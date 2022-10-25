ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
actapgh.org

Route 108 Reconstruction Work this Weekend in New Castle

PennDOT District 11 is announcing reconstruction work on Route 108 (Croton Avenue) in the City of New Castle, Lawrence County will occur this weekend Friday night, October 28 through Monday morning, October 31 weather permitting. Reconstruction work will occur on Route 108 between Route 65 and South Mill Street from...
NEW CASTLE, PA
actapgh.org

Fort Pitt Tunnel Inspections Begin Monday Night in Pittsburgh

PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities in the Fort Pitt Tunnel in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will begin Monday night, October 31. Inspection activities requiring the closure of the Fort Pitt Tunnel will occur from 10 p.m. to 5 p.m. according to the following schedule:. Monday night,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
actapgh.org

Northbound I-79 Overnight Lane Closures Next Week in Aleppo

PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight closures of the northbound I-79 local lane at the traffic crossover in Aleppo Township, Allegheny County, will occur Monday through Thursday nights, October 31-November 3 weather permitting. Overnight closures of the northbound I-79 LOCAL lane at the traffic split just north of the Neville...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
actapgh.org

Southbound I-79 Shoulder Work Sunday in Aleppo Township

PennDOT District 11 is announcing shoulder repair work on southbound I-79 Aleppo Township, Allegheny County, will occur Sunday, October 30 weather permitting. A single-lane and shoulder restriction will occur on southbound I-79 near the bridge over Glenfield from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Crews will conduct shoulder repair work.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
actapgh.org

Route 65 Lane Restrictions Friday, Monday in Baden

PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 65 in Baden Borough, Beaver County will continue Friday, October 28 and Monday, October 31 weather permitting. Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions on Route 65 between Johnson Avenue and State Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Crews from AECOM will conduct inspection work on the Pinney Street Bridge.
BADEN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy