MOORESVILLE – A Mooresville man was arrested Thursday in connection with 38-year-old cold case for rape and attempted murder. In early September, detectives with the Mooresville Police Department were asked to assist the State Bureau of Investigations on an investigation of a rape and attempted murder that allegedly occurred March 24, 1984, in Columbia, Mo. Police say the victim encountered an unknown suspect while walking to work and was abducted at knifepoint. The suspect drove the victim to a dead-end road where the victim was raped.

MOORESVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO