirtWorld, the metallic hardcore head-crushers from Las Vegas, know how to make a music video. Next month, SpiritWorld will follow their 2021 debut Pagan Rhythms with a new album called DeathWestern. We’ve already posted “Moonlight Torture,” which features Integrity legend Dwid Hellion, and the title track, which has a truly bugged-out Western horror-movie video. Today, the band has shared another fearsome song with another crazy video.
Stereogum
LSDXOXO – “Freak”
Last year, the Philly-born and Berlin-based producer LSDXOXO released the truly nasty debut EP Dedicated 2 Disrespect. This year, he’s released singles like “SMD” and the Eartheater collab “Demons.” He’s also remixed Lady Gaga and produced the great new Kelela single “Happy Ending.” Right now, LSDXOXO is working on his debut album, and he’s just shared a new song called “Freak.” It seems impossible that there wasn’t already an LSDXOXO track called “Freak,” but that oversight has now been corrected.
Stereogum
Philip Selway – “Check For Signs Of Life”
You might know Philip Selway as the drummer for a little-known band called Radiohead, and in the past decade he’s started to put out music under his own name. His debut album, Familial, was released in 2010, and that was followed by Weatherhouse in 2014. He’s worked on a couple soundtracks since then, but otherwise his solo career has been quiet. But today, Selway is announcing a new album called Strange Dance, which will be out in February of next year.
Stereogum
Anxious – “Where You Been”
Earlier this year, the great young Connecticut emo band Anxious released their full-length debut Little Green House. Last month, they followed that LP with the stand-alone single “Sunsign.” Today, Anxious have dropped another single, and it’s another absolute jam. As with “Sunsign,” Anxious recorded the new single...
Stereogum
Quicksand – “Feliz”
Fucking Quicksand, man. What a band. I can’t imagine it’s easy to break up and then get back together 20+ laters, picking up like you never left, but that’s what these New York post-hardcore heroes have done. Since reuniting, Quicksand have made two more albums — the same number that they released back when they were a band in the first place. Right now, they’re on tour with fellow ’90s survivors Clutch and Helmet. And today, they’ve got an extremely sick new song.
Stereogum
Harry Styles Is A Merman In The “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” Video
Harry Styles is a merman in his new video for “Music For A Sushi Restaurant,” a track off his most recent album Harry’s House. Well, I guess it’s more a mer-squid type thing? Whatever. Keeping in the spirit of the song, mer-Styles is in a sushi restaurant in the clip.
Stereogum
Amber Arcades – “Just Like Me”
It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Dutch musician Annelotte de Graaf and her Amber Arcades project; European Heartbreak, the last Amber Arcades project, came out back in 2018. Early next year, Amber Arcades will return with the new LP Barefoot On Diamond Road. Annelotte de Graaf recorded the new LP with producer Ben Greenberg, a past collaborator, and she’s just shared first single “Just Like Me.” It’s a woozy, shimmering psychedelic pop song that layers de Graaf’s vocals all over each other.
Stereogum
Feeble Little Horse – “Dog Song 2”
Feeble Little Horse are the latest signees to Saddle Creek. Today, the label is reissuing their debut album Hayday, which originally came out around this time last year via Julia’s War Recordings, the Philadelphia label founded by They Are Gutting A Body Of Water’s Doug Dulgarian. The Pittsburgh...
Stereogum
Sunny War – “No Reason”
Country-punk performer Sunny War has been playing music for years, releasing albums like 2014’s Worthless, 2016’s Red, White And Blue, 2018’s With The Sun and Particle War, 2019’s Shell Of A Girl, and last year’s Simple Syrup, plus a 2020 EP Can I Sit With You?.
Stereogum
Drake & 21 Savage’s Her Loss Pushed To Next Week Because Noah “40” Shebib Got Covid
Five days ago, Drake and 21 Savage announced plans to release a new collaborative album called Her Loss, which would’ve followed Taylor Swift’s Midnights as the second blockbuster LP in as many weeks. Five months ago, Drake released his album Honestly, Nevermind, which was mostly a full-length experiment in house music. But that album ended with the straight-up rap song “Jimmy Cooks,” a Savage collaboration, which turned out to be by far the album’s biggest hit. It makes perfect sense for Drake and Savage to make an album together right now. As it turns out, though, we’ll have to wait a little longer for Her Loss.
Stereogum
Sour Widows – “I-90”
Over the summer, Bay Area band Sour Widows shared their first new track — “Witness” — since last year’s Crossing Over EP. Now, Maia Sinaiko, Susanna Thomson, and Max Edelman are back with another new track, “I-90,” which they produced in collaboration with engineer Maryam Qudus.
