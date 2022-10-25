ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

Tancred – “Mirepoix” (Feat. Jenny Owen Youngs)

Jess Abbott is back her first new Tancred track since her album Nightstand was released back in 2018. “Mirepoix” is a flickering acoustic number featuring backing vocals from Jenny Owen Youngs, and it finds Abbott setting a delicate table for two. “Mirepoix is about how important people are to each other,” she explained in a statement. “Especially with how short our time here is, and how we’re all kind of made up of the same stuff, the same little pieces all mixed together.” Listen below.
Stereogum

S.C.A.B. – “Small Talk”

We’ve been tracking the rollout for Brooklyn post-punk band S.C.A.B.’s new self-titled album, posting early singles “Tuesday” and “Why Do I Dream Of You.” They’ve got another song out today, and it touches on heavy stuff. As Sean Camargo explains, the woozy and expansive “Small Talk” is all about two people connecting over their respective experiences with grief:
Stereogum

Fran – “Limousine”

Last month, the Chicago musician Maria Jacobson released “So Long,” her first new single as Fran since their debut album A Private Picture came out in 2019. Today, Fran is announcing their follow-up, Leaving, which will be out in January with the simmering “Limousine,” the album’s opening track that unfurls into a swirling conclusion.
Stereogum

SpiritWorld – “Relic Of Damnation”

SpirtWorld, the metallic hardcore head-crushers from Las Vegas, know how to make a music video. Next month, SpiritWorld will follow their 2021 debut Pagan Rhythms with a new album called DeathWestern. We’ve already posted “Moonlight Torture,” which features Integrity legend Dwid Hellion, and the title track, which has a truly bugged-out Western horror-movie video. Today, the band has shared another fearsome song with another crazy video.
Stereogum

LSDXOXO – “Freak”

Last year, the Philly-born and Berlin-based producer LSDXOXO released the truly nasty debut EP Dedicated 2 Disrespect. This year, he’s released singles like “SMD” and the Eartheater collab “Demons.” He’s also remixed Lady Gaga and produced the great new Kelela single “Happy Ending.” Right now, LSDXOXO is working on his debut album, and he’s just shared a new song called “Freak.” It seems impossible that there wasn’t already an LSDXOXO track called “Freak,” but that oversight has now been corrected.
The Independent

Bride sparks debate after supergluing ears on wedding day: ‘This is too crazy’

A bride has sparked a debate after supergluing her ears to her head when getting her hair done for her wedding. In a video posted to Instagram in August, hair stylist Mí Martins showcased one of her client’s updos for her big day. The video featured a woman holding a small tube of Three Bond Super 1000 glue, before taking the top off of it and applying it on the back of the bride’s ears.The bride, Lorena, could then be seen pressing her ears to her head, in order to secure the glue. The video concluded with a “before”...
Stereogum

Philip Selway – “Check For Signs Of Life”

You might know Philip Selway as the drummer for a little-known band called Radiohead, and in the past decade he’s started to put out music under his own name. His debut album, Familial, was released in 2010, and that was followed by Weatherhouse in 2014. He’s worked on a couple soundtracks since then, but otherwise his solo career has been quiet. But today, Selway is announcing a new album called Strange Dance, which will be out in February of next year.
Upworthy

Mother surprises daughter by traveling 700 miles to help her shop for her wedding dress

Weddings are celebrations of love between two people and promises to be with each other till the very end. However, it is also an occasion for strengthening your bond switch family. They play a major role in the big day and we all wish for our parents to be there every step of the way. Especially when it comes to choosing wedding gowns, every bride needs her mother's opinion and wants her to be a part of it. However, sometimes many factors can work against preventing this special mother-daughter moment. A mother who lived in a different state did not want this to happen and decided to show up, per The Independent.
FORT MYERS, FL
Stereogum

Anxious – “Where You Been”

Earlier this year, the great young Connecticut emo band Anxious released their full-length debut Little Green House. Last month, they followed that LP with the stand-alone single “Sunsign.” Today, Anxious have dropped another single, and it’s another absolute jam. As with “Sunsign,” Anxious recorded the new single...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Stereogum

Quicksand – “Feliz”

Fucking Quicksand, man. What a band. I can’t imagine it’s easy to break up and then get back together 20+ laters, picking up like you never left, but that’s what these New York post-hardcore heroes have done. Since reuniting, Quicksand have made two more albums — the same number that they released back when they were a band in the first place. Right now, they’re on tour with fellow ’90s survivors Clutch and Helmet. And today, they’ve got an extremely sick new song.
NEW YORK STATE
Stereogum

Harry Styles Is A Merman In The “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” Video

Harry Styles is a merman in his new video for “Music For A Sushi Restaurant,” a track off his most recent album Harry’s House. Well, I guess it’s more a mer-squid type thing? Whatever. Keeping in the spirit of the song, mer-Styles is in a sushi restaurant in the clip.
Stereogum

Amber Arcades – “Just Like Me”

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Dutch musician Annelotte de Graaf and her Amber Arcades project; European Heartbreak, the last Amber Arcades project, came out back in 2018. Early next year, Amber Arcades will return with the new LP Barefoot On Diamond Road. Annelotte de Graaf recorded the new LP with producer Ben Greenberg, a past collaborator, and she’s just shared first single “Just Like Me.” It’s a woozy, shimmering psychedelic pop song that layers de Graaf’s vocals all over each other.
Stereogum

Feeble Little Horse – “Dog Song 2”

Feeble Little Horse are the latest signees to Saddle Creek. Today, the label is reissuing their debut album Hayday, which originally came out around this time last year via Julia’s War Recordings, the Philadelphia label founded by They Are Gutting A Body Of Water’s Doug Dulgarian. The Pittsburgh...
WASHINGTON STATE
SheKnows

Amanda Kloots Shared a Heartbreaking Update on How Her Son Elvis Is Dealing With Grief

As she begins to make peace with her own grief, Amanda Kloots is now navigating how to help her 3-year-old son Elvis manage his own. Appearing as a guest on The Important Things with Bobbi Brown podcast, The Talk co-host said that Elvis, whom she shares with her late husband, Nick Cordero, has begun asking questions about “where his dad is.” Cordero tragically died in July 2020 at 41 years old due to complications from COVID-19 when Elvis was just 13 months old.
Stereogum

Sunny War – “No Reason”

Country-punk performer Sunny War has been playing music for years, releasing albums like 2014’s Worthless, 2016’s Red, White And Blue, 2018’s With The Sun and Particle War, 2019’s Shell Of A Girl, and last year’s Simple Syrup, plus a 2020 EP Can I Sit With You?.
ARKANSAS STATE
Stereogum

Drake & 21 Savage’s Her Loss Pushed To Next Week Because Noah “40” Shebib Got Covid

Five days ago, Drake and 21 Savage announced plans to release a new collaborative album called Her Loss, which would’ve followed Taylor Swift’s Midnights as the second blockbuster LP in as many weeks. Five months ago, Drake released his album Honestly, Nevermind, which was mostly a full-length experiment in house music. But that album ended with the straight-up rap song “Jimmy Cooks,” a Savage collaboration, which turned out to be by far the album’s biggest hit. It makes perfect sense for Drake and Savage to make an album together right now. As it turns out, though, we’ll have to wait a little longer for Her Loss.
Stereogum

Sour Widows – “I-90”

Over the summer, Bay Area band Sour Widows shared their first new track — “Witness” — since last year’s Crossing Over EP. Now, Maia Sinaiko, Susanna Thomson, and Max Edelman are back with another new track, “I-90,” which they produced in collaboration with engineer Maryam Qudus.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy