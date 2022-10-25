Read full article on original website
Two juveniles hurt in north Charlotte shooting, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two juveniles were hurt in a shooting late Saturday night in north Charlotte, police said. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the shooting happened in the 5100 block of Reagan Drive, which is just off of West Sugar Creek Road along I-85. Medic responded to...
Woman seriously hurt in hit and run in Monroe, police say
MONROE, N.C. — A woman has been seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle on Secrest Shortcut Road, according to the Monroe Police Department. Police said Stephanie Hogan and her husband were walking toward Concord Avenue when she was hit by a vehicle. That vehicle then fled the...
Five displaced after car crashes into mobile home
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Five people were displaced after a car crashed into a mobile home in Rowan County on Sunday morning. Emergency responders got the call just before 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Sarah Ellen Lane in the Matika Villa neighborhood. A small SUV ran crashed into the side of a mobile home just to the left of the front door.
65-year-old woman killed in Iredell County dump truck collision: Police
Toni Barbara Cunningham, 65, of Mooresville, was identified as the person deceased.
Passerby credited with alerting residents to house fire
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A passerby who saw flames coming from a home in Rowan County was able to awaken the residents in time for them and their four dogs to safely escape the burning home. Two people were displaced as the result of a house fire in Rowan County on Sunday morning.
65-year-old Mooresville woman dies when car collides with dump truck, police say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A 65-year-old woman was killed at about 9:10 a.m. Thursday when her car hit an industrial dump truck in the 800 block of River Highway in Mooresville, police said. Paramedics took Toni Barbara Cunningham, of Mooresville, to CMC Main in Charlotte with life-threatening injuries. She later...
Three people displaced following massive house fire in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a massive house fire in the 12400 block of Dixie Ann Drive on Saturday afternoon. The fire was contained in 24 minutes. As a result of the fire, the majority of the front of the home was consumed. It took...
Two entrapped, rescued in Huntersville crash
The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. at the Asbury Chapel on Huntersville-Concord Road.
Charges upgraded for man accused of causing deadly Salisbury crash involving motorcycle
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Charges have now been upgraded for a man accused of causing a fatal accident that took the life of a man driving a motorcycle. The crash happened in May. According to police, a driver ran into and broke a pole on South Main St., near Red Acres Road, just after 3:30 a.m. on May 29.
Mooresville man arrested in connection with 38-year cold case investigation
MOORESVILLE – A Mooresville man was arrested Thursday in connection with 38-year-old cold case for rape and attempted murder. In early September, detectives with the Mooresville Police Department were asked to assist the State Bureau of Investigations on an investigation of a rape and attempted murder that allegedly occurred March 24, 1984, in Columbia, Mo. Police say the victim encountered an unknown suspect while walking to work and was abducted at knifepoint. The suspect drove the victim to a dead-end road where the victim was raped.
Authorities asking for the public’s help in locating missing Gaston County man
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating Timothy Hedrick, 26. Hedrick has not been seen or heard from since Oct. 8. He was last seen at the Gastonia County Public Library. He frequently travels the Ozark Road/I-85 and East Long Road, according to authorities.
3-year-old killed in Statesville crash; dad charged with DWI, police say
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 3-year-old boy was killed in a crash in Statesville early Tuesday morning, and his father was charged with driving while impaired, police said. Officers responded to a crash around 1:45 a.m. and found a minivan that had flipped onto its side in a ditch along East Broad Street near Cassady Avenue.
Mooresville man arrested in 1984 Missouri cold case rape, attempted murder
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mooresville man was arrested Thursday in connection to a rape and attempted murder that happened 38 years ago in Missouri, according to the Mooresville Police Department. 59-year-old James Frederick Wilson is accused of abducting a person by knifepoint in Columbia, Missouri on...
‘I forgive him because he has a soul,’: Mother of murdered 32-year-old holds hope justice will come
The 32-year-old was shot to death in a grassy area of an apartment complex along Snow Lane in East Charlotte Sunday morning.
Woman killed after motorcycle, truck collide in Iredell County, police say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and another was injured after a motorcycle crash in Iredell County on Tuesday evening, police said. According to the Mooresville Police Department, the deadly crash happened around 7:11 p.m. on West Iredell Avenue, near the intersection of North Academy Street. Once at...
Suspect in shooting outside Gastonia convenience store sought
A suspect in a weekend shooting outside of a convenience store in Gastonia is being sought, Gastonia Police said Wednesday.
CMPD: 73-Year-Old Missing Man’s Body Found
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for your help in locating William Brewer Bobbitt, 73. He is described as 5’9″, 130 pounds with black and gray hair. He may be wearing a gray cap and bright red high-top shoes. He was last seen on Summit Walk Drive...
Police searching for west Charlotte armed robbery suspect
Police are searching for the car that belonged to a 32-year-old woman who was murdered in Charlotte. Police say Quintin Roark was spotted in rural Gaston County on July 12th. The Race will be hosted at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023. The respiratory illness RSV is spreading more aggressively this...
Concord Police seek help in identifying person responsible for hit-and-run
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with locating the person responsible for the hit and run of a pedestrian. On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately 6:50 a.m. a dark colored SUV struck a pedestrian as he was riding his bicycle near the intersection of Pitt School Road and Weddington Road. The operator of the vehicle stopped briefly, then proceeded to flee the scene. Fortunately, the cyclist’s injuries were non-life threatening. The cyclist described the vehicle as possibly and early model Ford Explorer.
Winston-Salem police looking for suspect after shooting at park, chase through neighborhood
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are looking for suspects in a shooting after an argument between two people. Officers said it started at Quarry Park and ended at Waughtown Street near Reynolds Forest Drive. According to police, around 7:40 p.m., two people got into a domestic dispute at Quarry...
