Food Network

Aldi’s Holiday Advent Calendars Return November 2

The countdown to the countdown is on. In just a few days — on Wednesday, November 2 — Aldi will release nearly all of its highly anticipated array of Advent and holiday calendars. Aldi first introduced its line of Advent calendars in the United States in 2018, and...
Delish

Lindt Is Selling A Pick & Mix Advent Calendar For Christmas

It's 2022, and the choice us greedy lot get in advent calendars is, quite frankly, astonishing (in a good way, obvs). From caffeinated numbers to booze-filled picks, and even the nation's first candy floss advent, it's fair to say we've got a lot to choose from come Christmas time. And the choice isn't stopping there...
Popculture

Coffee Recall Issued

Hopefully, you weren't trying to kickstart your day with Dare coffee. Food Standards Australia & New Zealand has issued a recall notice that affects several Dare products. Bega Dairy and Drinks Pty. Ltd. is recalling four different flavors of Dared Iced Coffee due to possible "foreign matter" contamination (clarified to be pieces of plastic). Photos and descriptions of the affected beverages are below.
Margaret Minnicks

Krispy Kreme is changing its name

Many stores, restaurants, and companies do unusual things in the month of October to call attention to the unofficial holiday on the last day of the month. Krispy Kreme is no exception. The American multinational doughnut company and coffeehouse chain is doing something unusual to celebrate Halloween. For the upcoming day of trick and treating, Krispy Kreme announced the news that it will change its name for the entire month of October.
TheStreet

Forget the 4 for $4 or $5 Biggie Bag, Wendy's Has a $3 Deal

At a time of rampant food inflation, many people crave the consistency of promotions tailored around a specific dollar amount. There was an outcry when sandwich chain Subway cited rising costs to scrap its "$5 Footlong" promotion, while Restaurant Brands International (QSR) 's Burger King has tottered between the "$5 Your Way Deal" and the "$6 Your Way Deal."
buckinghamshirelive.com

Woman disgusted at McDonald's after being 'given cheeseburger without the burger'

A McDonald's customer says she was left hungry and let down after ordering a late night snack from the fast-food giant. The woman claims to have ordered the £1.19 burger last night (October 11). While she was initially looking forward to the treat, her mood quickly changed when she...
Thrillist

Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Totally Free Donuts on Halloween

Halloween has fully turned into a season, tucked neatly between summer and fall. There's a lot of Halloween to take in, but at its heart, it's still a holiday about costumes and treats. It's a perfect holiday. Dress up like something entertaining, and neighbors will gladly toss you a piece of candy for your troubles.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Another Fabric Store Is Closing Its Doors

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
ohmymag.co.uk

KFC offering popular items starting just 50 cents: Offer starts today

With KFC's latest announcement, looks like KFC fans are going to be busy scoring incredible deals in the KFC app for the next week. KFC is offering unbelievable prices on some of its menu items for its fans, as part of the company's new 'Left-Handed KFC' campaign, which is celebrating the fact that 11 per cent of the Australian population are left-handed.
Insider

I've been on 110 cruises. Here are 10 things I always pack.

I've been on 110 cruises, so I've learned a thing or two about what to pack for a trip to sea. It's important to have all your travel documents as well as a list of any medications you're on. I think it's worth taking up space in your bag with...
BGR.com

If you have this popular sausage in your fridge, it was recalled so throw it out

Finding objects that shouldn’t be inside your food is never a great surprise. Manufacturing issues can lead to food and drinks being contaminated with pieces of glass, metal, or plastic. When discovered, the extraneous materials will trigger recalls. The newest incident concerns a Bob Evans Italian sausage product that’s subject to a recall after consumers found thin blue rubber pieces inside the meat.
Thrillist

Taco Bell Is Bringing Back One of Its Most-Requested Menu Items

And the results are in. After pitting two of Taco Bell's most-requested menu items—the Double Decker Taco and Enchirito—against each other for a chance at a comeback, America has decided. The Enchirito, which originally left menus in 2013, is making its triumphant return to menus after fans voted...
