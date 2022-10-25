ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Two juveniles hurt in north Charlotte shooting, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two juveniles were hurt in a shooting late Saturday night in north Charlotte, police said. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the shooting happened in the 5100 block of Reagan Drive, which is just off of West Sugar Creek Road along I-85. Medic responded to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Five displaced after car crashes into mobile home

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Five people were displaced after a car crashed into a mobile home in Rowan County on Sunday morning. Emergency responders got the call just before 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Sarah Ellen Lane in the Matika Villa neighborhood. A small SUV ran crashed into the side of a mobile home just to the left of the front door.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
Passerby credited with alerting residents to house fire

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A passerby who saw flames coming from a home in Rowan County was able to awaken the residents in time for them and their four dogs to safely escape the burning home. Two people were displaced as the result of a house fire in Rowan County on Sunday morning.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
Mooresville man arrested in connection with 38-year cold case investigation

MOORESVILLE – A Mooresville man was arrested Thursday in connection with 38-year-old cold case for rape and attempted murder. In early September, detectives with the Mooresville Police Department were asked to assist the State Bureau of Investigations on an investigation of a rape and attempted murder that allegedly occurred March 24, 1984, in Columbia, Mo. Police say the victim encountered an unknown suspect while walking to work and was abducted at knifepoint. The suspect drove the victim to a dead-end road where the victim was raped.
MOORESVILLE, NC
CMPD: 73-Year-Old Missing Man’s Body Found

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for your help in locating William Brewer Bobbitt, 73. He is described as 5’9″, 130 pounds with black and gray hair. He may be wearing a gray cap and bright red high-top shoes. He was last seen on Summit Walk Drive...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Police searching for west Charlotte armed robbery suspect

Police are searching for the car that belonged to a 32-year-old woman who was murdered in Charlotte. Police say Quintin Roark was spotted in rural Gaston County on July 12th. The Race will be hosted at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023. The respiratory illness RSV is spreading more aggressively this...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Concord Police seek help in identifying person responsible for hit-and-run

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with locating the person responsible for the hit and run of a pedestrian. On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately 6:50 a.m. a dark colored SUV struck a pedestrian as he was riding his bicycle near the intersection of Pitt School Road and Weddington Road. The operator of the vehicle stopped briefly, then proceeded to flee the scene. Fortunately, the cyclist’s injuries were non-life threatening. The cyclist described the vehicle as possibly and early model Ford Explorer.

