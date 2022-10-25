Read full article on original website
Related
Route 108 Reconstruction Work this Weekend in New Castle
PennDOT District 11 is announcing reconstruction work on Route 108 (Croton Avenue) in the City of New Castle, Lawrence County will occur this weekend Friday night, October 28 through Monday morning, October 31 weather permitting. Reconstruction work will occur on Route 108 between Route 65 and South Mill Street from...
Eastbound Route 2040 Lebanon Church Road Lane Restriction Saturday in West Mifflin
PennDOT District 11 is announcing a lane restriction on eastbound Lebanon Church Road (Route 2040) in West Mifflin Borough, Allegheny will occur Saturday, October 29 weather permitting. A single-lane restriction on eastbound Lebanon Church Road will occur between Regis Avenue and Lebanon School Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m....
Boulevard of the Allies to Eastbound I-376 Overnight Ramp Closure Next Week in Pittsburgh
PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight ramp closures at the I-376 Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885) interchange in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Monday through Thursday nights, October 31-November 3 weather permitting. The closure of the southbound (outbound) Route 885 Boulevard of the Allies ramp to...
Fort Pitt Tunnel Inspections Begin Monday Night in Pittsburgh
PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities in the Fort Pitt Tunnel in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will begin Monday night, October 31. Inspection activities requiring the closure of the Fort Pitt Tunnel will occur from 10 p.m. to 5 p.m. according to the following schedule:. Monday night,...
Northbound I-79 Overnight Lane Closures Next Week in Aleppo
PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight closures of the northbound I-79 local lane at the traffic crossover in Aleppo Township, Allegheny County, will occur Monday through Thursday nights, October 31-November 3 weather permitting. Overnight closures of the northbound I-79 LOCAL lane at the traffic split just north of the Neville...
Southbound I-79 Shoulder Work Sunday in Aleppo Township
PennDOT District 11 is announcing shoulder repair work on southbound I-79 Aleppo Township, Allegheny County, will occur Sunday, October 30 weather permitting. A single-lane and shoulder restriction will occur on southbound I-79 near the bridge over Glenfield from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Crews will conduct shoulder repair work.
Route 65 Lane Restrictions Friday, Monday in Baden
PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 65 in Baden Borough, Beaver County will continue Friday, October 28 and Monday, October 31 weather permitting. Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions on Route 65 between Johnson Avenue and State Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Crews from AECOM will conduct inspection work on the Pinney Street Bridge.
