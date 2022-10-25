ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston's Jayson Tatum got MVP in NBA2K's official sim; what else can it tell us about potential Celtics hardware for 2022-23?

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The actual 2022-23 NBA season still has to be played out, with teams having played just a handful of games of the flesh-and-blood season currently unfolding around us. But the league’s official video game simulation series NBA2K has already wrapped up its official sim of the 2022-23 campaign with some promising results for fans of the Boston Celtics.

In it, star forward Jayson Tatum wins the 2023 Kia Most Valuable Player award, but host of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast got together with the face of that video game series Ronnie 2K to talk over what else the season sim might tell us about the Celtics in the real world for their current campaign.

What are Joe Mazzulla’s odds of winning Coach of the Year? Or Malcolm Brogdon’s for Sixth Man of the Year? Could Marcus Smart repeat as Defensive Player of the Year?

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what the official NBA2K23 sim has to say about the Celtics in 2022-23.

