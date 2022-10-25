PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 65 in Baden Borough, Beaver County will continue Friday, October 28 and Monday, October 31 weather permitting. Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions on Route 65 between Johnson Avenue and State Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Crews from AECOM will conduct inspection work on the Pinney Street Bridge.

BADEN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO