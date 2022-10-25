Read full article on original website
Food Network
Aldi’s Holiday Advent Calendars Return November 2
The countdown to the countdown is on. In just a few days — on Wednesday, November 2 — Aldi will release nearly all of its highly anticipated array of Advent and holiday calendars. Aldi first introduced its line of Advent calendars in the United States in 2018, and...
Delish
Lindt Is Selling A Pick & Mix Advent Calendar For Christmas
It's 2022, and the choice us greedy lot get in advent calendars is, quite frankly, astonishing (in a good way, obvs). From caffeinated numbers to booze-filled picks, and even the nation's first candy floss advent, it's fair to say we've got a lot to choose from come Christmas time. And the choice isn't stopping there...
Popculture
Coffee Recall Issued
Hopefully, you weren't trying to kickstart your day with Dare coffee. Food Standards Australia & New Zealand has issued a recall notice that affects several Dare products. Bega Dairy and Drinks Pty. Ltd. is recalling four different flavors of Dared Iced Coffee due to possible "foreign matter" contamination (clarified to be pieces of plastic). Photos and descriptions of the affected beverages are below.
Krispy Kreme is changing its name
Many stores, restaurants, and companies do unusual things in the month of October to call attention to the unofficial holiday on the last day of the month. Krispy Kreme is no exception. The American multinational doughnut company and coffeehouse chain is doing something unusual to celebrate Halloween. For the upcoming day of trick and treating, Krispy Kreme announced the news that it will change its name for the entire month of October.
Forget the 4 for $4 or $5 Biggie Bag, Wendy's Has a $3 Deal
At a time of rampant food inflation, many people crave the consistency of promotions tailored around a specific dollar amount. There was an outcry when sandwich chain Subway cited rising costs to scrap its "$5 Footlong" promotion, while Restaurant Brands International (QSR) 's Burger King has tottered between the "$5 Your Way Deal" and the "$6 Your Way Deal."
buckinghamshirelive.com
Woman disgusted at McDonald's after being 'given cheeseburger without the burger'
A McDonald's customer says she was left hungry and let down after ordering a late night snack from the fast-food giant. The woman claims to have ordered the £1.19 burger last night (October 11). While she was initially looking forward to the treat, her mood quickly changed when she...
Thrillist
Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Totally Free Donuts on Halloween
Halloween has fully turned into a season, tucked neatly between summer and fall. There's a lot of Halloween to take in, but at its heart, it's still a holiday about costumes and treats. It's a perfect holiday. Dress up like something entertaining, and neighbors will gladly toss you a piece of candy for your troubles.
Another Fabric Store Is Closing Its Doors
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves
By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
KFC brings back menu favorite after eight years – but there’s a catch
KFC fans have celebrated the return of a favorite menu item, the KFC Twister Wraps, but not all customers have reason to be happy. The fast food chain originally debuted Twister Wraps in the early 2000s. The wraps were so popular among customers that many despaired when KFC removed the...
ohmymag.co.uk
KFC offering popular items starting just 50 cents: Offer starts today
With KFC's latest announcement, looks like KFC fans are going to be busy scoring incredible deals in the KFC app for the next week. KFC is offering unbelievable prices on some of its menu items for its fans, as part of the company's new 'Left-Handed KFC' campaign, which is celebrating the fact that 11 per cent of the Australian population are left-handed.
I tried Olive Garden's Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion. I'll never order it again.
While the Never Ending Pasta Bowl sounds like a good deal, its new high price makes it nearly impossible to eat enough pasta to make it worthwhile.
You’ve heard of the ‘banana trick’ – now experts warn the ‘double scan’ could mean trouble for Walmart and Kroger
RETAIL bosses have coined a new lingo that describes the tactics shoplifters use at the self-checkout. Shoppers may be already familiar with the phrase “banana trick” – which refers to a customer who would scan an expensive item with a code for a cheaper product as they try to save money.
A margarine brand is going back to its old recipe after customers revolted, calling the new formula with less vegetable oil 'disgusting'
Consumer advocates are touting Smart Balance's formula change as an example of "skimpflation," substituting cheaper ingredients without alerting customers.
I've been on 110 cruises. Here are 10 things I always pack.
I've been on 110 cruises, so I've learned a thing or two about what to pack for a trip to sea. It's important to have all your travel documents as well as a list of any medications you're on. I think it's worth taking up space in your bag with...
I found Walmart secret clearance item listed at $897 for just $5 – people always miss out, but it’s easy to find them
A WALMART shopper has found a product for nearly $900 off and there’s a way to score other deals like this one if you happen to miss out. As the largest retailer in the country, Walmart offers various products from groceries to games and electronics. While there are quite...
If you have this popular sausage in your fridge, it was recalled so throw it out
Finding objects that shouldn’t be inside your food is never a great surprise. Manufacturing issues can lead to food and drinks being contaminated with pieces of glass, metal, or plastic. When discovered, the extraneous materials will trigger recalls. The newest incident concerns a Bob Evans Italian sausage product that’s subject to a recall after consumers found thin blue rubber pieces inside the meat.
Thrillist
Taco Bell Is Bringing Back One of Its Most-Requested Menu Items
And the results are in. After pitting two of Taco Bell's most-requested menu items—the Double Decker Taco and Enchirito—against each other for a chance at a comeback, America has decided. The Enchirito, which originally left menus in 2013, is making its triumphant return to menus after fans voted...
WRAL
Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days sale starts Monday, Nov. 7 with new events each week
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days Sale is returning for 2022 with three separate savings events starting every Monday in November! Then, on Nov. 28, the Walmart Cyber Monday event takes place. Each...
